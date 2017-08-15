El Pollo Loco: Worth A Look?

Image credit

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) hasn't done much in the past two years other than bounce around. This is, however, a vast improvement on the way the chart looks for many of its competitors as this period has been brutal to the restaurant industry. LOCO has been able to weather the storm a bit better than most due to its revenue growth and high margins, but we are still talking about a stock that is flat for the past two years. With LOCO failing to break out to the upside but the valuation getting more reasonable with time, is it worth a look here?

I'd normally start with a look at the chart but LOCO's price action has been so listless and without any sort of rhyme or reason, there isn't much to say. It's in a channel that extends from $10 to roughly $15 and at present, is right in the middle. Other than that, LOCO hasn't fallen out of the channel but every rally is met with selling and that process has been repeated over and over again. So there's that.

On to more interesting pastures, the company's Q2 earnings report was actually pretty decent as it produced better than 8% total revenue growth and very strong comps as well. Keep in mind that traffic in the restaurant sector has been dismal for several quarters now so it isn't like LOCO Is just cashing in on an industry trend; this is real growth over and above what the market has on offer. Its comps were +2.9% in total and +2.4% at company-owned stores. That latter gain came from a 50bps gain in traffic and 1.9% in average ticket growth. While that ratio is skewed a little more towards ticket growth than I'd like, the fact that traffic was positive at all is quite the feat. There are scores of other restaurants that would love to see a 50bps bump in traffic so credit is due here. And I haven't always been the most bullish viewpoint on LOCO so I'll have to say that I'm impressed.

Unfortunately, one area where LOCO did follow the market is with respect to lower margins. Labor cost inflation has been a big story for a few quarters in the sector (retail, too) and those costs are still working their way through the system. LOCO's contribution margin from its units fell 20bps to 21.8% as labor costs weighed but were partially offset by lower input costs. Normally when chicken prices fall, names like LOCO get a nice bump in margins but the higher level of labor costs that have arisen from a push in the industry to pay higher wages - particularly in areas where LOCO is concentrated - has crimped operating margins. That's going to happen probably through the rest of this year but in 2018 and beyond, while labor costs will still be elevated, comps will be more favorable. It isn't much but it is better than nothing.

LOCO offered up some downbeat guidance where it lowered the midpoint of its EPS guidance as well as issued fairly mild comp and margin forecasts. That certainly isn't helping to get the stock to move higher and finally break out of its channel but to be fair, the guidance isn't horrible, it just isn't particularly bullish.

The thing is that analysts have LOCO at mid-single digit rates of growth in revenue for the foreseeable future, which makes sense considering it is still opening lots of new restaurants and that its comps are moving higher. I'm not sure there's a great deal of upside potential in revenue just given that the larger the system gets, the more difficult it is to move the needle just by opening new stores; something about the law of large numbers.

At any rate, margins are also expected to disappoint, as evidenced by EPS growth rates that are a fair bit lower than that of revenue growth, indicating that the 21% area of restaurant contribution margin is about as good as it will get, at least for the foreseeable future. I'd generally agree with that because LOCO is exposed to the higher labor cost wave we've seen and it is already taking its toll on results. As I said, I expect comps will get easier heading into next year but that doesn't mean that margins will necessarily go up; it just means they probably won't go down again. I don't see any levers LOCO can pull to move the needle on margins given all we've discussed and the simple fact its unit-level margins are already 21%; that's very strong.

LOCO is going for 18 times this year's earnings and 17 times 2018 estimates so it isn't egregiously overpriced. The problem is that I cannot get excited about a stock with very little in the way of growth prospects that also happens to be priced like it is growing. That's a condition I cannot reconcile with LOCO because really, all it has going for it now is better-than-average comp sales. Margins are very high but will have a very difficult time moving higher, so I don't see a lot of cause for optimism here at 18 times earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.