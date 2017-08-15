It's Boom Time - A Simply Super Signal

Very few of you saw our weekly preview this week, I suspect because of its release now at the height of the holiday season. But within the report, we suggested economic data will increasingly present a case for an economic boom time in the building. Well, retail sales data released this morning did not disappoint.

Retail sales increased 0.6% in July, month-to-month, against economists' expectations for 0.3% growth. Furthermore, June's data was revised from a decrease of 0.2% to an increase of 0.3%. That's really good news and reflects well on the economy, but it includes some product groups that can skew figures from time to time.

Weeding out big ticket auto sales, retail sales still increased 0.5% month-to-month, against expectations for 0.3% growth. Again, June data was revised upward to growth of 0.1% versus a decrease of 0.2%. But let's go a step further and look at sales less autos and gasoline, which has been extremely volatile in price of late.

When we do that we see sales still gained by 0.5%, though against expectations for a 0.4% increase. Yet again, though, June's data was improved, to 0.3% growth versus the initially reported decrease of 0.1%.

Taking it even further, to get a real feel for how the consumer is doing, the U.S. Census Bureau fashions a control group for us to follow. Now, keep in mind that the control group removes many cyclical sectors and so it smoothes over what I'm looking for, the economic boom time seen in autos and housing, where full employment and healthy consumer spending tend to best manifest themselves. Retail sales for the control group rose by a super 0.6% folks, against expectations for 0.4%. And again, June data was revised to positive 0.1% from negative 0.1%.

The control group is especially important for projecting this quarter's GDP growth (some say +3.5%); it is used for the government's estimate. Let's just say, it's looking better than Q2 (+2.6%) so far, which is now in line for an upward adjustment as well. Also, it significantly restores economic confidence post Q1 growth of +1.2%. Stocks should be increasingly reflecting that fact. Keep in mind though that the calendar now has us in a period that is structurally complex and risky for new equity investment. That's not to say the close of the year will not be excellent, nor does it restrain the outlook for 2018.

Stocks were up more broadly, but the Select Sector Retail SPDR (NYSE: XRT) was off % on the day due to some disappointing earnings reports also released today. But, it's important for investors to realize that Q2 was poor, and Q2 is being reported by these companies today. Retail sales for July is telling us that things are looking up for these same firms; in other words, buy today's weakness for winners in retail. Stock selection still matters of course, especially in this group.

Today's data showed broad retail sales strength, but sales were most pronounced in certain key areas. The government pointed out that nonstore retail sales were up 11.5% year-to-year, certainly aided by the dominance of Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) and the significant shift to ecommerce. And there was also significant strength in building materials and garden equipment and supplies dealers sales, where growth marked 8.3% year-to-year. Obviously, the sector is benefiting from the housing recovery, which I see continuing this year and next. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares are down today because of sector softness, but it should be considered on days like this because of its prominence.

On a monthly basis, July sales strength was most pronounced in nonstore retailers (+1.3%); auto & other motor vehicle dealers (+1.1%); and building materials & garden equipment & supplies dealers (+1.2%). Amazon's (Nasdaq: AMZN) Prime Day served the Internet sales (nonstore) well in July.

However, I was most impressed on an economic basis by the 1.0% sales growth at department stores and the 1.8% sales growth at miscellaneous store retailers, because they show general spending is improving.

The only sales declines were seen in gasoline stations, thanks to lower gas prices; in electronics & appliance store sales thanks to the still unreleased iPhone and also a seasonal lull (nobody is buying televisions in July and back-to-school sales of laptops etc. come later); and a fractional decline in clothing & clothing accessories stores after June's 1.5% increase there.

In conclusion, July's retail sales results were excellent. Upward revisions to both June and May reflect well also. The takeaway here is that full employment is paying off in increasing consumer spending. The economy is humming, and likely picking up pace into the second half of the year. Stocks will benefit when approaching this news from a longer term perspective, looking ahead through the close of the year and in 2018. I still believe we may tread through some rough waters in the next month or two due to structural issues I'll discuss soon, but if such weakness develops, I believe it should be bought. Otherwise, those unconcerned about the possibility of near-term volatility may look forward to I expect a boom time for the economy and stocks. For more of my work on the economy and markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

