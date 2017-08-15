Facebook: Impressed With Impressions

Facebook (FB) had another phenomenal quarter. They crushed revenue and earnings per share while coming right in line with daily active user expectations. Obviously, the first place you look when reviewing Facebook is ad impressions and the number of active users that see those ads. FB has warned that, in the second half of 2017, ad impression growth would slow. Instead of seeing growth in the 50% range on a year-over-year basis, it has fallen lower, but the lower number is still nothing at which to scoff. Facebook was able to beat expectations because the cost per ad was up 24 percent. This is in heavy contrast to Google (GOOG,GOOGL) which is seeing its cost per click (a similar metric) decrease.

Instagram will be simple to grow in terms of monetization. FB is already familiar with how to stick advertisements into a news feed. Andrew and Ben tell from personal experience that Instagram advertising is effective and not as much as a nuisance as other company's advertising efforts. On another note, WhatsApp is still in FB's portfolio. The challenge with most messaging services is international messaging. However, WhatsApp is already effective at overcoming this obstacle, making it widely used. FB will not have to spend as much money to grow WhatsApp at a lower return of investment given its already large scale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.