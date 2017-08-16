Altria: Buy The Dip?

Shares of Altria fell sharply late last month after the FDA nicotine level shocker. While Altria did recover some of its losses, the stock is still down around 10%.

Altria (MO) suffered a severe setback late last month after the surprise announcement by the FDA about a proposed reduction of nicotine levels in cigarettes. Altria fell as much as 20% intraday before slightly recovering to just a 10% drop. However, this decline still represents a rare buying opportunity in one of the better dividend growth stocks in the market.

FDA news is more bark than bite

While increased regulation is never a good thing for a stock like Altria, it seems as if the market is way overreacting. This is especially the case given the current occupant of the White House campaigned on a promise to lower regulations, not increase them.

It will take years for any of the new proposals to be implemented. During this time, industry lobbying is surely set to increase. It is likely that any changes will be watered down from the initial proposals.

Furthermore, Altria is already living in an environment of declining cigarette volume and is thriving, posting record earnings. Altria has shown impressive pricing power thanks to its strong brands led by Marlboro. It is likely to weather any new regulation better than peers.

Altria has significant dividend growth potential

Altria has posted 7%-9% dividend growth over the past five years. This has largely matched its adjusted EPS growth rate - Altria tends to keep dividend at 80% of adjusted EPS. Guidance as of the end of Q2 2017 puts Altria’s adjusted EPS for 2017 at between $3.26-$3.32, 7.6%-9.6% higher compared to 2016’s $3.03 adjusted EPS.

Given this guidance, it is pretty easy to project Altria’s next dividend. 80% of $3.26-$3.32 gives us a range of $2.61-$2.66, which represents 7%-9% growth compared to the current dividend of $2.44 per share annualized.

My thinking is that Altria will increase the dividend towards the low end of the range, 7% to ~$2.61 per share. My reasoning is that Altria may want to focus more of its cash towards buying back shares given the recent price drop.

Furthermore, a 7% increase in the dividend would put Altria’s yield above 4%. Altria has rarely traded at such a high yield over the past 3 years.

Altria is trading at a discount to peers

Lastly, two points about Altria’s current valuation. First, it is trading at a higher yield compared to its main rivals Philip Morris (PM) and British American Tobacco (BTI). This is very much an anomaly.

Second, Altria is trading at a deep discount to its peers using traditional valuation metrics such as PE ratio and EV/EBITDA. Altria has typically traded a premium to its peers as it has posted strong earnings growth. Keep in mind that this data does include a one-time benefit Altria booked related to the SABMiller merger with AB InBev (BUD). Nevertheless, even when backing this out, Altria seems to be undervalued.

Lastly, unlike its peers, Altria is not a pure-play tobacco stock as it owns a substantial stake in AB InBev. Along with its smaller wine business, around 20% of Altria’s earnings come from non-tobacco sources.

Conclusion

I believe the current price drop in shares of Altria represents a buying opportunity for dividend-growth investors. The stock has not been this cheap for a long, long time. Furthermore, the next dividend increase will likely push the yield above 4%, quite a bit of income in this frothy market.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.