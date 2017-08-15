General Electric: The Turning Point

By all accounts, market perceptions of General Electric Co. (GE) have reached extreme levels. The stock is trading at its lowest levels in almost two years, and famed investor Warren Buffett has made headlines in his decision to sell his entire stake in the company. But when the narrative is this negative, the possibilities for opportunity start to grow. And if you are a dividend investor with a long-term outlook, General Electric’s 3.79% yield remains attractive in the current low-interest rate environment. Supportive economic data have created a favorable macro scenario for this conglomerate to generate earnings growth and a confluence of bullish chart perspectives suggest that the worst could be over for GE. This ultimately means that investors already long stock can start averaging down at current levels. If you have not already taken a bullish stance, contrarian buy positions can be established incrementally as long as markets hold above 23.60.

Market performance in GE stock has been dismal, year-to-date losses now at almost 20%. The Q2 earnings release did not help matters much in that investors were not given full-year guidance for 2018. The perceived uncertainty this creates is only made worse by the recent changes in top-level management that has yet to instill confidence in the investor community. But the fact that John Flannery is General Electric’s former head of healthcare should have done more to allay these concerns given his history of performance and execution within the company. Primary on the agenda should be continued efforts to solve GE’s cash flow issues, so if this is accomplished we expect sentiment to start to turn in the stock.

Dividend History: General Electric



Of course, the company’s history as a dividend payer is well-established. GE has solidified its position as a strong and reliable company that is dedicated to maintaining shareholder payouts, and this much has been reiterated by CEO Flannery. Throughout the entire history of the company, GE has only cut its dividend two times. Both of these instances occurred under much more extreme macroeconomic circumstances during the Great Depression, and after the 2008 global financial crisis (as shown in the chart above). To suggest that GE will be forced to take such drastic actions again would be misleading. And so the discussion of this as a real possibility has led to an artificial depreciation in the stock price that should correct itself once these fears start to fade from the market

More broadly, the macro environment is supportive for expansive conglomerates like GE. US consumer spending levels have progress in an incredibly stable fashion, and when we consider the fact that the economy has reached full-employment levels (with the unemployment rate at 4.3%), there is very little reason to believe this will be changing any time soon. Current estimates call for GE’s 2017 sales growth to come in at 1.4% (and then 4.3% in 2018), while this year’s earnings forecasts project gains of 5.4% (and 8.9% in 2018). This suggests GE will not have a problem maintaining its elevated dividend payouts and this should support a turnaround in the stock once market’s grow more comfortable with that fact.



In the graphic above, we have conducted technical analysis on the daily price chart in GE stock. Here, prices have hit extreme lows on a medium-term basis. But there are several reasons to question the validity of these moves as they fail to be confirmed by the underlying indicator readings and several gap formations have contributed to what should be viewed as excessive downside volatility in the stock. What is most alarming here (and what creates a strong reversal signal) is the extreme bullish divergence that exists between market valuations and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), which is actually rising in value in a fairly powerful fashion. What this ultimately means is that the current price moves are unsustainable. It also means that when the turning point starts to unfold in GE stock, the bullish reaction will almost certainly come with a great deal of force as bearish traders shorting the stock are forced to capitulate.

As far as specific positioning levels are concerned, the weekly charts give us the most information. The latest declines have brought markets to the lower end of the rising price channel that began in 2009, making these areas highly attractive to start building long positions. Strong support is in place as long as the 23.60 level remains intact



GE Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com



On the monthly charts, we can see that the downtrend that began at the highs in 2000 has also become invalidated with recent upside breaks. Supporting this bullish stance is the deeply oversold nature of the long-term CCI reading, which has actually started turning upward at current levels. So when we use price charts to take a more objective view of what is actually happening in GE stock, the picture does not look quite so dismal. General Electric remains a stable company with a high dividend yield, positive earnings growth and low market valuations. This means the environment increasingly attractive for current investors looking to average down, or for new investors to start building bullish exposure at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.