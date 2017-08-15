Revisit And Closing Time: The AFSI Baby Bonds

Our humble opinion on how they should be approached by holders and potential buyers.

Three months ago we doubted this and considered the trade a 'disaster,' but in hindsight it seems like with the right time frame we would have been alright.

Introduction

Half a year ago, with very unfortunate timing, we wrote an article about AmTrust Financial's (NASDAQ: AFSI) baby bonds - AFST and AFSS. Shortly afterwards we became the victim of a Black Swan event and even though I suspected that 'things are too good to be true' this caught us, and anyone following our advice, in a bad place.

However, having a 'Plan B' paid off immensely, as covered in a recap of the situation, and actively managing the positions with a hedge prevented major financial losses to a large extent. And now it turns out that, in hindsight, sticking around the company and its products using the suggested strategy would have been great, to say the least.

A Look Back

To connect both articles and form something of a timeline on the trade we will briefly revisit some key points:

Initial Impression:

We thought that the company AFSI, looked good and the baby bonds would be a good long-term portfolio addition with relatively small risk after taking a brief look at EPS, dividend growth and other basic metrics.

Even then, if I may copycat Tyrion Lannister from the popular television series, 'a wise man once said':

While there are people who believe this may continue forever, I always doubt such strong performers and am ready to take less return by minimizing the risk as much as possible.

Source: Our initial article covering AFSI's baby bonds

Thus we were more interested in AFST and AFSS instead of trying to ride the common stock to the stars.

Additionally, the market did not seem to treat these products as if they are any different than the preferred stocks in regard to the capital structure. Below is an old screenshot used in the first article:

Source: The author's database.

Our 'Plan B':

We doubted AmTrust's stellar run over the years, so skepticism and the strive to be thorough in our trading lead us to the creation of a contingency plan. Knowing that the bonds were mispriced was merely a bonus, because they should be the last to suffer from weakness in the company. Therefore there were multiple hedging reactions available:

The Baby Bonds vs. The Common Stock

The Baby Bonds vs. The Preferred Stocks

Utilizing either would have allowed us to hold on to our position without surpassing our pain threshold. In fact, the latter proved out to be incredible due to the expansion of the aforementioned market inefficiency - once the common stock was in a freefall, the spread between the baby bonds and the preferred stocks widened even further, as illustrated in the screenshot from the second article:

Source: The author's software.

Then, at some point the missing value kicked in and the hedge worked out perfectly, allowing us to hold on to our position along the way down.

Our Thoughts Back Then:

Once things settled down, the arbitrage between AFST & AFSS and the company's preferred stocks went missing. Therefore this option to hedge was no longer available. On the other hand, having a Short position in the common stock, on beaten down levels, was not a good option as the baby bonds have a par value of $25 in the end of the day, while a common stock by definition has unlimited potential.

All in all, there was no scenario where we would feel comfortable holding onto our position. After the developments around the company, leaving a naked Long would have been a violation of our risk tolerance.

Back To The Present

By no means are we going to look at the company itself and the regulatory developments around it. These things are well beyond the scope of our trading strategy and may end up misleading us - refer to the wise man's saying cited earlier in the article.

What we do want to look at, however, are some charts and numbers. To the latter we will apply simple financial logic in order to determine our course of action, or lack of action.

To kick off, we will take a look at the common stock which is still beaten up and did not have a great day.

Source: Barchart.com - AFSI Daily Chart (6 months)

The real interesting part and element which makes the current situation different than what we witnessed several months ago is the pricing of AmTrust Financial's (NASDAQ: AFSI) exchange-traded income securities.

Source: The author's database.

As you can see, this time the baby bonds - AFST and AFSS - are priced much better by the market. There is no spread to utilize if we wish to establish a Long position in the aforementioned products. That being said, lack of action is the way to go. But we would be glad to see a similar mispricing as last time and have another shot at accumulating riches.

Conclusion

Albeit not extracting the maximum value from AFSI's baby bonds due to our reluctance to take a risk without having a clearly defined plan, in terms of financial logic, we are happy to see the way things have come to the right place, so to speak.

Currently we see no reason for anyone to be involved in either of the company's fixed-income products covered in the article. In fact it would be wise for anyone who still has AFST, or AFSS, in their possession to consider the current market pricing as an excellent exit opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.