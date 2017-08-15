Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

A storage report of +48 Bcf would be compared to +23 Bcf last year and +50 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +48 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended August 11. A storage report of +48 Bcf would be compared to +23 Bcf last year and +50 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate is unchanged from last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 1 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +49 Bcf.

We want to just alert readers to something that has developed from EIA's storage figures to our daily implied balance over the last several weeks.

Over the last 3-weeks, we have overestimated storage figures reported by EIA. Historically, deviations between our implied flow estimates and EIA's reported storage figures have almost always converged. This leaves the possibility that EIA might report higher than expected storage figures, which would push natural gas prices lower.

Obviously, there's also the possibility that we are either 1) underestimating demand or 2) overestimating supply. But we have checked and double checked our estimates, and last week's storage report stands out as an outlier.

Natural gas prices today are moving lower as weather overnight was mixed. Traders have taken advantage of the rally from last week's EIA storage report to sell-down long positions, and none have entertained the idea of buying additional long exposures yet.

With September's fundamental supported value at $3/MMBtu, the upside today will be capped, while downside risk could see prices fall back to $2.85/MMBtu and below if weather turns bearish.

