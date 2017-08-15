CEF Weekly Update - Municipal Bond Funds

Our two cents on the sector and the presented ideas.

Pair trade ideas if you wish to be actively involved in the sector.

Coverage of the most interesting movers which caught our eye in the closed-end funds holding municipal bonds.

This sector recap is done on a weekly basis in my newly opened Marketplace: "Trade With Beta."

The Sector

In our last weekly recap of this sector, we mentioned that all the benchmarks we monitor are poised for a breakout and new 2017 highs respectively. No crystal balls were involved, nor does our opinion have strong predictive power, but municipal bonds had an amazing week.

Let us review the charts and numbers.

1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Source: Barchart.com - MUB Daily Chart (1 year)

Slow and steady MUB has crawled its way to a very clear breakout and we are interested in seeing how far up it can get.

2. VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Interm Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Source: Barchart.com - ITM Daily Chart (1 year)

3. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Source: Barchart.com - SUB Daily Chart (1 year)

SUB seems to have entered rally mode, at least for now.

The charts give us sufficient information to wrap up the week, but let us look at the exact numbers as well.

Source: Barchart.com - ETF Comparison - MUB vs. ITM vs. SUB

TLT vs. MUB

We took note of iShares Trust - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF's (NASDAQ: TLT), recent decoupling from MUB, or vice-versa, in our previous recaps. However, this week the two indices were on the same page.

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (1 year)

Maybe TLT is capable of a new 2017 high as well? Certainly a possibility, but the only thing we can do is wait for it to do so.

Pair Trade Research



To come up with pair trade ideas we have to review all closed-end funds in the sector and this is what we will do, using Z-Score and Discount as the key metrics in order to keep it simple and continue testing whether a portfolio built around this logic will generate profits for us.

10 Municipal Bond CEFs with highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The only new fund in this group is the Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FPT).

Last week we mentioned that if you were to base your short ideas on high Z-Score, you should be cautious about products with low Average Daily Volume as often times their movements are not driven by financial logic and the lack of liquidity can be dangerous, especially if a short squeeze occurs.

That being clarified, the funds with ADV above 50,000 here are: the BlackRock Munienhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN), BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD), BlackRock MuniHoldings Qualty Fund II (NYSE:MUE), Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM).

10 Municipal Bond CEFs with lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVO) are still present on this list due to their recent dividend cuts.

Top 10 by Premium ('most expensive'):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Top 10 by Discount ('cheapest'):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Both the 'cheapest' and 'most expensive' lists have barely changed. With the strength shown by the ETFs we are increasingly interested in the former.

Pair Trade Review

Let us remind you of the criteria used:

Short : Top 5 overvalued by Z-Score

: Top 5 overvalued by Z-Score Long: Top 5 by Discount

The pair trade we initiated a while ago is finally positive after heavy borrow charges, even though the Long positions have yet to awaken, so perhaps we have not seen its full potential just yet.

On 7/17/2017 we entered a Municipal Bond CEF pair trade in our portfolio, so that subscribers could get an idea what to expect from trades like this. The deviation was really nice on the charts, but the borrow rates were very high and there was not enough supply. The trade has been active for almost a month and it is finally starting to work, but I can assure you that this is not a good trade. Waiting 1 month to make 1% and paying 0.5% in borrow fees is not what I look for in pair trades:

Source: The author's software.

If it earns one more standard deviation soon we will announce it as a success, so let us see how it works.

Potential Pair Trade

Using the same criteria:

Short : Top 5 overvalued by Z-Score

: Top 5 overvalued by Z-Score Long: Top 5 by Discount

We will take a look at a new pair trade which has decent potential but depends heavily on timing and borrow costs:

Source: The author's software.

1 Standard deviation is $132 or 1% of the total dollar value of the pair trade. If the funds mean revert there is a 3% potential in the trade. This will happen sooner or later, but you never know when and you know that this trade has its expenses. Should anyone try one of these trades, he has to make the calculations himself. In volatile times this can be a real moneymaker.

Conclusion

The Municipal Bond sector is becoming increasingly interesting from the perspective that the benchmarks keep on showing strength while we are still able to identify a bunch of undervalued funds, at least according to the metrics we look at. Combining this with the constant presence of overvalued CEFs on our radar - there are many opportunities for those who wish to be constantly involved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VPV, NTC, AKP, EVP, EVJ, NXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short MYJ, BNJ, MUA, MHD.