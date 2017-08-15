Home Depot: Sell-Off Play

HD has been, continues to be, and will remain better positioned than other retailers to combat retail headwinds.

That doesn't make much sense. Home Depot (HD) stock is off by more than 3% after reporting better than expected second quarter results and raising full-year sales and earnings guidance. The bearishness likely stems from a slew of other negative retail prints, namely Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Coach (COH), stoking all fears Amazon (AMZN) related. This bearishness seems overdone. HD continues to be a retail standout, even as other retail standouts falter, due to its robust competitive moat. We are buyers of HD stock on this slight sell-off.

The quarter was quite good. HD beat on both the top and bottom lines. Comparable sales rose 6.3% in the second quarter, markedly higher than expectations for a 4.9% gain. The comp growth was driven by both transaction growth (+2.8%) and average ticket growth (+3.6%). Gross margins were stable. The opex rate fell. Operating margins expanded. Earnings per share jumped 14% year-over-year.

The guide was also quite good. HD now expects comparable sales to rise 5.5% this year, versus prior expectations for a 4.6% rise. On the earnings side, EPS is expected to be $7.29 this year, about 2% better than the prior expectation for $7.15.

So why the sell-off?

There was bad news elsewhere in retail today, and that is stoking all fears Amazon related. Many retail standouts that were once thought to be "un-Amazonable" have faltered recently. DKS has been touted again and again as a company successfully navigating through the Amazon-led retail carnage. But DKS announced Q2 results this morning, and they were horrid. Comps were essentially flat, and they might actually be negative for the full-year.

Meanwhile, although TJX Companies (TJX) reported better than expected second quarter results, comparable sales growth has slowed meaningfully there as well.

Clearly, Amazon and other non-store retailers are managing to make inroads in segments they were unable to previously penetrate. Naturally, investors are freaking out that home improvement stores are next.

But there is a flaw in that logic. Home Depot has established a moat that essentially no other retailer has established. Because of their in-store experts, demo classes, and PRO services, Home Depot is much more than just a retail destination. It's a place you visit to learn how to install a ceiling fan, and a place you visit to find contractors to install your new hardwood floors.

Unless Amazon rolls out all of those features (which will take a lot of time and money to scale), Home Depot will be able to operate fluidly even in the face of these retail headwinds.

No other retailer, aside from Best Buy (BBY), has really developed this robust of a competitive moat. Perhaps not by coincidence, BBY and HD are the two retailers that are actually surviving the retail carnage. This dynamic will continue because of their robust competitive moats.

Overall, HD stock is richly valued, but with good reason. It is one of a very few select retailers that almost everyone agrees will be around for the next 10-plus years. Right now, the stock is down, but EPS estimates should come up because the guide was much better than expected and housing data remains exceptionally strong. That means the growth narrative has gotten better at HD, but the multiple has gotten lower.

Consequently, more than anything else, we look at this sell-off as an opportunity buy a growth stock at a relative discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, AMZN, DKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.