ICTV Brands' (ICTV) CEO Kelvin Claney on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Carrino

Thank you very much and welcome to our conference call to discuss ICTV Brands’ financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. On the call today, we have ICTV's Executive Management team, including our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Claney; our President, Richard Ransom and our Chief Financial Officer, Ernest P. Kollias, Jr.

Rich will review the Company's business operations, Ernie well review the Company's financial results, and Kelvin will give an update on some of our future brand initiatives. Immediately, thereafter, we will take questions from all our call participants.

I would like to take a quick moment to read the Safe Harbor statement. During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions, or predictions about the future are forward looking statements.

Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our business as we see them today, they are not guarantees of future performance. The statements involve a number of risks and assumptions and those elements can change, we would ask you to interpret them in that light.

We urge you to review ICTV's Form 10-K and other SEC filings for a discussion of the principal risk and uncertainties that affect our performance and other factors that could cause our actual results and differ materially.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Rich Ransom.

Richard Ransom

Thank you, John and thank everyone for taking the time to join us this morning. Today’s call will focus on the results released yesterday for the second quarter as well as an update on the integration of the assets ICTV acquired in January of this year. Some specific highlights and updates that we will further discuss on this call include 2017 revenue of $15.6 million through June 30th up 89% compared to the first half of 2016.

The 2017 positive adjusted EBITDA of $393,000 through June 30th up 219% compared to the first half of 2016. Total assets at June 30th of $19.9 million up from $4.5 million last year which includes $8.8 million in inventory and $2.25 million in cash and equivalence.

We will discuss the continued integration of the acquired integration of the acquired assets from PhotoMedex and Ermis Labs into our global marketing and distribution platform and provide details of the royalty buyout of the remaining payments to PhotoMedex announced in our recent 8-K filing. And lastly, give updates on the expansion of our global retail distribution including the upcoming launch of the no! no! brand extensions in the United Kingdom.

The second quarter was our first full quarter of operations since the acquisition of the no!no! brand and other assets from PhotoMedex, which closed on January 23rd of this year. our team’s focus in the second quarter was to continue to integrate the acquired assets into our existing platform while looking for ways to leverage our two flagship brand, no!no! and DermaWand to expand our distribution around the world.

There are some exciting updates that we will share with your later in the call and some new opportunities that are in motion. But for now, I would like turn the call to our CFO, Ernest Kollias who will discuss the financial results for the second quarter.

Ernest Kollias

Thank you Rich. Yesterday ICTV filed its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. I will now discuss a few of the key financial highlights from the quarter.

Our net sales increased to approximately $7.95 million and $15.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 from approximately $4.5 million and $8.3 million reported during the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. The primary driver of the increase in sales was the result of incremental sales from no!no! Kyrobak, and ClearTouch products that were acquired in January 2017.

Specifically these assets generated additional direct-to-consumer sales of $1.8 million and $3.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. Live home shopping sales of $738,000 and $2.7 million and retail and e-commerce sales of $2.3 million and $2.9 million.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, sales related to DermaWand for direct-to-consumer sales including DermaVital were approximately $2.6 million and $4.6 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to approximately $2.8 million and $4.9 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2016.

Included in net sales, retail sales of approximately $2.1 million and $3.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 which increased from approximately $156,000 and $215,000 recorded during the three and six months ended June 30, 2016.

In addition, third-party e-commerce sales were approximately $1.2 million m $2.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, which increased from approximately $512, 000 and $878,000 during the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. Increase in both channels relates to the expansion of retail placement for DermaWand in the North American market both in traditional brick-and-mortar and online retail.

In addition, as part of the PhotoMedex asset acquisitions, ICTV inherited retail placement for no!no! Hair, primarily in the United Kingdom with retail placement in outlets such as Boots, Argos, JD William and Barry. We expect our retail sales to grow throughout the remainder of 2017. Rich will expand on some of new opportunities in a few moments.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, international third-party sales revenue for the DermaWand decreased to approximately $1 million and $1.5 million as compared to approximately $1 million and $2.35 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2016.

Our sales team is currently working on some exciting initiatives with several distributors with the no!no! and Kyrobak brands. Kelvin will be providing some further details on the sales channel later in the call.

Total operating expenses increased to approximately $6.5 million and $12.4 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 from approximately $3.8 million and $6.4 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 an increase of approximately $2.7 million and $6 million.

We generated a net loss of approximately $375,000 and $743,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared with a net loss of approximately $601,000 and $690,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. Loss per share was $0.01 and $0.02 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to a loss of $0.02 in both the three and six months ended June 30, 2016.

Included in the net loss were non-cash expenses, such as stock based compensation, depreciation of fixed assets, interest expense, amortization of intangible assets and foreign income tax accruals. These non-cash expenses were approximately $445,000 and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to $161,000 and $360,000 in the prior period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation amortization and stock based compensation adjusted EBITDA was $70,000 and $393,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $440,000 and adjusted EBITDA loss of $329,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016.

At June 30, 2017, we had approximately $2.25 million in cash and cash equivalence compared to approximately $1.4 million at December 31, 2016. It’s important to note that in April of this year ICTV paid $1.75 million to PhotoMedex, which satisfied the cash payment due to PhotoMedex as detailed in the terms of our assets purchase agreement. The Company had working capital to approximately $6.8 million at June 30, 2017, compared to $1.3 million at December 31, 2016.

Our cash balance remains strong, provides flexibility if we execute our strategic plan and enables us to operate from a position of strength. Total assets are now $19.9 million up from $4.5 million at December 31, 2016, much of this change is due to a substantial increase in cash and inventory related to our recent acquisitions and related financing.

We have also seen growth in our net accounts receivable which is now over $3 million compared to $506,000 at the end of 2016. Our healthy working capital position allows us to take advantage of strategic growth opportunities many of which Rich and Kelvin will be about in a few minutes.

Finally, I want to discuss the details of our recent buy out of the remaining PhotoMedex royalty. On July 12, 2017 ICTV entered into a termination and release agreement with PhotoMedex. Under the terms of the release agreement, ICTV paid PhotoMedex a $2 million cash payment, subject to this payment.

Nether ICTV brand or any of its subsidiary shall have any further royalty or other payment obligation under the asset purchase agreement. Intern, ICTV provided PhotoMedex with a forward lease with respect to any and all past and present claims arising out of the purchase agreement other than surviving covenants described in the release agreement.

At partial considerations for the release is provided by ICTV, PhotoMedex has signed to ICTV a deposit in the amount of $210,000 held by a manufacturer of the no!no! Hair products that was previously an excluded asset in the purchase agreement. For more detail on this transaction, please reference our July 18th 8-K filing with the SEC.

With that said, I would like to turn the call back over to Rich.

Richard Ransom

Thank you Ernie. I would like to spend the next few minutes discussing some highlights from the second quarter and at the same time look ahead to some exciting sales opportunities that we expect for the third and fourth quarters.

Our executive team has set a goal to be in over 30,000 retail doors worldwide by the end of 2018 and over 100,000 by the end of 2020. This scale and distribution will allow us to further build our worldwide brand awareness with a much lower acquisition cost per customer. Our team made progress in laying groundwork for achieving these goals over the past few months.

In the North American market, ICTV has reached an agreement with Shopper Drug Mart in Canada to launch the no!no! Pro in their 800 stores in which they have beauty boutiques. The no!no! Pro will retail at 339 Canadian dollars. ICTV will support this order by providing fuller displays that can hold eight units per store. We will also be providing a training video for their in-store beauty advisors.

This initial order represents over 1.2 million in net sales to ICTV. We expect this order to be shipped in late September or early October in time for the holiday season. Shoppers will also take DermaWand to their website in the fourth quarter and if sales are as expected DermaWand will have an opportunity for in-store placement in 2018.

Another retail integration the team has been working on in the Canadian market is with Jean Coutu in Quebec. DermaWand has been selling successfully for the last year and a half in the Jean Coutu's 300 plus stores and they are excited to bring no!no! in stores as well. Our sales team are in the final negotiations now and we believe we are poised for a late 2017 or early 2018 launch for no!no! in Jean Coutu.

Moving to the U.S. retail market, Kohl’s launched DermaWand chain wide in the second quarter. Sales have been throughout the quarter and have started to build. The initial order was over 4000 DermaWands in April. Last week, ICTV partnered with Kohl’s on a DermaWand promotion in which we sold over 900 units in 10 days.

As a result, yesterday we received another order for 700,000 units to be shipped in the third quarter. Also during the second quarter, Kohl’s launched no!no! on kohls.com. Similar to DermaWand, the buyer Kohl’s wanted to start online and if sales are strong they will move no!no! into the stores.

During the second quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond expanded DermaWand from 50 stores to a 119 stores. Sales have continued to outperform expectations. We have also received an order for ICTV to deliver 3000 DermaWand to 500 additional Bed Bath & Beyond stores in late September, bringing the total to 619 for DermaWand to go along with our chain wide distribution of the no!no! brand.

We are committed to supporting both DermaWand and no!no! Bed Bath & Beyond by investing in Email Blast to their customer list which exceeds 15 million people. Not only do we believe that this will be helpful to selling our core brands through Bed Bath & Beyond, but it is also a great brand exposure in general.

In a few minutes, Kelvin will give additional updates on exciting developments in our UK retail channel as it relates to the brand extensions for no!no!. But the one update I did want to share is that Boots will be launching DermaWand on its website in the week of September 13th.

This is exciting as it is our first major UK e-commerce placement for DermaWand in the United Kingdom. Much like the path DermaWand has taken in the U.S. with Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s we are confident this will result in DermaWand being on the Boots’ shelf at some point in 2018.

Another core distribution channel for ICTV is Live Television Home Shopping. When we took over the no!no! business in January, HSN have been airing no!no! for almost nine years. However, despite generating over $4 million a year in net sales, the business was in decline, our team felt it was time for a new audience in this sales channel and after several months in negotiation I’m pleased to announced today that we have agreed to move the U.S. flag shopping business for no!no! brand to QVC USA.

We have our samples submitted to the Quality Assurance team and once approved ICTV should be receiving a purchase order for a November launch of the no!no! Pro at QVC USA for a 25,000 piece today’s special value, which should grow ICTV over $1.8 million in sales if we achieve the sell out.

In Europe, ICTV has stepped right into the relationships with QVC in the UK, Germany and Italy. During the quarter no!no! had successful airings in all three territories and is poised for a strong second half of the year. In the UK, we have another TSV scheduled for November for 4,500 pieces which could yield over £345,000 if we achieve a sale out.

QVC UK has also expressed interest in hearing DermaWand next year if we can get the claims we want approved by the Advertising Standard Authority. In Germany, no!no! continues to sell very well in QVC, we have three separate air dates scheduled for the remainder of 2017 in August, October and December as long as sales remain strong the beauty buyer once no!no! to be schedule for 10,000 piece TSV in February 2018.

Relationships such as those at QVC were a big part of the synergies we saw for the DermaWand and no!no! Brands. Our team was able to leverage this relationship in Germany to get DermaWand on air in March. Due to the success of that airing in which we sold almost 100 units per minute.

DermaWand has been given at September 18 TSV that this airing sale to projection of the growth sales of over $750,000 for DermaWand in Germany. We have not have those kind of live shopping sales over the past years for DermaWand let alone in the single day.

DermaWand has also seen resurging at the shopping channel in Canada due partly to the success of no!no! on the station. In July DermaWand sold out 500 pieces in the allotted airings and is schedule for another air date in September. If that goes well, the buyer asked us to plan for 2,000 to 3,000 piece Show Stopper Deal Day last this year.

The last channel, I want to update you on is our direct-to-consumer business. Over the first half of 2017, our team has successfully integrated all the new brands into our website formats to optimize conversion and performance. We have also launched social and programmatic media campaigns for the new brands. This allows growth throughout the rest of 2017 for no!no!, ClearTouch and Kyrobak.

Another market we have been focusing on in regards to direct-to-consumer sales is Hong Kong, it is amazing how well the team there has built the no!no! Brand with very limited advertising spend. Until July you cannot buy no!no! in Hong Kong direct from the official website. But now we have the shopping cart on the site and can process orders.

In late July, we launched our first social media campaign in Hong Kong and sales for the site have started to come in on a very low ad spend. We are continuing to optimize the site and plan to increase advertising as we head into the fourth quarter.

Our team is also in the process of developing of DermaWand direct-to-consumer site for Hong Kong. We believe that this is important as the team in Hong Kong has already begin receiving commitments to bring DermaWand into Hong Kong retail stores in e-commerce sites. Thus, we want to begin building brand awareness as quickly as possible.

The infrastructure we have in Hong Kong and the UK opens up more opportunities for us to expand where we sell directly. The success we have had over the past two years in expanding our digital platform, allows ICTV to execute direct marketing campaigns from anywhere in the world. Part of our strategy moving forward is to add markets to our direct marketing platforms where we do not have strong third-party distribution relationships.

Plans are now in place to set up our D2C websites in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. The hope is to have these sites up by late 2017 and begin social and programmatic marketing campaigns in these territories for both DermaWand and no!no!. Our fulfillment center in the UK can ship product cost effectively into these territories and they also have cost center that can provide customer service in over 20 different languages.

This is really exciting, because by advertising in these territories, it opens up opportunities to build our brands and get the attention of major retailers in those territories. This is how we believe ICTV will achieve our goal of 30,000 retail doors worldwide by the end of 2018. Our plan is to continue to add additional countries throughout Europe and Asia throughout 2018 that we will directly market into.

Finally, I would like to update everyone on some positive news coming out of the Ermis Lab Medicated Bars line of business. Three out of the five medicated bars that we have available for consumers under the Ermis Labs brand are highly desired by CVS stores under a CVS private label.

ICTV is excited that CVS will be moving from the former supplier to ICTV effective this month as the transition is already underway. ICTV has entered into a contract with CVS in July and we have already started to climb these bars to CVS which will be on the CVS shelves chain wide.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO Kelvin Claney, who will discuss some of the third-party international distributor initiatives our team is working on as well as update you on some of the brand expansion initiatives our R&D team is developing.

Kelvin Claney

Thanks Rich and good morning everyone and thank you all for joining us today. I’m extremely pleased with where ICTV is in the integration process only seven months after closing the acquisition. Our global team has proven to work very well together despite having employees in five different time zone, which is not always easy and takes sacrifice for every member of the team.

Based on all that Rich and Earni have shared so far. I can say with confidence the sacrifice is truly paying off. One of the great assets we acquired in January was 100s of hours of video content.

Over the past several months, our creative and marketing teams have been going through the footage and editing new ad phase for both no!no! and Kyrobak that are just beginning to be used now in our digital and television advertising.

Another key distributor channel for our brands are third-party international distributor. One of the larger projects we have worked on is translating the no!no! and Kyrobak shows into Spanish language from Mexico, Central and South American distribution partners.

For those you who have followed us for some time, you will remember about two years ago DermaWand began running with a network of distributors called the Latino Media Services or LMS. DermaWand continues to be top three product in the LMS network which covers 17 Spanish speaking central and South American countries.

Due to our successful partnership with LMS, we are being granted a test of the new Spanish language no!no! show on September the 18th. If the show performs, this would mean immediate distribution throughout all major Spanish countries in South America. This is a very exciting opportunity for the no!no! brand in a distribution channel where the brand has not been highly market to in the past.

The Asian market is of great importance to ICTV and we have been concentrating heavily on Japan, because while challenging its highly lucrative and w have a strong partner Shop Japan who can sell across all channels of distribution.

DermaWand is the undergoing local S mark testing and to-date has passed 95% of the S mark test with the latest and hopefully final examples just submitted. no!no! has previously sold in Japan and we believe Shop Japan should be ready to market both no!no ! and DermaWand late 2017 or early 2018.

In an effort to build greater presence in the massive Asian retail and distribution marketplace, our sales and marketing team will be taking boost at Cosmoprost Asia in Hong Kong this November. Many of the connections we have built across retailers in the U.S. and Canada began trade shows like the Chicago Houseware show that we have been presenting at for the last three years.

We know this is an effective method of building relationship that lead to future sale. We’re excited about the event at Cosmoprost and we will report back to you after the show. While our development has been another key focus of our team since the acquisition. Our philosophy as it relates to R&D is the focus on the products that fit under our core brand.

Over the last 18 months, ICTV has been working on an upgraded version of DermaWand which we will be branding as DermaWand Pro. I’m pleased to announce that we are in a final testing phase with the DermaWand Pro and still expect to be selling the product in the U.S. before the end of 2017.

In addition, we recently presented a sample of the new DermaWand Pro to the Alta beauty bar at their headquarters in Chicago and they loved it. They would like to be the first retail after launch the DermaWand Pro as soon as it is available. We are excited to have a higher-end DermaWand model to complement the original unit. Our belief is that the new model will retail at Alta for a 129,99 compared to the original DermaWand retail price of 89,99.

There are many exciting product additions coming to the no!no! family soon. As I mentioned on the last call, we are enhancing the current best seller no!no! Pro and we will be launching the Pro Plus in the fourth quarter.

The Pro Plus will have a flat blade Derma concept that will have four times the cutting surface as the current. They will also use tiny tooth combs to lift the hair and pull it into the Derma concept which should gives the consumer the smoother finish they desire.

Production of the first small run off Pro Plus will be ready in early October and we will commence by selling these units direct to the consumer. We plan to launch Pro Plus with our live Home Shopping partners around the globe in early 2018 and then launch with our retail partners shortly thereafter.

Another no!no! device project that we have reactivated is a product called the Pivot, this device has a much different looks than the traditional no!no! Shape which gives the more luxurious feel with digital controls and readout. Beside the esthetic benefits the Pivot will address a long-term issue with no!no! [DermaWand] (Ph) devices, which is that the user must always holder the device about 90 degree angle to the skin.

The Pivot will Pivot as the use of hand moves the device along the skin, keeping the tip at 90 degree angle regardless of how the user hold the device. This will limit much of the current user use and deliver more consistent results. We expect to launch the Pivot in Hong Kong at Cosmoprost in November and then throughout the U.S. and UK markets shortly after that.

The last update I want to share with you is our progress on our full shelf strategy we introduced on our last call. In April, we entered into an 18 months license agreement whereby our current Argos distribution partner in the UK market NPL will be allowed to use the no!no! brand name on products that ICTV’s development team and operations team in Israel approved.

Under the agreement, NPL will have rights to sell these products in certain retail outlet in the UK and intern will pay ICTV a royalty on those sales. In addition, ICTV will have rights to buy these products from NPL at cost and pay the reverse royalty in other sales channels, such as QVC UK or direct-to-consumer. ICTV also resist the right to sell these products in other territories such as the United States and pay a reverse royalty to NPL.

The first round of products will include a trimmer, a wet dry shaver, [indiscernible] and an IPL device. These products have been approved by several retailers including Argos in the UK and will be launching in the October Argos Skip guide, this is exciting because it opens the no!no! Brands to retailer that do not sell higher price hair removal products.

These type of products could also open the doors to max retail in the U.S. market for no!no! such as Wal-Mart and major direct stores such as Walgreen in CVS. A lot of time and effort has gone into all the initiatives we have shared with you today.

As always I want to thank our dedicated and hard working staff for their passion and their commitment to our mission of growing ICTV and its brands into a global leader in the beauty sector. Finally, thank you to all our loyal shareholders for your continued support. Much appreciated.

At this point, I would turn the call over back to Rich for closing remarks.

Richard Ransom

Thank you, Kelvin and thank you all for joining us again this morning. What we have shared with you today are only some of the initiatives our team is currently working on. ICTV has already incurred the majority of expenses related to the acquisition and integration of our assets.

I’m pleased with our results through the first half of 2017. We are confident in the trajectory of our second half performance and as such are reiterating our previous guidance that 2017 revenue will be more than double the $16.8 million we reported in 2016.

Operator, we would now like to open the call to questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys and congratulations again on a good quarter. First, I would like to tell you that I was so thoroughly excited to find the DermaWand enter in the cold circular that I received the other day that was pretty exciting for me.

I have two quick questions. First, you said 100,000 retail doors by 2020 and you somewhat elaborated on the 30,000 by 2018. I was wondering if you could elaborate the further on the further goal of the 100,000. And also could you please elaborate on your holiday preparation Christmas is coming quickly and I was wondering how you guys are looking for the holiday season with all your great new initiatives? Thank you.

Richard Ransom

Let me answer the 100,000 doors Jason and thank you very much for being on the call, we appreciate it very much. When we say a 100,000 doors, we also include our international agents that we will be working with very closely.

So we per say, ICTV won’t for instance be distributing directly into retail doors in say Peru or Argentina, but we have really strong connections and it’s our goal to really to put more and more effort into the strong international partners and move them into this retail and digital marketing space. And we will do that in Asia and that’s who we will achieve those 100,000.

In addition to that we will continue as we talked about with the current expansion in the Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. Our goal as we continue to progress through the next few years is to really use our core sales offices in Hong Kong and in the UK to build the infrastructure to be able to fulfill product and service customers in a variety of different countries.

By us doing that and developing brand awareness through social media and digital advertising potentially television in some territories, we are going to be able to get the attention of retailers in those territories.

Many people don’t know this, I don’t believe but no!no! actually launched in retail at El Corte Inglés in Spain and that’s the biggest retailer department store anybody has ever been in Barcelona, Madrid or if you are going into walk into an El Corte Inglés they are very impressive stores.

So we are already in discussions with them, they are excited about our moving into the market and doing advertising and so really it’s a combination of what Kelvin said working with certain distributors in certain territories.

But also, we are proud of what we built in the last couple of years in terms of being able to sit in Wayne, Pennsylvania or London, England and serve up advertising anywhere in the world and we have the infrastructure now to deliver goods anywhere in the world. So it’s really exciting and that’s what is going to drive us to our goal.

Oh yes, yet another question for holidays. As you can see and thanks for pointing out the cold supplier, we are really focused on working with our retail partner and I think it’s something that’s really garnished us a lot of favor with them. We are willing to participate in what they do to promote their stores at the holiday with our brands.

And we are putting those plans in place, our marketing team is working daily on opportunities for e-mail blast and flyer promotions and sales team is doing a great job of pushing the buyers into getting their orders and now so that we are ahead of the game with manufacturing.

You may have noticed that our inventory increased in this quarter, part of that is us gearing up for the holiday and getting the goods on the water now. So that they are in our warehouses we are ready to fulfill.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you so much.

Richard Ransom

Thanks Jason.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Hey, guys good call. It sounds like you have been very, very busy.

Richard Ransom

Yes we have Rob. Can you hear us?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, yes. So, I had a question relative to the discussion of South America. I kind of didn’t fully understand what you said on the call about the expansion into South America. Because you haven’t been down there, right?

Richard Ransom

Oh yes, you mean selling. In terms of South America Rob we have been working with a variety of distributors in South America for years. So, DermaWand has been selling in South America, the no!no! and the Kyrobak have not. So, our focus right now as it relates to South America is leveraging the relationships that DermaWand has there primarily through the network Kelvin talked about the Latino Media Services and this is a group of distributors that kind of pulls in there and there are certain stations that broadcast throughout all of South America.

And so what they do is that they agree on certain brands that they are willing to bring into the network that they use there, limited advertising, inventory to advertise on. So, if they accept no!no! as Kelvin mentioned, we will immediately have distribution in the majority of Spanish speaking South and Central America, which is a really big deal for our international distribution business as it relates to jumps starting the new brands.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And one other question, the Ermis Labs staff or CVS, does your private labeling that for them precludes you from selling it in other stores?

Richard Ransom

Absolutely not.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, you could sell it at the right aid if you want to it?

Richard Ransom

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yes, that’s all I had. And just you know it sounds like you guys have been working really hard and it sounds good.

Richard Ransom

Thanks, Rob.

Ernest Kollias

Thanks, Rob.

