Office Depot: Uncertainty in its strategy caused a market sell-off

Investment Thesis

As a value investor we are taught time and time again not to be obsessive over quarterly results and to take more of long term view on the company's prospects, but when a company you are invested in loses a quarter of its market cap in a single trading session, if you were not asking those difficult questions from your investment before, you sure are now. In the article that follows I show why I believe there is value in Office Depot (ODP) while it still trades at $2.2 billion market cap.

Recent Business Highlights

Since I originally thought that there was value in Office Depot's shares, with 25% now off the asking price in just one short week, I genuinely believe that now, there is even more, value.

Office Depot's latest Q2 2017 results showed the company delivered once again particularly weak revenue, with its consolidated revenue being down a sharp 9% YoY. The company has two reportable segments, its retail operations and its business operations. Its retail operations are made up of its stores, any time the original purchase goes through its tills it is recognized on the retail side. Whereas, if a customer orders online and picks up in Office Depots stores it is still recognized on the Business Solutions Division ('BSD') segment.

Both its retail segment and its BSD had comparable sales which were down 6%. What made this quarter particularly painful for shareholders was that after its Q1 2017 results, where the company had a particularly strong quarter, shareholders believed that the company was on the path towards a recovery and got despondent with its Q2 results. However, here are a few things that shareholders might be forgetting and are worth reminding.

Management had been stating for a while now that its revenue is expected to be down for 2017. Meanwhile, its Q2 2017 adjusted EPS was flat compared with the same period a year ago at $0.06, which means that in spite of having less revenue to spread over its costs, Office Depot still managed to strip out costs from its income statement, particularly its SG&A which is down 11% YoY. Management's claim that its merger with OfficeMax was expected to deliver $750 million is synergies appears to be playing out. With a further $250 million possible by the end of 2018.

(Source: Q4 2016 presentation)

Furthermore, if shareholders take a bird's eye view, its H1 2017 results were up 21% YoY, with adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus $0.19 in the same period a year ago. So when all is said and done, its first half results were not so terrible after all.

Outlook

The company has stated that merger integration one-off costs of $125 million are expected, with $75 million having already incurred between 2016 and H1 2017, with the remaining $50 million expected to be incurred in H2 2017, which will reposition the company nicely for 2018.

Next, the merger of OfficeMax and Office Depot has allowed this most unexciting business to generate increasing adjusted operating income year over year of 10%, with 2017 still expected to generate nearly $500 million.

(Source: Q4 presentation)

If the company performs as is expected, and generates $500 million in adjusted operating income this would put the company on just over 4 times adjusted operating income to market cap. However, it is very important to remember that Office Depot has a rock solid balance sheet, with a net cash position of approximately $380 million or just over 15% of its market cap.

The company also stated that in its earnings call that it believes it will see an improvement in the pace of BSD sales in the second half of the year. That it takes time to rebuild the connections with customers that it had lost during the disruption with Staples.

On a particularly negative note, the company expects to generate roughly $300 million in FCF but now expects CapEx to be $150 million for 2017 versus the $200 million it had been earmarking for 2017. This obviously implies that Office Depot is not going to be generating as much cash from operations as it had been expected. Since I am personally obsessed with cash flow generation this is very bad news, however, the market currently is even more negative than me on Office Depot, and this bad news is already largely factored in at the current share price.

Moving on, so far, for H1 2017 the company's adjusted operating income is up 9%. And the company has stated time and time again that it expects adjusted operating income (excl. the 53rd week benefit of 2016) to be up 10%. Office Depot is very cognizant that it must grow its revenue. This is the top priority for new CEO Gerry Smith, as he fully understands that the scale advantage which Office Depot will get from growing its top line. In fact, management sneaked in on the earnings call that it might make looking towards inorganic growth to really grow that top line. The easiest way to grow would be to buy up Staples' stores. Something that has been in the financial press a lot over the past several weeks.

Valuation Relative to Peer

Now, for the truly exciting aspect of this stock - its valuation. Firstly, we know that in the past Staples (SPLS) had tried long and hard to acquire Office Depot for $6 billion and the reason why did not come to pass was that FTC prevented it on the basis of antitrust. So this gives a small idea of what it could be worth to a knowing external buyer, however, as a friend of mine reminded me competitors frequently overpay in an effort to empire build, which I absolutely concede to be true. But we both did acknowledge that between $6 billion market cap and $2.2 billion many nice things can happen. Furthermore, in truth with Amazon Business making so much headway into selling office supplies to corporate businesses that original valuation of $6 billion seems like a forgone mirage.

However, we know that Sycamore was willing to pay $6.9 billion for Staples which puts that valuation on 13.8 times its 2017 FCF. If we apply a similar multiple to Office Depot's $300 million FCF that puts Office Depot on a valuation of $4.1 billion. Again, it is worth mentioning that Office Depot carries an even stronger net cash position than Staples - Staples has a net cash position of approximately $240 million but relative to market cap it stands at a paltry 3% of its market cap versus Office Depot's at over 15% of its market cap.

Conclusion

There is plenty not to like from investing in Office Depot, least of all the fact that revenue continues to fall at quite a clip and it carries an outdated business model where it makes its money from retail stores which are very capital intensive. And lastly, its BSD segment is not growing anywhere near where management had stated it could without disruption from the Staples transaction. However, when all is said and done, if the company is able to grow its adjusted operating income by 10% YoY as it has forecast, that put its valuation on 4 times adjusted operating income to market cap, which I believe offers some downside protection to the current share price. Lastly, the company is highly seasonal with Q3 generating the bulk of its annual profit and if its back to school sales go to plan then the company will deliver its 10% comparable growth to adjusted operating income and the stock market in time might revalue Office Depot upwards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ODP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.