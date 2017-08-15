Apache Corporation - Top Tier American Oil

Apache Corporation continues to generate significant cash from its powerful assets. The company has begun production from its Alpine High asset which should provide it with long-term growth.

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is an American petroleum and natural gas company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company has a market cap of almost $20 billion, making it a mid-size American oil company. Despite this size, Apache Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, the company’s impressive assets, strong financials, and respectable growth potential make it a strong investment at the present time.



Apache Corporation - Apache

Apache Corporation Impressive Assets



Apache Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets that means the company will generate significant production for years to come.



Apache Corporation Overview - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation operates in three main regions, North America, the UK North Sea, and Egypt. Overall, the company’s North America region is the most significant of the company’s assets, producing 244 thousand barrels per day, with an additional 216 thousand barrels per day coming from the company’s international assets. However, the regions are split roughly evenly in their operations with 18 rigs in North America and 17 rigs internationally.



Apache Corporation Basins - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at Apache Corporation’s North American assets, we see that the majority of the company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin, with 6 rigs in the Midland Basin and an additional 8 rigs in the Delaware Basin (including 6 in the company’s recent massive discovery at Alpine High). In the Midland Basin, the company’s operations focused on drilling more wells per location, with each of the company’s 10 wells bringing roughly 1 thousand barrels/day in initial production.



In the Midland Basin, the company has another 9 wells planned, which should bring in another 10 thousand or so barrels per production. That alone is enough to grow the company’s overall production by mid-single digits, and if the company drills these wells to a longer lateral length, even more production past that is possible. As an investor, I am impressed by the company’s ability to meaningfully grow its overall production through just one of its assets.



In the Delaware Basin/Alpine High, the company had 8 rigs running. The 6 rigs at the Alpine High drilled 11 wells attached to the company’s new Alpine High infrastructure. We discussed in previous articles Apache Corporation’s Alpine High infrastructure and how the company was working to rapidly advance the location and its production potential. I am incredibly impressed to see that the company is bringing it online so quickly; the location is already averaging several thousand barrels/day in production.



However, the company’s overall 2Q 2017 production of roughly 145 thousand barrels per day was down by more than 10% compared to two years ago. That is disappointing to see given the difficulties of the present environment, and I’ll be interested to see if Alpine High can make up for this production.



Apache Corporation International Stats - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at the company’s Egypt and North Sea assets, we can see that the company’s production remained fairly constant. The company drilled a number of wells in both Egypt and the North Sea, but only managed to keep production the same. However, in the North Sea, the company managed to bring two wells online at a rate of 19 thousand barrels per day, and another well like this from the rigs in the region could noticeably impact the company’s overall production.



Apache Corporation is doing an impressive job with maintaining production in its resources; however, I would like to see the company do a little more to increase production further. Still, as we can see here, the company is working hard to keep production up during the crash. That should support both the company’s earnings and its revenue.



Apache Corporation Strong Financials

Apache Corporation has a strong financial portfolio to handle a drawn out oil crash. This strong financial portfolio will allow the company to both handle a drawn out crash and continue growth.





Apache Corporation Profit Margin - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

As we can see here, Apache Corporation has cash operating costs of $7/barrel in Egypt, $20/barrel in the North Sea, $12/barrel in the Permian, and $11/barrel in the rest of North America. These are all low cost production that leads to almost $30 per barrel in operating cash margins in international production. At several hundred thousand barrels per day, that’s a lot of margins.



In the Permian Basin, the company’s margins are noticeably lower at $11-17 per barrel. However, as we can see, overall Apache Corporation continues to maintain strong overall production and the company’s margins and profit potential continue to remain strong.



Apache Corporation Debt Change - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at a wide picture of Apache Corporation’s net debt, we can see the company’s debt actually decreased slightly from $6.96 billion to $6.81 billion. The majority of this decrease was thanks to the company’s improvement in cash flow and assets sales. And while the company cannot continue to sell assets forever to maintain its expenses, it has the ability to continue doing this for a long time.



More importantly, Apache Corporation continues to pay out to its investors a very respectable dividend of just under 2.5%. While that dividend is low compared to some other oil companies, it is still an incredibly respectable dividend. And while that cost has been weighing down on Apache Corporation some, it is still fairly respectable and provides investors with a reward for holding on to the stock during the crash.



Apache Corporation Growth Potential



Apache Corporation has impressive assets and financials. On top of this, the company’s growth potential can result in significant rewards for investors going forward.



Apache Corporation Canada Exist - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

One of the most significant things Apache Corporation did recently was the company exited its Canada position through three separate transactions. The first transaction closed on June 30th and the next two are anticipated to close right about now. This separating provides Apache Corporation with $0.7 billion of proceeds while removing $0.8 billion of future asset retirement obligations, basically providing Apache Corporation with almost 10% of its market cap in capital.



The company exited the position because the region had become a less profitable portion of the company’s portfolio, with cash margins of just $7 per barrel, by far the lowest in the company’s portfolio. However, the company is divesting these resources to the Permian Basin, and particularly, the company’s Alpine High asset. The company anticipates that its Alpine High discovery holds 15 billion barrels of oil and is plowing ahead to take advantage of this.



As an investor, the most important production milestone you can look for in Apache Corporation in the coming years is how its Alpine High discovery fares. The company has finished building infrastructure in the region and anticipates production in the first-half of 2018 to offset lost Canadian production. Look for the company meeting this milestone and continuing to grow production past that. Ideally, production from the Alpine High will eventually reach more than 100 thousand barrels per day, significantly increasing the value of the company and rewarding investors.



Apache Corporation Volumes - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

The company anticipates significant growth in North American production based on its outlook. The majority of that production growth is likely to come from the company’s Alpine High production, despite the loss of 50 thousand barrels per day in Canadian production. This is anticipated to result in 50% production growth by year-end 2018 to an astounding 329 thousand barrels per day.



The majority of the company’s production came from Alpine High which I already said above I would like to see reach more than 100 thousand barrels per day. Traditionally, major companies/fields have a reserve life of 20-30 years when they reach full production. While obviously that varies for some fields (the Ghawar Field in Saudi Arabia will likely have a reserve life of roughly a century), these are just basic numbers for estimations.



Assuming Apache Corporation aims for a 30-year reserve life from the Alpine High field, with 15 billion barrels of reserves, that means almost 1.4 million barrels per day of production. That is roughly 3 times Apache Corporation’s entire production at the present time, something incredible to keep in mind. In simpler terms, this field can turn Apache Corporation from a $17 billion to a $70 billion company.



And this Alpine High field is where a significant portion of the company’s growth potential lies. I recommend all investors keep a close eye on it.



Apache Corporation Production Outlook - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Overall, this is supposed to cause more than 20% in production growth for Apache Corporation from year-end 2017 to year-end 2018 on top of the 20% production growth the company achieved from year-end 2016 to now. That is significant production growth that means significant additional cash flow for Apache Corporation’s investors. This is cash that the company can use to either pay back debt or survive the crash.



As we can see here, Apache Corporation has significant anticipated production growth that will provide the company with significant earnings going forward.



Conclusion

Apache Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the crash. The company has watched its stock price drop by 60% as its earnings have been decimated from falling oil prices. Despite this, the company continues to have incredible potential going forward and continues to remain focused on its growth and its profits through a number of different decisions.



Apache Corporation recently sold its Canadian assets. The selling of these assets provided this company with significant capital while ridding it of large amounts of low profit production. On top of that, the company continues to anticipate rapid growth from its Alpine High assets. That rapid growth means that the company’s production should increase by 20% over the next year providing it with significant profits.



And we can clearly see how, as a result of both Apache Corporation’s strong assets and growth potential, along with strong financials, the company is a strong investment at the present time.



Disclosure: I am/we are long APA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.