Nvidia: A Cautionary Tale?

Shares still look pricey in terms of an entry point for long-term investors, but the short-term catalysts I discussed pre-earnings still appear to be in play.

While the company turned in a beat-and-raise quarter as I predicted, investors were not impressed, or at least not as much as after past earnings reports.

Nvidia (NVDA) reported much-anticipated earnings on Thursday after the market close and while the numbers were impressive relative to consensus estimates and based on YoY comparisons, the stock's high valuation, which I discussed here, made for a less-than-positive reaction from the market (though the losses were recovered on Monday). The Q2 report validated the short-term catalysts I highlighted in my pre-earnings article, read here, and though I am still wary of long-term investors jumping in at current price levels, I think NVDA can continue moving upwards in the short term (barring any more fire and fury).

In this article, I'll summarize the earnings results briefly and then focus on the catalysts I highlighted before earnings, and the stock's valuation.

Q2 Summary

Nvidia reported Q2 revenue of $2.23 billion, which was up 56% YoY and beat the consensus estimate by a hefty $270 million, and EPS of $1.01, which nearly doubled YoY and beat the consensus estimate by an equally hefty 31 cents. Non-GAAP gross margin grew by 50 bps to an impressive 58.6% driven by double-digit sales increases across all product segments (triple-digits for Datacenter) and by cryptocurrency-derived GPU demand driving up ASPs.

Q3 guidance was strong as well with Nvidia guiding for revenues of $2.35 billion, well above a $2.13 billion consensus, and gross margin of between 58.3% and 59.3%, indicating further margin expansion if the company's usually conservative guidance is any indication. Most readers have likely read the Q2 earnings report and more than enough articles discussing the earnings report, so I'll end the summary here and move on to discuss the short-term catalysts on which I've been harping.

The two main short-term catalysts I'll be discussing are the cryptocurrency boom and RX Vega, specifically their effects on Nvidia's sales/profits/margins. Let's first dive into mining GPU demand.

Mining GPU Demand

In my pre-earnings article, I argued that the cryptocurrency boom, specifically the ongoing rise of Ethereum's price and popularity, would push Nvidia to a beat-and-raise quarter and stronger margins. This appears to have been the case in Q2 as Nvidia management on the conference call attributed strong GPU demand in part to Ethereum mining, which was reflected in revenues for the OEM and Gaming segments, both of which saw sales increase more than 50% YoY.

As I mentioned in the previous article, Nvidia's strategy is to segment GPU demand into mining and non-mining applications in order to simplify inventory management and insulate gaming GPU prices from a possible crash in cryptocurrency prices. This sentiment was echoed on the CC by CEO Jen-Hsun Huang when he discussed Nvidia's mining-specific graphics card SKU that can be traced back to OEM sales.

In fact, when pressed by an analyst on to what extent cryptocurrency drove the company's $250 million beat on its guide for Q2 (in its Q1 report), Huang stated that about $150 million of the beat was due to OEM sales (mining-specific GPUs) and some of the remaining $100 million beat came from sales of GeForce cards.

Considering how inflated GPU prices are at all sellers even for the aging GTX 1070s and 1080s, I think it's fair to say that a sizable portion of the remaining $100 million beat can be attributed to sales of gaming GPUs for mining purposes. This was referenced on the CC when Huang said: "there were gamers whose needs and demands were not filled last quarter." These shortages likely also contributed substantially to the gross margin boost in Q2 and the expected gross margin boost in Q3.

Further, Nvidia is claiming that cryptocurrency mining will continue to drive sales in Q3, which is a bit of a different tone than AMD (AMD) took with its outlook on mining demand, with AMD CEO Lisa Su taking a more cautious and conservative tone on where mining-driven GPU demand may wind up in 2H 2017. Either way, as I've discussed previously, I think both companies are positioned well to both take advantage of continued mining GPU demand and to insulate themselves from the fallout of a cryptocurrency bust.

Both companies are keeping inventory tight to keep prices up and oversupply risk down, and both companies are selling mining-specific GPUs in an attempt to segment the market and shield consumer gaming GPU prices from a possible bust in mining GPU prices.

In sum, mining GPU demand was a strong catalyst and was the primary driver of the company's beat-and-raise quarter. I think mining GPU demand will continue to drive growth at Nvidia due to the fundamental viability of and demand for Ethereum, the willingness to keep supply tight, and the segmentation of the market, all of which are maximizing the company's profits while reducing the potential risks of a bust.

RX Vega

In another affirmation of Nvidia's dominance in the GPU market, the company is guiding for a large sales increase YoY and an expansion in gross margin despite rival AMD releasing its Vega consumer GPUs in direct competition to the GTX 1070 and 1080. I discussed my expectations for Vega in an article here, and some new preliminary benchmarks are affirming what early indications have shown: Vega is a viable, if not all that attractive, alternative to Nvidia's mid-priced offerings.

Pre-earnings, I argued that the lackluster performance of RX Vega would allow Nvidia to maintain high margins on its outgoing line of Pascal GPUs, which certainly appears to be the case. This is especially valuable for Nvidia because consumer Volta, on which we did not receive a release update, is right around the corner in late-2017 to early-2018 and yet the company will still be able to sell its Pascal-based cards at a premium due to mining demand and a not-so-competitive Vega.

I would have expected Vega to impact Nvidia's margins if even just a smidgen, but margin guidance appears stronger than ever. One could claim that higher ASPs from cryptocurrency could be boosting margins and masking the negative effects of the expected market share gains of Vega, but even then the expected impact of Vega on margins would be minuscule.

I suppose we'll have to see Q3 results to know for sure how Vega affected the industry, but if Nvidia's earnings history is any evidence, this guide, which is already pretty strong, is conservative. Due to RX Vega's high power usage and only marginal performance advantage over comparable cards, I don't see Nvidia really suffering too much from Vega's introduction.

Nvidia's advantage over Vega will only grow when consumer Volta hits the market. It remains to be seen what kind of lineup the company will roll out but considering Nvidia's recent history of consistently beating AMD on power usage and performance, I think we can expect more domination from the former. The one hope AMD has for being competitive against Volta is if the company can squeeze performance advances and optimizations out of Vega over the next few quarters while maintaining a price advantage over what will likely be premium-priced Volta cards.

Regardless, Nvidia will keep its margins high and will keep sales growing, and as long as AMD remains a generation behind, the company and its shareholders have little to worry about in terms of a change in the status quo.

Investor Takeaway

I think Nvidia validated the short-term catalysts that could push the stock higher. The struggles of RX Vega and ongoing mining-driven GPU demand seem poised to propel NVDA higher should the macro picture comply. In any other case, NVDA is a high-beta stock and investors can expect it to fall very hard should geopolitical tensions mount. I think this is unlikely and so momentum might continue up from here in the short term, but it's a risk to keep in mind.

However, I remain skeptical of current price levels as an entry point for long-term, buy-and-hold types. The valuation remains high and I don't think NVDA shares offer a particularly attractive risk-reward profile right now. I continue to think long-term investors should hold out for a better opportunity down the road and refrain from buying the stock here.

Best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

