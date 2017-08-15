Danone - Following In DHL Group And Unilever's Footsteps

As the company looks to execute on core strategies, value can be unlocked leading to strong investor gains.

Like other large European companies looking to improve investor prospects, Danone has embarked on a growth plan to 2020.

Overview

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) was my last article idea to write about over the past week or so. The timely events of the recent speculation surrounding the company as a potential acquisition target, followed by disclosed stake by Corvex; has only added further optimism for increasing shareholder value.

Danone reported the company’s first half results for 2017 in late-July. The high-level numbers were solid as net sales grew by nearly 10 percent, largely driven by the WhiteWave Foods acquisition, to€12.1 billion. Like-for-like ((LFL)) net sales were up marginally.

Recurring earnings per share ((EPS)) and free cash flows were up 11 and 24 percent respectively at€1.69 and€923 million. Free cash flow including extraordinary items was still up 20 percent from last year. Danone increased its leverage position substantially due to the WhiteWave acquisition. On a net basis, debt was over 4.5 times EBITDA at€18.2 billion.

The position in Danone was taken in mid-May, a little higher than preferred, but mostly predicated on the company’s 2020 growth plan. Other European holdings have been very successful in a short period, including Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) (Deutsche Post AG) and Unilever (UL), through both execution of near-term growth plans, and for the latter, acquisition interests leading to a higher premium.

Danone’s potential investment success is based similarly as DHL Group on a 2020 growth plan strategy. The company expects to witness recurring operating margin expansion by nearly 200-basis points (bps) by 2020. The recent speculation on the company being an acquisition target, as well as the disclosed €400 million investment by Corvex has been more akin to Unilever’s recent events driving stock price appreciation.

DHL Group is a testament as to how execution of a near-term growth strategy can lead to unlocking strong shareholder gains. Over a 16-month period, DHL Group’s stock price was up around 50 percent, not including dividend payments. This has been driven by the company’s ability to continually meet its EBIT targets over the past couple of years.

For Unilever, recent approach from The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) regarding a potential merger offer has led to the market reassessing the company’s value. Since the proposed deal became public, the stock price has rallied nearly 40 percent despite Unilever’s decision to reject the offer.

The opportunity for Danone is now two-fold. The company has a runway to execute on its goals over the next few years, which if achieved, will lead to higher stock price appreciation. At the same time, Danone remains a lucrative acquisition target for larger diversified food peers, typically with enterprise values greater than $100 billion, as Danone’s value is just below €60 billion.

Two other points to ponder regarding Danone as a potential buyout target relate to the election of President Emmanuel Macron and recent activism in Europe. Macron could make a takeover more likely due to his policy approach in a country that had traditionally resisted foreign takeovers of its companies.

Analysts have been looking for the next activists’ next target, following information in June that Dan Loeb's Third Point hedge fund had taken a $3.5 billion stake in Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), urging it to more aggressively improve returns, as well as activist interests in The Proctor & Gamble Company (PG).

These two factors make for potential stock price appreciation over the near-term, with the 2020 growth plan being the key focus. Over the next 16-month period, Danone is set to return value to investors with stock price appreciation potential north of 20 percent, excluding any dividends.

2020 Growth Plan

Danone’s 2020 growth objectives are in-line with shareholder value creation. To accomplish this, the company is looking to:

Increase LFL net sales growth to greater than 4 percent

Improve recurring operating margin to greater than 16 percent

Reduce the leverage ratio to below 3 times EBITDA

Improve return on invested capital (( ROIC )) to greater than 12 percent

And, generate double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant currencies

As of the 2017 interim financial report, these metrics were as follows:

LFL net sales growth 0.4 percent

Recurring operating margin 14.2 percent

Leverage ratio 4.6 times EBITDA

ROIC 11 percent

Recurring EPS growth 11 percent

As summarized in the key highlights slide, recurring operating margin increased by over 90-bps, recurring EPS grew at double-digits and free cash flows were highly robust. Net sales lagged the 2020 target, but the May 2017 reaffirmed commitment to this net sales growth level is anticipated to occur from 2017 through 2020, leaving a clear runway for improved performance.

There are some key ballpark numbers that Danone will need to hit for the company to be truly successful in its 2020 growth plan execution. Like DHL Group, there are not a lot of public estimates for Danone’s near-term net sales and earnings projections. But based on the company’s growth plan, these can be assumed and modeled.

Out to 2020, Danone will likely need to see net sales grow towards €26.5 billion, as the company is approaching the €23.5 billion mark for 2017. A recurring operating margin greater than 16 percent would yield around €4.5 billion. A 180-bps operating margin improvement sets the company up to witness a 50-bps improvement for net income (when also accounting for reduced debt expense) putting Danone at around €2.5 billion for earnings.

If we value the earnings results out to 2020 at 22 times earnings, we get the potential for a 35 percent return, or 11 percent per year excluding the dividend, and based on Euros. For U.S. investors owning American Depository Receipts (ADRs), the potential returns are slightly higher, at greater than 20 percent over the next 16 months.

Based on Danone’s stock price P/E multiple for U.S. ADRs, in the event multiple expansion were to occur back to 2015 levels, and the stock price could push much higher towards 50 percent from today’s level. As seen yesterday, the U.S. ADR shares are more volatile than those trading on the France CAC 40 stock market.

Danone is looking to accelerate the company’s efficiency plan which is poised to generate substantial cost savings by 2020. When factoring for the Protein efficiency program and anticipated WhiteWave synergies alone, the company is expected to generate approximately €1.3 billion in cost savings by 2020. Additionally, through the WhiteWave deal, Danone will be adapting its dairy Europe organization.

Complimenting cost savings, Danone will look to drive LFL net sales growth through plant-based penetration, new sales channels, greater focus on young and local brands, and a shift by 2019 to more natural and non-genetically modified organism ((GMO)) brands. Danone will also look to launch new business models targeting venture and China opportunities.

Through the WhiteWave acquisition, Danone has solidified a stronger position within North America with room to grow. As the company looks to improve its cost savings and net sales performance across global geographies by 2020, vary degrees of successful execution of the growth plan sets Danone up to return shareholder value.

Summary

Danone’s 2017 interim financial report provided robust results in-line with the company’s accelerated growth plan objectives by 2020. Net sales lagged targets as challenges were tied to transitions in China and Brazil economic woes, as well as a softer U.S. and overall food and beverage industry.

Nonetheless, Danone’s cost improvements, as evidenced by the 90-bps improvement for recurring operating margin was very positive as the company pushes towards the greater than 16 percent 2020 target. Economic indicators will continue to be a potential impact as the global economy is expected to expand in the near-term.

As the company continues to execute on its targets, I expect that U.S. ADR shares may witness further P/E multiple expansion. Even if shares remain at today’s valuation level, Danone still offers potential upside of greater than 20 percent over the next 16 months. The investment community should and will likely begin to take notice as activist investors have taken an initial stake in the company, and buyout speculation has resurfaced.

