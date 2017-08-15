SLV: Is Silver Really Back? Not So Fast



iShares Silver Trust (SLV) has been on fire the past few weeks as tensions with North Korea have been escalating. However, since then markets have dismissed it as mostly overly heated rhetoric and silver/SLV prices tumbled on Tuesday.



What happens now, though? Do silver prices continue to advance or is there a significant downturn ahead once the North Korean situation gets alleviated?



About SLV



SLV is an exchange-traded fund that is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or physical silver. The SLV ETF fund is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund which holds over 325 million ounces of physical silver. This differs from silver futures contracts as such contracts represent an agreement to buy or sell silver at a certain date in the future.



SLV is an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts, and do not have to pay prices over spot to procure the physical asset. It is also very liquid and can easily be traded like any other highly liquid stock or ETF.



What Influences SLV Prices



SLV prices are influenced by the same basic factors that influence gold: inflation, bond rates, dollar strength, geopolitical uncertainty, as well as other factors. Silver prices often trade in tandem with gold, often outpacing gold prices by a larger percentage both on the way up and the way down.



Surge on Potential North Korean Crisis



Going to all-out war with North Korea is not likely a viable option, as a military conflict would be devastating to the region. Relations with Russia and China would suffer greatly and the world economy would be in shambles with millions likely dead.



Tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers stationed in South Korea would likely be killed and this is not a tragedy that any U.S. president would ever allow to take place. Moreover, it is evident that a real military operation would take months to plan and make battle ready. This is an extremely complex situation and even if the military option were truly on the table it would need to be perfected before being implemented, and that takes time.



The other option is to defuse the situation and look for backchannel diplomatic ways to alleviate the current tension. This is exactly what is going on right now behind the scenes. There have been multiple reports attesting to the fact that the Trump administration is in communication with the North Korean regime working to relieve the built-up pressure over the last few days. In addition, Russia and China are working behind the scenes to deescalate the current issue, reportedly independent of the U.S.



Russia's and China's interests include stability in the region and the existence of North Korea to buffer American influence in the region. A nuclear conflict in the area could have catastrophic effects for the region as a whole and this is obviously something everyone is going to work diligently to avoid.





Therefore, it is extremely likely that this crisis will be solved peacefully in the near future. As the fear subsides in the coming days prices of SLV/silver could begin to lose their safe haven bid and begin to deflate.



FED Policy



Fed could still very possibly raise rates in December which could be perceived as detrimental for gold and silver prices in the short term. In fact, just the expectation that a hike is possible would cause prices to selloff in the short term. According to Investing.com there is approximately a 50% chance rates will get another hike by the end of this year. Furthermore, the market could be miscalculating the likelihood the FED will raise rates. Oh, and there's also that balance sheet reduction starting next month.



All of this is very negative for SLV/silver and gold prices as it will bring rates up, offering investors higher yields from a bond investment. CPI has been averaging under 2% lately which is lower than a 10 year yield, and this is not typically good for investors seeking gold/silver/SLV as the prices of such assets often suffer under these economic conditions.





Bond Rate and Inflation Dynamic



5/10-year government bonds are yielding higher than inflation, which historically is not a good environment to hold gold or silver. Furthermore, bonds really have nowhere but higher to go according to many experts in the bond industry. This appears to be consistent with the idea that such artificial low bond rates, many of which came close to or under zero, were forming a bubble that may be on the verge of exploding.



One of the worst things historically for gold and silver has been higher bond yields. As bonds produce higher yields, gold appears less attractive to many investors. This is especially true if those bond yields are higher than the rate of inflation, which is miniscule in the grand scheme of things.



Dollar Rebound



The dollar appears to be in the process of stabilizing at around 2.5 year support, which has proven crucial many times. RSI, CCI and full stochastic are all pointing towards a change in momentum that should take the USD higher from here. Any additional rise in the dollar short term could possibly put a dent in gold/silver prices.



(Stockcharts.com)



The dollar is up about 1.5% from major resistance lows at around $24 in (UUP). This upward trend could likely continue and this would be an additional headwind for silver/SLV.



Technical View



Silver is at a major inflection point here. If it breaks through the 200-day moving average it could surge a bit higher from here. Furthermore, momentum has been strong in this name since we called a bottom in silver in our article here, written about 5 weeks ago. Silver has gained 13% since then and our long silver futures positions performed incredibly well over the last month. (We are now selling the last of our long position.)



SLV chart is illustrating great volatility and may be breaking down in the short term. Technical indicators are suggesting a shift towards downward momentum is likely.



Silver chart shows bearish downward channel and this appears to be the upper end of the range. Furthermore, RSI, CCI, and full stochastic are turning negative indicating bearish sentiment. If silver doesn't break out soon it will likely fall roughly 10%-25% in the next few weeks.





Gold chart appears a bit overbought and may selloff significantly if it does not penetrate $1,300. RSI and CCI are indicating overbought conditions and the chart appears to be illustrating a trading range of which gold is reaching the top.



The Takeaway



With so many negative factors against SLV, silver and gold, we feel prices could correct, especially as the North Korea ordeal subsides. We are very constructive on silver gold prices long term but for now they appear to in a trading range. Until that is proven otherwise this strategy will continue to be implemented.



Significant North Korean escalations is considered a wild card event that could elevate SLV/silver prices unexpectedly.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short SLV through sale of silver futures