Cenovus Energy: High Risk/Low Reward

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is the fifth-largest energy company in Canada by market cap (12.94 billion). The company focuses on extraction and refinement of heavy oil in the oil sands of western Canada.

(Source: The Globe and Mail)

The company acquired some of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) assets in western Canada last May, in a 17.7 billion dollar deal that was widely criticized, called outrageous by the company's shareholders, and that caused its stock price to tumble around 35%. Although the deal has proceeded smoothly, the acquisition much weakened the company's balance sheet. Taking into consideration the company's low operating margins, and key financial data, the stock offers a lot of risk for little reward.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Recent Acquisitions

Cenovus announced in late March of 2017 that it would be acquiring ConocoPhillip's share in the Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands project in western Canada. These projects were jointly owned by the two parties, 50% ownership each, before the deal. The acquisition doubled the company's oil production and reserves, while close to tripling its total liabilities. Investors were generally wary about the deal, as it would significantly increase the company's debt, and projects in this region are barely (if at all) profitable under current oil prices. The acquisition was finalized in May of 2017.

Earnings

Cenovus declared 2,851 million in income, on 7,578$ million of revenue. Although at first glance these numbers look great, especially relative to the sector, most of this income is due to accounting issues surrounding the acquisition. More specifically, the company had to reassess the value of their pre-existing share in the Foster Creek and Christina Lake projects, which lead to a 2,524 million gain, almost their entire net gain for the year. The company's financial performance is, therefore, significantly worse than the numbers suggest. For example, removing this income would leave the company with an income of only 327 million, and increase its PE ratio to 37.8, the worst performer of all Canadian oil companies.

As with all oil companies, future revenue and income are incredibly dependent on oil prices. Cenovus is particularly dependent on oil prices, especially after its acquisition, as extraction from oil sands is relatively expensive (so the company can become unprofitable relatively easily) and the acquisition didn't include any downstream assets, such as refineries, whose income isn't dependent on oil prices. Besides the above, the company actually has limited upside in the case of increasing oil prices, as it promised ConocoPhillips contingency payments of 15-20% of increased revenue if oil price recovered.

(Source: Financial Post)

Balance Sheet and Debt

As mentioned previously, Cenovus's acquisition severely worsened the company's balance sheet. Most of the company's debt, 12,520 million, is long term, with most of it maturing in 10 years or more. Although the debt is currently manageable, the oil industry is relatively volatile, and debt levels are high enough that the company could find itself in financial difficulties if oil prices decrease significantly.

In the short term, the company has to repay around 2 billion in principal:

(Source: Company Filings)

Even assuming little to no generation of cash flow, the company is very likely to be able to easily repay its short-term obligations as it has 0.5 billion in cash, a 4.5 billion credit facility, and expects to generate 4-5 billion in asset sales this year. Due to the above, although the acquisition did significantly increase the company's leverage and debt load, the company's liquidity is sufficient to service the debt, at least in the short-term.

The company calculates its net debt to adjusted EBITDA (a figure that excludes some extraordinary items, such as the 2,524 million gain from the acquisition) to guide its capital structure. This figure has suffered a severe deterioration due to the company's acquisitions:

(Source: Company Filings)

Although the company is currently generating enough income and cash to finance the debt, if oil prices decreased, the company might have issues servicing its longer-term debt. It is important not to understate this risk, as oil prices are rather volatile and companies in the sector can have incredibly volatile income and cash flow generation, making even previously manageable debt impossible to repay. This has happened to other companies quite recently. The Canadian company Pacific Exploration & Production (now Frontera - OTC:PEGFF) went bankrupt in 2016 after aggressively expanding its operations and acquisitions through the use of debt, just as Cenovus has done.

(Source: Forbes)

Conclusion

Cenovus's stock is quite risky, due to the company's highly leveraged balance, high costs, and dependence on oil prices. The upside is relatively limited, due to contingency payments owed to ConocoPhillips and the company's necessity to aggressively repay its debt. Due to the above, Cenovus' stock offers too high of a risk for little gain.

