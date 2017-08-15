Chinese EVs Coming To U.S.?

We all know it is coming. China is determined to blow out of their borders with global auto sales. U.S. firms have facilitated this with Chinese joint ventures that allowed us to sell our cars and trucks over there. The required sharing of technology that ensued will now come back to bite us. Chinese firms have spent years improving their products to meet U.S. and international safety requirements. News came out yesterday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) had received a takeover offer from a Chinese automaker. While turned down for now, it will not be the last. The article in Automotive News goes on to detail how the Chinese government is fully supporting the push towards global automotive dominance.

Especially important to the Chinese government is its position as a leader in still-emerging electric vehicle technologies. A recent Forbes article details the efforts China is making, and the important role EVs are playing in shaping China's future. After decades of playing catch-up in the auto industry, China now has the opportunity to push to the head of the line in worldwide EV deployment. China has total command of the #1 EV auto market. Now they are after #2, the U.S. market.

What will it take?

First you need a presence, and an infrastructure. Everyone knows it is much easier to buy an existing infrastructure than to build a new one. FCAU made it known they were for sale a couple of years ago and CEO Sergio Marchionne has been doing everything he can to make Fiat Chrysler more attractive to suitors.

FCA is a perfect fit for any of the large Chinese firms. The Jeep and Ram lines have global recognition. The recent decision to shut down small and mid size sedan production makes several Chinese firms great matches with their prominence in sedan building, reducing or eliminating overlapping models. Along with that comes their Chinese dominance in the low end of EV pricing. With 162 manufacturing facilities around the world, retooling a U.S. Fiat Chrysler plant to produce Chinese EV's would be a relatively simple matter. Due to the near fanatical obsession by the current world stage for a switch from the internal combustion engine to Electric Vehicles (EV's) we have given China the perfect launching point for global EV sales.

If a Chinese firm buys FCA they come with a ready made dealership network of about 2,600 locations just in the U.S., plus access to Canada and Mexico. It would be the perfect platform to spread their low to medium priced EVs here in North America.

When it comes right down to it, range is not the holdup for "commuter" BEV sales as has been proven in China. It is price. Bring out a 100 mile range, small Corolla sized car for under $20,000 before incentives and watch them fly out of the showrooms. They would make perfect choices for: College student cars, soccer moms running errands, small business transports. The list goes on and on.

Who would be most affected?

Tesla (TSLA) needs to be very concerned as the dominant player in the U.S. EV market today, and a company to be reckoned with globally. Nearly every EV automaker today has painted a bulls eye on Tesla. The CEOs of both Volkswagen and BMW recently cited Tesla as their top competitor and target in the space.

The biggest problem for Tesla is they are a one trick pony. Where other automakers have a large variety of engines, power trains and models for sale, where no one vehicle model can make them vulnerable, Tesla ONLY sells expensive BEVs. Any attacks in this space threaten their very existence.

New competition continues to push Tesla further down the list of top selling EVs in China as the list below shows.

(source: evobsession.com)

As we can see from this chart of Chinese sales for 2017 thru the end of June, Tesla is well down the list of EVs with just 9,299 combined deliveries. Note the car in 8th place. The new BYD Song DM PHEV (pictured below) has only been selling for 2 months and has already jumped to 8th place in YTD sales. With a price of $18,000-$24,000 after subsidies, this is a very attractive crossover.

(source: waattev2buy.com)

Chinese firms are already taking specific aim at the Model 3 even though it is a year away from landing on Chinese soil. This article attached to the pic below details a new crossover vehicle taking dead aim not only at the Model 3 but perhaps even the follow-on Model Y.

(source: carnewschina.com)

This is the new Xpeng Indentity X, an EV crossover that will have gone from drawing board to production in just two years when it hits the market later this year. Priced at roughly $30,000 it should sell for a whopping $15,000 less than the base priced Model 3. (with import duties the base Model 3 is expected to sell for $45,000 in China).

There is little doubt the one company most at risk from a global expansion of Chinese EVs is Tesla. Getting knocked out of the #1 spot in the U.S. would tarnish the image and take the wind out of Elon Musk's sails.

Conclusion

One way or another Chinese EV vehicles are going to find their way onto the global stage and they have their sights set squarely on the U.S. market. Tesla's precarious financial condition would make it difficult, if not impossible, to compete at the lower to mid-range price points. As we are already seeing Tesla will not be selling many if any Model 3's at the $35,000 base price. It seems doubtful that selling cars at that price would provide much in the way of gross profit for Tesla.

Everything seems to be stacking up against Tesla, from rising inventories of unsold cars, to exploding debts, to increasing cash burns each quarter. And that is just the internal issues. When you factor in the external issues of increased competition from all sides along with coming new technological advancements in battery architecture, Tesla just does not have the resources necessary to be going after the mass market while defending itself on all fronts. They should have remained a niche player for the high end market without the need for Gigafactories. Tiffany has done quite well in jewelry, content to leave the mass market to the Zales of the world. The Four Seasons could care less about competing with Embassy Suites.

Elon Musk plainly admits his hubris nearly doomed the Model X. It could actually bring Tesla to its knees this time. His determination to be a major automotive player on the world stage may well prove to be his undoing, taking Tesla down with him.

