SPY: Buy On The 'Blips'

Out of the individual listed companies in the SPY, Amazon.com shows the most potential in lifting the ETF; EPS growth est of 107%, share price appreciation est of 15.98%.

Long-term investors are acutely aware that price declines happen; this is only the natural flow of the market, and this is nothing uncommon.

Recently, as I am sure you are fully aware, SPY sold off around 2% from its highs; this blip has brought many to speculate, and in some cases attempt to predict the beginning of a bear market.

This kind of rhetoric appears every now and again, but it is crucial for long-term investors to acknowledge this rumor as normal. If you are a long-term holder of SPY, these slumps should not implement worry. In fact, if you have money on the side, now would be ideal to get more exposure.

Why now is the perfect time to buy US equities

The US market is mostly overpriced. Still, it is expected to return more than a government bond. The equity risk premium to the US 10 year would be 8.73% (including dividend).

As of writing this, if you were to invest in the US 10 year you would receive 2.1% per year, and the SPY ETF yield return would be 1.9%. Although government bonds are a much safer investment, some would argue the equity risk premium in SPY is a much more attractive option; implemented by the stability of a diverse portfolio.

Below you can see a chart of the US 10 year yield.

Source: FRED

The decline in yields is not just a US investor concern; it is a global matter.

In fact, bond yields across much of the world have never been lower. This has been one of the keys to the rally in equities.

Below you can see a chart for the SPY ETF. You can see throughout history, regardless of recessions, political tensions, wars and everything you could think of, you still get more return on invested capital than you would if you were to buy a government bond.

Source: Google Finance

SPY is safe

The S&P 500 is almost designed to go up. The longest periods we have had in stock market declines have been relatively withstandable for most investors.

Also, all the great investors of our time have been long-term investors; they publicly dismiss the idea of selling because of economic blips.

The acknowledgment and acceptance of financial mishaps occurring almost guarantee a steady and successful long-term investment result.

Recent market declines in the US:

Source: Wikipedia

Early 1990s recession: Iraq invaded Kuwait, causing oil prices to increase. The Dow dropped 18% in three months.

Dot-com bubble 2000: Technology bubble.

The financial crisis of 2007: Caused by failures of the major financial institutions in the United States, due primarily to exposure of securities of packaged subprime loans and credit default swaps.

2010 Flash Crash: The Dow Jones Industrial Average admits its worst intraday point loss, dropping nearly 1,000 points before partially recovering.

2015-16 stock market sell-off: The Dow Jones fell 588 points during a two-day period. Monday, August 24, world stock markets were down substantially, wiping out all gains made in 2015, with interlinked drops in commodities such as oil, which hit a six-year price low.

Much more over the years has happened, you can read them here on Wikipedia.

The market as a whole has always rebounded and advanced higher. With everything the US has been through, we still regularly hit all time highs; on an almost weekly basis.

What this means and what this indicates is that the US is (and always will be) the safest place for your money. The greatest companies in the world are US companies.

SPY LONG: $256.33 target

Valuing an ETF can be difficult, the usual earnings and DCF models you would do for individual stocks are not appropriate. However, I have found that if you review the expected forward earnings for the top ten weighted companies in the ETF, you can get a relatively good picture of value.

Company Symbol % Asset Weight Apple. Inc AAPL 3.66% Microsoft Corp MSFT 2.65% Facebook Inc A FB 1.89% Amazon.com Inc AMZN 1.85% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 1.69% Exxon Mobil Corp XOM 1.60% Berkshire Hathaway Inc B BRK-B 1.57% JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM 1.54% Alphabet Inc A GOOGL 1.33% Alphabet Inc C GOOG 1.31%

The growth in EPS looks solid, averaging 39%. Out of the ten companies, only one is expected to have negative earnings, and that company is Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire Hathaway's next year EPS forecast is down by just under 10% (9.14 to 8.23). The highest growth in expected earnings is Amazon at 107%, and JP Morgan Chase coming in second, with 46.3% expected growth in EPS.

Source: Yahoo Finance

How should investors interpret this data?

The SPY is up roughly 10%; this is above the average of 8%. Many assume that we will hover around this level till year-end. A case could be argued for that, however, as you can see above with the expected 40% growth in EPS, one could claim that we are well below next year's prices, and investors could see this opportunity and take more risk, thus driving prices higher.

Companies show no signs of reducing buybacks; this has helped prop up the market over the past few years while earnings have been flat, and interest rates have been low. We are now approaching the time of higher earnings growth, along with lower taxes; this is a perfect combination.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Above, you can see how analysts feel about share price appreciation over the next year. Average share price appreciation in the ETF (for the top companies) is 8.9%; this would be in line with the mean S&P 500 growth.

The large spread between EPS and share price growth estimates should tell investors that Wall Street analysts see the index trading at lower multiples in the future. Trading at lower multiples puts the US economy in a safer place; this reduces the likelihood of massive sell-offs similar to that written above.

SPY trades at $246 as of writing this; as we are just over halfway through the year, it would be safe to assume that investors will be pricing in next year's targets. I see a further 4% growth in SPY this year.

Final note

It is without a doubt that we will see more doom and gloom predictions this year, not only because of political motives but because of high valuations. A snapshot view of market valuations does imply we are trading at the upper end; forward valuations suggest we are relatively valued. Buying SPY on any negative market moves below 2% is advised.

EPS is expected to expand, and growth in shares are assumed to be in line with the historical averages. This should produce lower valuation metrics. As long as money does not flood the market and pump prices up to dramatic levels valuations should stay comparatively modest.

We are however expecting interest rates to rise; although never good, this should be offset with significant tax cuts, assuming they go ahead with the proposed 15% level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.