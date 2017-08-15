Global Oligopolies - Investing In Concentrated Businesses

When a few firms control the lion's share of a market we have an oligopoly. Their attraction is in the power they command with respect to dominating channels, and setting prices and terms. They are unlike monopolies - i.e. electric utilities - that generally operate in defined local or regional markets and are heavily regulated including as to what they can charge. Oligopolies also differ significantly from proprietorships in highly competitive markets that must 'take' the prices and terms offered to them, farmers being the extreme example. In other words, oligopolists enjoy advantages not available to monopolists or 'perfect competitors'.

Regulatory Gauntlet

Which is not to say that oligopolists enjoy free rein; they don't. Companies in these arenas are scrutinized by antitrust regulators. Among the five major laws in the US that control the concentration of business power are the Sherman Antitrust Act, the Federal Trade Commission Act, the Clayton Antitrust Act, the Robinson-Patman Act, and the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

The Federal Trade Commission Act. Woodrow Wilson signed legislation in 1914 establishing the Federal Trade Commission. The Act empowered the FTC with a mission to promote consumer protection by preventing, through civil enforcement, anticompetitive and coercive business practices. (The Department of Justice can bring both civil and criminal charges with respect to antitrust activities.)

The Robinson-Patman Act. This one came along in 1936 to protect small retailers from such things as price fixing by the powerful. The Act provides for criminal penalties and contains a specific exemption for cooperatives.

Multiply these federal laws and regulations by those of states and many other countries and one can begin to appreciate the regulatory gauntlet that companies must navigate to become oligopolists. I can't find the source but I recall reading that Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) acquisition of Monsanto (MON) requires 30 such approvals. Nevertheless, as arduous, long, and on-going as the process is, it is not a sufficient condition to business success. Why? Because many would-be oligopolists are swept up or swept aside in the process of industry consolidation; they can't keep up with competitors. However, for those that do, the rewards to shareholders can be substantial.

Alpha-Level Potential

This can be demonstrated through flashback reviews of four of the following five well-known oligopolies: a) Personal computing and device operating systems, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple/MAC (AAPL), and Alphabet/Google Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), b) Credit card networks, Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), American Express (AXP), and Discover (DFS), c) The commercial aircraft industry, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA), d) Fighter jets (excluding transports), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and e) Grain trading/logistics/processing, the three public companies of the ABCD's that all told control 75-90% of those huge markets, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bunge (BG), and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), add a "G".

Interocular reasoning and market-share statistics substantiate that these companies are international oligopolies. However, gathering the metrics isn't cut-and-dry because: a) in some cases, data are hard to come by as in the case of the ABCD's where two of the five oligopolists - Cargill and Dreyfus - are private companies, b) data are collected by unit sales and revenue and those numbers may be incongruous, and c) share can vary by sub-market as in the case of desktop, laptop and mobile operating systems. To simplify things - and because I don't believe it materially alters the thesis of this article - I have poured through various sources and used my judgment to blend the market-share numbers below. Against them, I've juxtaposed:

Stock Price Appreciation versus the S&P 500, since 12/31/2009 for a 7+ year perspective. Current Dividend Yield also versus the S&P 500, adding income to the size and growth metrics.

Market Share Price 12/31/09 Price 08/14/17 Percent Change Versus S&P Current Div. Versus S&P S&P 500 n/a 1,115 2,466 121% n/a 2.00% n/a Micro O/S A/G Android 44% $310 $939 203% +82% 0.00% -2.00% Microsoft 33% $30 $74 147% +26% 2.15% +0.15% Apple/Mac 14% $30 $160 433% +312% 1.60% -0.40% All Others 9% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Credit Card Visa 51% $22 $102 364% +243% 0.66% -1.34% MasterCard 23% $26 $131 404% +283% 0.68% -1.32% Amex 23% $41 $85 107% -14% 1.52% -0.48% Discover 3% $15 $60 300% +179% 2.35% +.35% Com'l. Air. Airbus 48% $5 $21 320% +199% 1.73% -0.27% Boeing 45% $54 $237 339% +218% 2.42% +0.42% All Others 44% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Fighters Lockheed 56% $75 $308 311% +190% 2.40% +0.40% All Others 44% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Grain, etc. Cargill/Drey. 39% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Archer Dan. 17% $31 $42 35% -86% 3.10% +1.10% Bunge 14% $64 $77 20% -101% 2.38% +0.38% Glencore 14% n/a $9 n/a n/a 1.63% -0.37% All Others 16% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Average n/a n/a n/a 249% +128% 1.76% -0.24%

As is demonstrated, overall, the stocks of these oligopolists have spectacularly out-appreciated the S&P 500 over the last 7+ years. Had an investor owned all the stocks in the above hypothetical portfolio above, over that period, they would have beat the S&P 500 by 128% on price appreciation while falling short 0.24% on dividends at current yields; not bad.

Although they are included in the average, Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge have dragged down the price appreciation numbers but have done okay as to dividends. These powerhouses have fallen on tough times owing to protracted gluts in supply resulting in commodity price deflation. This situation tends to 'self-correct' over time and may - repeat: "may", read: "may not" - be reversing now.

Along these lines, I moved into BG on June 8th of last year at a cost of $66.88, and ADM on July 6th of this year at a cost of $41.58. On those two dates, the S&P 500 closed at 2,119 and 2,410, respectively. As of yesterday, I'm pulling 19% and 1% unrealized gains on BG and ADM. This means that BG has outperformed by 3%, while ADM has kept pace with the index during the time that I've held them. In passing, it's worth noting that Glencore has built up a war chest and is looking to acquire complementary businesses. Bunge may be in their sights and has gently indicated their receptivity to being acquired. Investors who are interested in the stock performance of acquirees might be interested in an earlier article I wrote on that subject.

Global Trumps National

Identifying oligopolies is not a slam-dunk. For example, a handful of banks serve Canada including the big three - Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), and The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - together with the Bank of Montreal (BMO) and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, CIBC (CM). Some sources identify them as oligopolists. They aren't, because they owe their existence to protectionism in a country that, economically, is about the size of Texas. While these banks generate fine dividends, their stocks have grossly underperformed the S&P 500 since January 1, 2010:

Market Share Price 12/31/09 Price 08/14/17 Percent Change Versus S&P Current Div. Versus S&P S&P n/a 1,115 2,486 121% n/a 2.00% n/a TD 27% $31 $50 61% -60% 3.69% +1.69% RY 25% $54 $73 35% -86% 3.82% +1.82% BNS 22% $47 $61 30% -91% 3.87% +1.87% BMO 15% $53 $73 38% -83% 3.99% +1.99% CM 11% $65 $85 31% -90% 4.56% +2.56%

No, for the simple reason that the markets are bigger and it takes more to succeed, when I invest into oligopolies I look for companies that are making it on their own, internationally. I want companies that are protected by the barriers to entry that they themselves have erected from their own hard work and not 'given to them' by some government. Beyond the examples listed farther up, global oligopolies can be found in mining, entertainment, and other sectors and niches. My intent here is not to provide an exhaustive list.

Forming & Fading

Speaking of which, often because of M&A activity, international oligopolies form with regularity. Perhaps the most significant case today surrounds the consolidating agrochemical and crop genetics business. This industry is soon to be controlled by four massive combinations - ChemChina (national entity) / Syngenta (SYT), Dow (DOW) / DuPont (DD), Bayer / Monsanto, and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). The performance of some of these companies has been lackluster over the years but it's possible that they all will now pick up with the advantage of global scale and operating leverage. Investors, take note.

At the same time, oligopolies fade away. Standard Oil was busted up in violation of the Sherman Act. More often though, oligopolies fall victim to substitute products that undermine their very raison d'etre. Take the case of the big integrated oil companies that some believe constitute an oligopoly; I'm not so sure. British Petroleum (BP), Chevron (CVX), ENI (E), Exxon (XOM), Petrobras (PBR), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Statoil (STO), Total (TOT) and any others I've missed, may wither. And, it won't be because OPEC shuts them out but, rather, because they are not able to successfully transition to alternative/clean energy. On the other hand, new oligopolies may now be forming around solar and wind power in those still fragmented markets. Total in its alliance with SunPower (SPWR) is a firm to watch. Coupling their electric grid expertise with their acquisition of Gamesa, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) may prevail as an oligopolist in wind.

Investments are not sure things and oligopolists are no exception. However, the power that comes from consolidation and scale is important or else companies wouldn't pursue it especially against onerous government regulations. Moreover, as the stock performance of oligopolists confirm, the reward can be worth the effort.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, LMT, ADM, BG, DD, MON, BP, RDS.B, TOT, SIEGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a competent financial adviser who puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and ADR fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.