Confluence Of Factors Lights Explosive Redfin Rocket - Again

A confluence of factors including today's news on the housing market has lit the fuse under the Redfin rocket (RDFN) again. The tech stock that is innovating real estate sales is currently up 7% to $26.80 in today's trading session on Tuesday 8/15/17. One of the year's strongest IPO performers Redfin priced at $15 and opened its trading debut at about $19.50 on 7/28/17. By day 5 of trading in the after market Redfin peaked at $33.49.

When a very successful recent IPO boasts only 9.2 million shares in the float with just a $2.2 billion market cap, then it can be explosive to the upside when good news emerges. Today on Tuesday 8/15/17 the National Association of Homebuilders reported news of a higher than expected jump in homebuilder confidence. But there is more. Actually, several key factors are merging to provide multiple catalysts that may lift this stock higher:

• The expiration of the quiet period for Redfin occurs on Tuesday 8/22/17. The significance of the quiet period expiration can be explosive for some stocks. Quiet period expiration is explained well by IPO Candy. The Redfin IPO took place on Friday 7/28/17. The quiet period expiration is 25 days later. Stocks often appreciate ahead of the expiration date in anticipation of the good news expected to be issued by the underwriting team. Today's 7% move higher in Redfin's stock may presage the upcoming quiet period expiration.

• Redfin's IPO was small with only 9.2 million shares issued in the float. A low-float company with a market capitalization of only $2.2 billion can be very volatile. Good news or bad news can move the stock dramatically with relatively small amounts of buying or selling. Today's good news of increased homebuilder confidence is a case in point that has boosted shares 7% today.

• Next Tuesday's anticipated good news from the IPO underwriting team may include positive research notes and higher price targets. Seeking Alpha's Michael W. Byrne and Richard Ashton have both contributed excellent research articles to the Redfin discussion. Positive comments from other major Wall Street analysts supported by research and higher price targets often attract the attention and capital of investors along with a wave of short covering. This activity by Redfin's investment bankers on the day that the quiet period expires may in turn trigger positive media. This cycle of hyperbole can be effective for moving stocks higher under the right conditions.

• Having Goldman Sachs as your IPO's lead underwriter carries influence and weight. It is likely that the influence of Goldman contributed to the strong IPO performance of Redfin out of the gate. Now as Redfin approaches the quiet period expiration it is anticipated that Goldman's analyst will issue positive research notes that correspond with an attractive price target. This communication will carry influence and weight among investors.

• Traders who earned excellent short-term profits during the several day run higher on Redfin's IPO during the past month will certainly remember how explosive this stock can be. This collective memory of traders who made large gains from buying Redfin may inspire confidence and contribute to aggressive trading during this quiet period expiration event.

• Redfin is an innovative company. Although Trader's Idea Flow does not agree with CEO Kelman's aggressive claims made on IPO day that "Redfin is the Uber (Private:UBER), Lyft (Private:LYFT), or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) of real estate." It is openly acknowledged by all that for years Redfin has been very innovative and a differentiator in the real estate industry. Redfin is the fastest growing real estate website and the #1 real estate brokerage website. Redfin.com is a testament to this success as well as the frequent and fervent testimonies made by former Redfin customers.

• The recently launched Redfin Mortgage operation provides a new and growing stream of revenue for the company. And Redfin Now is a promising operation for the company that acts as a cash buyer for some sellers. This gives Redfin the ability to be opportunistic in the marketplace and earn profits.

• Another speculated source of revenue that has not yet been announced by Redfin is the inclusion of ads on its high-traffic app. Optimizing the monetization of the Redfin app via the advertising model could be a game changer for the company by significantly increasing revenues. Redfin is very savvy in the creation of an effective, positive user experience on their app. The inclusion of an upgrade to the app that might include ads and/or rival the homeadvisor.com app could be another significant boost to revenues. If this development is announced by Redfin sometime after the quiet period ends, then it could materially impact the price of the stock positively.

Summary and Conclusion:

We believe that Redfin's quiet period expiry will provide a significant trading bounce as a confluence of factors provide multiple catalysts to lift the stock higher.

Trader's Idea Flow was a buyer immediately after the IPO started trading in the after market, and we believe that Redfin is an exciting company for the long term with a tremendous upside for the price of the stock. However, we felt it necessary to voice our opinion in opposition to the overt hype being issued by the company's CEO when claiming that Redfin is, "the next Uber, Lyft, or Apple of real estate." It is not. And we communicated our much more grounded perspective of Redfin as a company in this article.

We want to make clear that we try to take a balanced view of every company that we trade. Ideally if we can remain neutral then we can profit from both the long and the short side of the trade. Trader's Idea Flow had a good entry point in the morning of Redfin's IPO as it began trading. And while we also made money on the short after the IPO spike retraced, we admit that our timing was not great as we shorted the stock too early. But we made money on both the long and short side of the trade so this is good but we are always working to improve our timing and trading.

Earlier today, we reestablished a long position at $25.94. Subscribers to Trader's Idea Flow have been receiving previews of this Redfin trade on both Sunday night and again on Monday night that alerted them to the items covered in this article. So we are long Redfin now going into the quiet period expiry and we believe the potential for Redfin to make new highs certainly exists in the coming trading sessions.

