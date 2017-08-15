Electronic Arts: Losing Grip of the Video Gaming Industry

Our model shows that Electronic Art’s stock is overvalued by 20% from its current share market price and we believe that its shares will decline in the upcoming months.

Due to the high competition and the company’s failure to release new titles during this year shows us that Electronic Arts is slowly losing grip on the gaming industry.

For Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 2017 was supposed to be the year of innovation as players prepared for the announcements of the new IPs and the industry was looking forward to finding out more about the mysterious BioWare (EA's development studio) title. During this years' E3 conference, we saw that all the hopes for something new were quickly overshadowed by the publisher, as only one new AAA title Anthem was announced, which was later pushed to 2018, and the already released games failed to meet the gamers needs as the Mass Effect sequel Mass Effect: Andromeda received an average rating from the majority of gaming magazines like GameSpot and IGN.

Image: Electronic Arts

If we take a look at the overall video gaming industry, we will see that out of the biggest gaming publishers, Electronic Arts is one of those companies that doesn't have any significant competitive advantage against its rivals. Unlike Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) with its best-selling Call of Duty franchise, EA mostly relies on its sporting franchises, license for which needs to be renewed every couple of years. At the same time, publishers like Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:OTCPK:UBSFY) during the span of the last couple of years spent their resources on monetizing their top performing franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Assassin's Creed, respectively, and now could easily launch products from those series and make impressive sales, while Electronic Arts struggles to create a top-notch product and constantly reboots its games.

All those facts could hint us that Electronic Arts is starting to lose grip on the video gaming industry. For the upcoming months, the company plans to release its sporting franchises like FIFA 18, NBA Live 18, Madden 18 along with its famous racing simulator Need for Speed Payback and the well-known game from the Star Wars universe Battlefront 2. However, lack of innovation and failure to successfully release a number of new AAA titles during 2017, in our opinion, will lead to a slower sales during the holiday season.

In addition, despite the fact that during the last couple of quarters Electronic Arts beat its revenue goals, the growth percentage is very volatile on an annual basis. While the company improved its 2017 fiscal results, we believe that the growth will slow down in the upcoming years, mainly due to the arguments that were described above. And in order for us to truly understand how much the company is worth today we decided to create a DCF model that will show us whether the company is drastically overvalued or not.

Source: Company's financials, own estimates

Right now, our model shows the implied value of EA to be $92.52 per share in comparison with the current share price of around $116, which represents a discount of 20% from the current level. We also implied that WACC is 6.3% which is almost the same as the WACC of other major publishers, which resulted in the terminal growth to be only 1.5%. While such a number might be considered low, we believe that the intense competition and lack of innovation will lead to sluggish sales, which will result in the company's decision to cut its outlook and thereby the 1.5% terminal growth, in our opinion, is a fair number at this point of time.

Source: Company's financials, own estimates

In addition, the comparable analysis shows us that EA is valued at $98.55 per share against its peers, mostly due to the fact that its 2017 sales are valued at the multiple of 6,8x, while the industry average is only 4,5x.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Both DCF and comparable analysis are showing us a considerable discount from the current share market price, but considering the fact that DCF model has more financial backings, it will have more weight in our final valuation approach, which looks like this:

Source: Own estimates

From the tables above we could see that the fair value of Electronic Arts right now is $94.03, which is around 20% lower from the current market price. However, looking at the video gaming market and Electronic Art's failure to innovate, we believe that such a discount represents a fair picture of the publisher's current state of affairs and thereby the company, in our opinion, is overvalued, and we hold a considerable short position in it. If the company continues to heavily bet on its current franchises and fails to announce new titles, it will continue to lose grip of the industry and our bearish thesis will become even more popular in the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.