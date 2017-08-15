These Stocks Are Too Big, These Are Too Small, These Are Just Right

Using value or equally weighted indexes show similar results. Mid-cap stocks appear to be less volatile with equal or better returns than either small or large cap stocks.

The probability small, mid, or large caps outperform the other two is approximately equal. The probability mid-caps under-perform the other two over any given 10-year period is 7% or less.

Over the last 30+ years, not only has the small cap-large cap premium disappeared, but mid-cap stocks have outperformed both small and large caps by more than 1% annually.

Since 1926, the small cap minus large cap anomaly has a cumulative annualized excess return of 2%. However, the small minus mid cap excess return is only 0.2%.

Introduction

The small firm effect first identified by Banz (1981) has been well known for more than 35 years. This “anomaly” has been reaffirmed by Fama & French (1992, 1996, 2008) along with many others. However, the size anomaly is not without its detractors, Dijk (2011), Bilello (2016). Over the last couple of years, large cap stocks have significantly outperformed their smaller cap counterparts. How long does one have to wait to supposedly generate excess returns from investing in small cap stocks?

With all the attention on small cap stocks over the last three decades, there has been a proliferation of funds in this category looking to capitalize on these excess returns. Is there any excess return still left? The research below suggests the size anomaly disappeared at least 30 years ago if not longer. It is an historical anomaly, not a modern one. Furthermore, a tongue-and-cheek interpretation of the “Investor and the Three Bears” suggests large stocks are too big, small stocks are too small, while mid-sized stocks appear to be just right.

II. Ancient History

The small cap premium is supposedly around 2% or more annually. Where does this come from? Using Ken French’s 1926 to June 2017 data attained from The Center for Research in Security Prices, the average SMB (small minus big) factor is 0.21% monthly. Based on annual data over the same time period, the SMB factor is 3.3%. More directly, the cumulative annualized return from 1926 to 2017 for the 30% smallest valued weighted stocks is 11.9% compared to 9.8% for the 30% largest. (Note 2017 average firm size for 30% small, 40% mid, and 30% large caps is $346 million, $3.1 billion, and $42.3 billion respectively.)

Thus, a cursory examination suggests the small firm effect is real and significant. There are plenty of rationales for this “anomaly” with the most convincing being that the additional return to small stocks is simply compensation for their greater risk. A true anomaly requires excess return after adjusting for risk, but we will gloss over that detail for this study.

Table 1 suggests there is merit to the greater risk argument as small stocks have a higher standard deviation, lower minimum, and a lower 5% Value at Risk (VAR) relative to large stocks. (Note to readers: There is a 5% chance a return is worse than the VaR.) In terms of the best return each year, there is a 47% probability small cap stocks will outperform both mid and large cap stocks.

Table 1: Annual Returns from 1927 to June 2017 based on market capitalization.

Based on annual returns, the small firm effect appears even larger, but the greater risk does have an effect. From a cumulative standpoint, although small cap returns still exceed the largest stocks by 2.1%, the cumulative annualized return for mid-caps is only 0.2% less than small caps, 11.75% vs 11.94%. It is also interesting to note that mid-cap stocks are rarely the best, (probability 13.3%) but also rarely the worst (6.7%).

III. Modern Age

For long-term investors (defined here as 10 years or more), is the small stock premium relatively reliable? Figure 1 shows the rolling 10-year annualized returns from 1936 to June 2017 for small, mid, and large cap stocks. Figure 1 gives a much better picture of the small stock anomaly. Based on monthly rolling 10-year annualized returns, the small stock premium appears to owe much of its “anomaly” reputation based on returns prior to the late 1980’s. Perhaps not coincidentally, the anomaly basically disappeared after the Banz (1981) article. If you tell everyone about free money lying around...

Not to data mine, but Table 2 shows the average 10–year annualized returns from 1936 to Dec. 1986, along with the annualized 10-year returns ending over the last 30 years, Jan. 1987 to June 2017. Although the entire time period shows a small stock premium relative to large stocks, the premium relative to mid-cap stocks is only 0.5% a year. Not trivial, but for this additional 0.5%, small stocks have a higher standard deviation and worse minimum. The probability that small cap stocks outperform is 59% over any 10-year period.

Table 2: Monthly rolling 10-year annualized returns ending from 1936 to June 2017 based on market capitalization.

Over the last 30 years, a completely different story unfolds. Mid-cap stocks outperform by more than 1% annually with risk metrics equivalent to small cap stocks and better than large cap stocks. The probability any particular market cap outperforms is approximately the same, while the probability of performing worse is relegated to small and large caps as mid-cap stocks have only a 6.8% chance of having the worst 10-year performance.

The question at this point is how long does it take for an old “anomaly” that is not predictable and does not outperform to become an historical artifact. This is not to suggest small cap stocks will not outperform in the future, but unless something can be relied upon to generate excess risk-adjusted returns over an extended time frame, it can hardly be considered an anomaly.

IV. Equally Weighted vs Value Weighted

It has been suggested that weighting stocks by their market capitalization to develop portfolios will under-perform an equivalent equally weighted index. An equally weighted index by its very implementation weights small cap stocks more. To the extent size matters, an equally weighted index may outperform a similar valued weighted index.

These changes are usually not trivial. Consider that the 5 largest stocks in the S&P 500 make up approximately 12% of its value. To counteract such concentrations, there are equally weighted ETFs one can invest in. In terms of the S&P 500, each stock would have 0.2% weight, including the top 5. This type of weighting may improve results in the small cap universe as well if size truly matters.

However, implementation of an equally weighted index using the smallest stocks in the index is simply infeasible for most funds due to the very small size of stocks in the smallest decile. A $30 billion fund trying to use an equally weighted scheme would quickly overwhelm the liquidity of many small stocks.

To attain an idea of the size of these stocks, a stock in the smallest 30% has an average market cap of $345 million as of June 2017. 20 years ago, the average size was $90 million. Currently, there are 1,235 stocks in the smallest decile with an average market cap of $118 million. 20 years ago, the smallest decile had more than 3,100 stocks with an average market cap of $36 million. To put this in perspective, currently the S&P 600 and Russell 2000 small cap indexes both have an average market cap of approximately $1.6 billion.

In an effort to attain a more accurate equally weighted portfolio that is reasonably investable, the bottom decile is removed and the next 30% of stocks is examined. This increases the current average market cap to $936 million from the $346 million using the bottom 30%, and reduces the total number of stocks to 1,011 from almost 2,000. This is much closer to the average market cap you will find in small cap ETFs. Mid cap is also redefined to include the next 30% so the breakdown is 30% in each category.

Figure 2 shows the results. Excess returns as measured by 10-year holding periods for small cap stocks generally disappear by 1970 while Table 3 shows that since 1987, small caps have an average 10-year annualized return of 10.6%, lagging both mid and large cap stocks by 1.9% and 1.3% respectively. The probability small caps outperform over any 10-year period falls to 23%, while the probability they will under-perform is 61.2%. Although mid-cap stocks only have a 35% chance of being the best performer relative to the 42% for large cap, over the last 30 years, mid-cap stocks have never been the worst performer using an equally weighted portfolio. Source: Trainor

Table 3: Results for rolling 10-year annualized equally weighted returns excluding the bottom decile of firms.

Thus, although small cap stocks can outperform over certain periods, there is no evidence to suggest they do so consistently, or even over the long-run. Their performance over the last 30 years (really 40 as results are based on 10-year annualized returns ending from 1987 to 2017) has lagged both mid and large cap stocks. If anything, mid-cap stocks appear to be the anomaly with greater returns and reduced risk.

V. Conclusion

investing in portfolios based only on size is unlikely to result in long-term excess returns. The small size anomaly is simply not present over the last 30+ years. The most consistent fund class appears to be mid-cap stocks that do relatively well regardless of the time period, and have only a small probability of under performing both small and large caps over any one or 10-year time frame. This study does not suggest small cap stocks will not outperform in the future. The results simply provide evidence that using a small cap philosophy in the expectation of attaining risk-adjusted or any excess returns for that matter, is neither predictable, reliable, or backed up by data over the last 30 years. In this regard, size certainly does not reach the definition of an “anomaly.”

With all that said, using size to attain excess returns may still be possible. Asness et. al. (2015) suggest that size is still related to expected returns after controlling for quality, i.e. remove the “junk” small cap stocks. At the very least, for investors who wish to tilt away from the largest stocks, mid-cap funds are appear to be as good and quite possibly better as an alternative to typical small cap funds.

