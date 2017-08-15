3 Dividend Stocks With Strategic Growth Catalysts

Look at buying all three of these on any dips in the next month or two. Use GTC limit buy orders or sell cash secured puts.

Companies that go through strategic transactions often come out of it very well. The trick is finding transactions that unlock value, create competitive advantages, improve economies of scale or other financial benefits. Below are three companies that are going through some sort of strategic transaction. I believe each will come out better for the moves.

To be sure, I love dividends, however, they are not the be all and end all. For a dividend growth stock to be a dividend growth stock, they must have some actual revenue and earnings growth. That makes sense, doesn't it? In the 4 Steps article I include two dividend stocks I am accumulating, Intel (INTC) on big growth opportunities and Occidental (OXY) on an eventual rebound in oil and gas.

Too many DGI investors lately have become blinded by recent successes. They don't know or don't care that many dividend payers are maintaining their dividends by issuing debt. This is a recipe for disaster if I'm right about "slow growth forever" across the global economy except in certain parts.

Potash Corp Merger With Agrium

Potash Corp (POT) is merging with Agrium (AGU) imminently. This will create an awesome vertical structure for the new company as Agrium has a large retail network for the combined company's products. The wholesale distribution of Agrium has the potential to really charge sales of the combined product line.

Potash Corp, which is a bit over 50% of the Canpotex fertilizer cartel (such a thing exists), adding Agrium which is 11%, gives the combined company more pricing power, which is important in this trough for fertilizer prices. I would not be surprised to see the cartel end as Mosaic (MOS), the other member, is a takeover target in my opinion now.

Very importantly, the companies are reporting that they will achieve cost synergies of about $500 million within two years of merger. I think that is very conservative. The economies of scale and ability to hold back on the least efficient production, as well as, jettison certain assets, makes a bigger number seem likely on cost savings. Time will tell, but I do not expect them to come up short.

A hidden asset of Potash is their investment portfolio. The asset I am most interested in is their 32% stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) the largest lithium producer in the world. You might remember I mentioned that it would be hard to make money on the growth of EVs because car manufacturing was so competitive. Well, here's a backdoor way to get invested in the energy storage.

Here's an interesting thing about lithium mining: it also turns out potash, the key fertilizer that Potash Corp is named after. With the merger with Agrium, I think we should expect to see more coordination with SQM and further capital savings at POT/AGU. This is the best play in the space.

But wait, there's more. Arable farmland is shrinking globally, largely due to drought. On top of that, we keep breeding, meaning more feeding. That means that despite the current wave of food deflation, the long-term trend for food is more scarcity eventually. Replenishing farmland with fertilizers will become even more important years out.

Here's a little more background on potash the fertilizer. Vladimir Zernov at Seeking Alpha is pretty good as summarizing financial details.

Here's the play: I am selling the September $17 puts with a limit order of 85¢ and putting a limit buy order in at $16.15. I'm splitting that up in two pieces, half and half, to make sure I get some POT either way. I like this stock long-term a lot and think it can triple or quadruple in the next decade while increasing its dividend.

CenturyLink and Level3

CenturyLink (CTL) and Level 3 (LVLT) appear to have cleared all of their merger hurdles and that's good. Now that CenturyLink shares have sunk on fears about the customer complaint lawsuits, I am very much interested in it again. The huge dividend is probably secure, but if not, will still be pretty darn good.

I'll start with the bad and ugly of what is going on here. First off, neither company was very good on its own. They both have debt issues and scale problems. CenturyLink was accused a while back by a disgruntled ex-employee of encouraging bad customer service practices that resulted in people getting billed for things they didn't order. I suspect that is true. The fine settlement will be significant but not crippling. The stock has dropped over $2 billion in market cap since I first planned to buy it. The fine and settlement won't come close to $2 billion, likely ending up in the hundreds of millions - significant, but less than the punishment we've seen.

CenturyLink was the company that I was going to submit to the Sohn Investment Conference, but decided not to as I wasn't positive the merger would happen. My thesis is merger dependent.

Ironically, activist investor Keith Meister of Corvex Management did submit CenturyLink as his best idea to the conference. He has gone on to agitate for management at CenturyLink to accede to his demands that the Level 3 management largely get control.

That is a good move by Meister. The incoming COO, CEO in waiting, is now Jeff Storey who is the current CEO of Level 3. He is brilliant and will do very well with this company. He will continue the strategy that both companies have adopted to focus the company on connectivity between enterprises and cloud providers vs being a data center company. This essentially makes them like a pipeline in the energy industry.

The merger of these two telecoms comes with a lot of synergies as they complement each other well from technology to territory. Level 3 also brings a $10 billion tax credit to the company meaning very low to no taxes for years.

By cutting overlap and capitalizing on enterprise, the company should be able to save billions, which can be applied to expansion and debt reduction. There is very likely to be other strategic transactions with this company as well. I would not be surprised to see Sprint (S), T-Mobile (TMUS), Charter Communications (CHTR) and CenturyLink engage in a massive merger. If not that, then I do expect CenturyLink to either get packaged for sale or find a way into a deal to bundle their products even more with complimentary services.

CenturyLink will soon be the 3rd telephone major with AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). It is currently valued at far less than those companies but will certainly begin to dramatically close the gap, though don't expect it to be a $200 billion company anytime soon. What I do see is a triple to quadruple over the next decade with a dividend in the same 5% range as Verizon and AT&T. So, buy the other two for the dividend, or buy CTL for the dividend and the growth.

The play here is to straight out buy CTL at market levels with a 1/3 position and add on any drop of around 10% or as the market starts to value it upward if you don't get that lower chance to buy more.

8point3 Energy

8point3 Energy (CAFD) [the symbol cutely refers to "Cash Available For Distribution"] is on the opposite side of a merger. It is essentially a solar utility that holds completed projects, collects the income and pays out a dividend.

Currently, the company is for sale in two parts. The two sponsor companies of this YieldCo each hold large shares of the non-traded ownership, those companies are SunPower (SPWR) and First Solar (FSLR).

In an attempt to streamline their business and monetize what they have into 8point3, First Solar approached SunPower and let them know they intended to sell their share. SunPower replied they were then going to also look at strategic options.

Selling the company to a deeper pocketed sponsor will give the company capital to grow again and buy solar (and wind?) projects across the world again. It has been hamstrung as First Solar and SunPower both have seen slowdowns in business after a glut of projects cleared up when tax credits were extended. (There had been a rush to get projects done by 2016, but that is no longer necessary, so projects are getting stretched out.)

There are some interesting things that could happen with this sale. First off, there is no shortage of bidders. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) which bought a part of TerraForm Power (TERP), the YieldCo formerly owned by bankrupt SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) makes a lot of sense as potential buyer. But, I think Total (TOT), the oil major, might emerge as a bidder too.

A Total bid makes a lot of sense. They are already the majority owner of SunPower and have been backstopping the company financially. If Total were to buy both sides of the deal, they would be accomplishing two things. First, they'd be funding SunPower. Second, they'd get a huge foothold into global solar which they are very interested in.

This is important for the future of Total because eventually, I believe the oil majors will all split into "clean" and "dirty" companies, much like the banks split into "good" and "bad" banks after the financial crisis. If Total buys 8point3 now, then they can spin it off to SunPower later and structure the deal however they want it and letting the executives escape into the clean company. We'll see how it plays out, but whoever buys 8point3 is going to be good for it.

I expect this company to return to its IPO price soon and then start to grow again. The growth rate of solar is well over 30% per year, so that's a huge potential growth rate for the dividend which is already above 7%.

The play here is to buy CAFD stock outright, especially in IRAs.

Closing Thoughts

I hope you find this useful. As you can see, I try to understand the businesses I invest in from a strategic standpoint including not only company fundamentals, but also industry trends. This isn't just about looking at some numbers and saying, "Oh that's good." Analysis must be able to figure out what is becoming better. It is forward looking, hence the disclaimer in every prospectus.

I've gone to this "quick thoughts" approach a two or three times per week to help you out and not take up a ton of your time. I will of course do the full deep dive from time to time, but most companies that we learn about are over a period of time, so an ongoing series of notes seems to make the most sense.

Please let me know if you like what I'm doing with this format.

