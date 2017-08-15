Puma Biotech Stock Offers Opportunity To Cash In On Its Maiden Product Launch

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock showed strong momentum as it gained over 160 percent this year so far. However, the stock is currently taking a minor dip from is 52 weeks high of $98.85 and presents a strong opportunity to benefit from the company’s latest foray into the market with its maiden product Neratinib. The drug is expected to show robust performance in the market, consequently giving a push to its stock price. Puma launched the drug in the US in July and is now looking for EU approval as well.

The company recently got a shot in the arm as it reported the FDA approval for its breast cancer drug Neratinib. The treatment is aimed at HER2 positive breast cancer, which accounts for 20 to 25 percent of all breast cancer cases. Neratinib is an once daily oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. This is the first FDA approved treatment of its kind and is expected to create a niche in an untapped market for women who are treated with trastuzumab following early stage cancer detection. The approval was based on the phase III ExteNET trial, where 94.2 percent of the patients treated with Neratinib showed invasive disease free survival compared with 91.9 percent for the patients on placebo.

Following the approval, the company announced the commercial availability of the drug in late July. To consider the market potential for the drug, it is estimated that around 1.7 million Americans are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. The current regime for HER 2 Positive cancer is treatment with trastuzumab or Herceptin. However, as over a quarter of patients see their cancer relapsing, Neratinib may be prescribed to reduce the chances of recurrence. The company’s own estimate is that the addressable market for the drug currently stands at nearly 36,000 patients. HER2 positive breast cancer treatment is currently dominated by Roche, which has Herceptin, Perjeta, and Kadycla therapies for this purpose. Global revenue for Herceptin in 2016 stood at nearly $7 billion. Out of this, 25 percent of the patients are the addressable market for Neratinib, taking the peak market potential close to $1.75 billion. While the company will not be recording any revenue from the drug for the second quarter, the stock stands to receive a fillip from the third quarter earnings when the company reports the initial sales figures for the drug, which is scheduled to be launched in September.

While the stock is expected to retain its momentum in the short term on the back of the upcoming debut of its maiden drug, there are a few other positive indicators as well. The company intends to launch the drug in the EU as well, where its Marketing Authorization Application is being vetted. The drug’s authorization in EU will open up yet another lucrative market for the company as EU market size for the drug is estimated to be close to the US market potential. Further, the drug is also being tested for other indications including cancers of different kinds.

Neratinib is expected to have a smooth launch in the market, propelling the stock upward, but there are a few reservations as well. The first reservation is about the current price level of the stock which is close to its 52 weeks high. However, let’s keep in mind that it is still 14 percent lower than $98.85 and almost 70 percent lower than its all time high. The company is about to enter a new phase with its maiden drug introduction and the possibility of the stock to rise past its 52 weeks high cannot be overlooked. Another minor concern is about the adaption rate for the drug. In 2016, an interim analysis of the drug showed 90 percent of the patients suffering from diarrhea, thus bringing its safety profile into question. However, the company’s later release showed that diarrhea was observed in only 16.8 percent of the patients with the addition of prophylactic loperamide to the therapy.

Despite sharp increase in the stock price in the recent months, the stock is ripe for further incline as the company makes its way into the market. The stock is expected to receive positive impetus when the company reports its market performance, making it an interesting play in the short term. However, at the same time, the company has long term potential as it gains a steady and regular source of revenue, which will help boosting its liquidity. The company ended its first quarter with $194 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. With an average net cash burn rate of nearly $43 million, the company has a decent runway of over 4 quarters. However, as the company is expected to have revenue coming in from Neratinib, Puma is in a robust financial condition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.