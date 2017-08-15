Is Ford Undervalued?

The auto industry has taken a beating over the past several months. Industry revelations such as Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) business model and the introduction of mass-produced electric cars, scrutiny over gas mileage, EPA ratings and the move to more fuel-efficient vehicles, subprime auto loans and several safety recalls have driven investors away from vital American companies like General Motors (GM) and Ford Motors (F). Ford in particular has had a mediocre year at best. It has continually underperformed the S&P 500 and remained fairly stagnant over the last 8 months. Ford's YTD return is currently -13.34%, GM's is 0.91%, and the S&P 500's is 9.21%.

Ford shouldn't be ignored just yet however. The company still has a good business model and strong fundamentals to support its current dividend yield of above 5%. Ford also has several initiatives in place that will drive revenues up in coming years like someone put the pedal to the metal in a Ford Mustang.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Ford's second quarter earnings were optimistic in my opinion. The auto manufacturer's revenues were up approximately $0.4B, EPS rose $0.02, and net income rose $0.1B. European revenues declined from $379M to $89M; however, the fact that Ford is still generating a profit in that region of the world after Brexit is impressive. The Ford F-series was a key driver with sales totaling 224,579 - a company best since 2001.

The Lincoln brand also had an impressive quarter selling 29,000 units in North America. Ford is also performing quite well compared to the rest of the auto industry. Average prices are up from last year while incentives declined - ultimately meaning more money in hand for Ford. So why has the stock seen little to no change over the past year in its stock price? And what value is there to be found in the long term for investors?

2017

Let's Talk About Value

I currently see several opportunities that Ford will be initiating over the next few years that I believe will have a positive impact on the company's revenues and ultimately, the stock price. I would recommend to investors that are looking for an undervalued company with great fundamentals and a strong vision to take a long position in Ford for the below reasons:

Attractive Dividend Yield

Re-release of iconic vehicles

Autonomous ride-sharing by 2021

Ford's current dividend yield is 5.57%. A healthy dividend yield for a company in a struggling industry. With the stock currently trading at a discount, investors have an opportunity to jump in on a great value stock. The industry currently values Ford's stock around $12.37 - a $2 premium to its current price and a 13.38% upside.

As the company continues to expand the margins on its F-series while investing in new technologies for all its lines, investors should expect the current dividend yield to at the least remain constant. Ford has continually had plenty of cash over the past few years to pay a decent dividend and I don't see this changing over the next few years. Let's now turn our attention to the 2020 re-release of the Ford Bronco and Ranger lines.

Yes, the iconic Bronco line is set to be re-released in 2020 if you haven't heard. In my opinion, this is a huge move for Ford. When the Bronco line was discontinued years ago, Ford ultimately gave up the off-road, custom SUV market to Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU) Jeep Wrangler line. For years, the Wrangler has dominated this niche market for off-road enthusiasts who enjoy taking the doors and roof off their car before cruising down the freeway singing "Life Is a Highway."

But once 2020 rolls around expect to see a new off-road vehicle on the road. Ford's reintroduction to this market is a strategic move that I see having a big impact on the company's bottom line. The hype surrounding these vehicles has also been pretty amazing considering Bronco enthusiasts have known about this for the last several months and still have to wait a few years to get their hands on one.

Not much has been released so far regarding the vehicle's physical appearance, performance, or price, but considering the resale value on some classic Broncos from the late 70s are going for upwards of $50,000 online, Ford may have re-opened a key pipeline to revenue growth with the new Ford Bronco.

I lastly want to focus your attention to Ford's autonomous ride-sharing vehicles. Set to be released by 2021, Ford is taking massive steps to keep up with Tesla's autonomous cars and the auto industry's drastic shift to ride-sharing programs like Uber (Private:UBER). Ford is currently collaborating and investing in four startups to enhance and release its autonomous ride-sharing vehicles. Despite companies like Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) having similar plans, there is one key factor neither company has - the current infrastructure and ability to mass produce vehicles.

This is where Ford has a key strategic advantage over companies that are looking towards autonomous driving. For Ford, the concept is simple. The company already has assembly lines, a vast pool of automotive knowledge, and the infrastructure to produce cars. Therefore, all the company essentially has to do is find the right technology to produce autonomous cars. Ford has already taken this step and has taken it quite aggressively in investing in four startups mentioned earlier. The upside to this investment won't play out for a few years, but this is a key move for Ford in keeping up with its industry.

On Your Marks, Get Set, Invest!

Ford genuinely has solid fundamentals that will always deliver results. Key product lines like the F-series, the legendary Mustang, and a well-balanced portfolio of fuel-efficient cars constantly help Ford deliver on a revenues and an EPS basis. New strategies like the company's autonomous ride-sharing vehicles and the re-release of the Bronco will only help the company evolve over the coming years in an industry that will be prone to criticism.

Considering the fact that Ford is one of America's oldest-running companies with a solid portion of the auto industry in its pocket, investors should consider taking a long position on Ford while the stock is currently down. The ride may get bumpy along the way, but at the end of the road is a solid return on an undervalued stock and a good dividend payout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.