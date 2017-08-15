Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/14/17: FI, TRN, LE, XON, TBPH, BGNE, HRI, DERM, AURX

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/14/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now increasing, as more companies open their trading windows to executives after June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue increasing throughout August, beginning another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Intrexon (XON);
  • Trinity Industries (TRN);
  • Theravance Biopharma (TBPH);
  • Lands End (LE);
  • Herc (HRI);
  • Franks Intl (FI), and;
  • Beigene (BGNE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Northstar Real Estate Capital Income Fund (XNAFX);
  • Willis Towers Watson (WLTW);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • Priceline (PCLN);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Farmer Brothers (FARM);
  • Cotiviti (COTV), and;
  • Cerner (CERN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Baker Bros

DIR,BO

Beigene

BGNE

B

$12,499,976

2

Valueact

BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$5,765,985

3

Icahn Carl C

BO

Herc

HRI

B

$4,254,861

4

Kirk Randal J

CEO,DIR,BO

Intrexon

XON

B

$2,499,981

5

Colony Northstar

BO

Northstar Real Estate Capital Income Fund

XNAFX

JB*

$1,200,000

6

Sheedy Charles E

BO

Nuo Therapeutics

AURX

JB*

$1,159,884

7

Lampert Edward S

BO

Lands End

LE

B

$847,657

8

Malkiel Burton G

DIR

Theravance Biopharma

TBPH

B

$737,670

9

Craves Fred B

DIR,BO

Dermira

DERM

B

$690,930

10

Whitfield Roy A

DIR

Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR

B

$628,250

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Advent Intl

BO

Cotiviti

COTV

JS*

$1,023,988,800

2

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

Willis Towers Watson

WLTW

S

$26,835,600

3

Burrell Jonathan

BO

Garmin

GRMN

S

$11,915,416

4

Waite Carol Farmer

BO

Farmer Brothers

FARM

JS*

$10,360,000

5

Fischer David B

VP,SO,PT

Facebook

FB

AS

$8,588,083

6

Illig Clifford W

CB,CEO

Cerner

CERN

S

$7,326,550

7

Donald Keith Mosing Revocable Trust

BO

Franks Intl

FI

JS*

$6,670,000

8

Docter Jan L

DIR

Priceline

PCLN

S

$4,689,740

9

Haske Michael R

VP,SO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$4,005,606

10

Mosing D Keith

DIR,BO

Frank S Intl

FI

JS*

$3,335,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

