Old National Bancorp: Bigger Isn't Better For Shareholders

M&A in regional banking has been flying under the radar for years. There have been approximately 2500 bank mergers in the last 10 years, bringing the total number of commercial banks to a little over 5000. Owning bank stocks can be rewarding: You buy likely targets and patiently wait for a sale. It is the gift of consolidation that keeps giving. We expect another 2500 mergers during the next decade.

Owning Targets Requires Patience, Owning Acquirers Requires Knowing How To Measure Success

What if your financial is on the other side of the trade? Many banks have been serial acquirers, making 5 or more purchases. Some of these acquisitive financials have been quite lucrative. By making transformative acquisitions, Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Bank of the Ozarks's (NASDAQ:OZRK) shrewd management has driven shares higher.

How can an investor judge a bank's prowess at M&A? Too often, companies are terrible acquirers. They make costly dilutive acquisitions that leave their shareholders worse off. While revenue, net income, and the balance sheets expand, shareholders get washed out. The outcome of this wasteful M&A: Management runs a bigger enterprise and receives greater compensation while the individual investor's piece of the pie gets smaller. Poorly conceived acquisitions end up benefiting management, not shareholders.

We have found the best metric to measure an acquirer's success is revenue per share of stock. Great acquisitions result in each share of stock controlling more sales. Weak M&A results in dwindling sales per share as investors get diluted out and management's robust forecasts fail to materialize.

That's the case with Old National Bank (ONB), a MidWest regional bank. Since 2012, ONB added $6 billion in assets through 6 bank acquisitions (plus branch and insurance brokerage purchases), expanding its geographic footprint to include Michigan and Wisconsin. Over the last 10 years, acquisitions have nearly doubled the bank's balance sheet. The bank is about to buy Anchor Bank based in Minnesota (curiously, ONB bought Anchor Bank of Wisconsin just 2 years ago).

ONB Total Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

After All Those Acquisitions, Shareholders Aren't Better Off

Unfortunately for shareholders, ONB's revenue per share has slid. Despite 5 years and $6 billion of acquisitions, investor's share of sales has declined. Compare ONB to a careful acquirer like Home Bancshares.

ONB Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It wasn't better at 10 years either, a time frame that includes several more ONB acquisitions:

ONB Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparing the bank's last report for the first half of 2017 to that of 2012 shows the same story:

Revenue per share declined 15%. From the above example, EPS increased an underwhelming 6% over 5 years. We are somewhat encouraged by the increase in tangible assets per share. However, TBV per share has not been particularly impressive, especially when measured against HOMB.

ONB Tangible Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

Will The Anchor Bank Be Transformative?

ONB is about to purchase Anchor Bank. Investors would be wise to be leary as previous acquisitions have not proved shareholder friendly. While management predicts the merger will produce a 9% EPS 2019 increase, we note that ONB has made similar rosy acquisition forecasts in the past that did not materialize: Anchor Bank of Wisconsin, 9% increase; Founders, 5-7 cent increase; LSB, 3 cent increase; UBMI 6 cent increase; Tower, 8-10 cent increase; and INCB, 6-8 cent increase - forecasts that appear to have fallen short considering EPS has increased 12 cents since 2012 rather than the predicted 41 cents (not counting promised organic growth and efficiencies of scale). We expect the Anchor Bank of Minnesota merger will similarly underperform.

Why Won't Anchor Bank Work Out?

Shopaholic ONB too often purchases banks at valuations equal or greater than its own. This time, ONB is buying Anchor at a P/TBV of 1.89 - virtually identical to its own 1.8X P/TBV shares - not a compelling proposition. We would like to see ONB buy companies with weaker stock currencies - and, if it can't find any, pass on M&A.

ONB EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Serial acquirers are not all equal.

Analagous to stock investing, an acquisition's success depends on the price paid at the time of purchase. Paying a higher valuation for your target than that of your own stock often destroys shareholder value.

ONB shareholders might have been better off if management had focused on organic growth and efficiency rather than M&A.

Sometimes bigger isn't better for shareholders. ONB is a case in point.

