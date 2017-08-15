You Must Be Crazy! - A High Yield Portfolio

As it turns out, how we invest may be almost as important as what we invest in.

MORL is looking rather expensive given the current 2-10 spread, and it has been sold from the portfolio.

Please note the YMBC portfolio makes few trades. As such, I have mainly used YMBC articles to highlight items of more general market and investing nature: macroeconomics, portfolio construction and diversification, money management, trading strategy, risk control, etc. As long as the interest is still out there, I plan to continue to do so. This article posted on Cash Flow Kingdom, the investor community where "Cash Flow is King" last Wednesday.

Intro:

The YMBC (You Must Be Crazy) High Yield Portfolio utilizes primarily UBS leveraged 2x ETNs and sector ETFs in order to formulate an easily managed, very high yield portfolio. It typically only does one transaction per quarter, reinvesting dividends in whichever holding seems the cheapest. This live portfolio has now existed and been reported on in articles on Seeking Alpha for over three and a half years. This summary article goes over some of the previous analysis, history, and learning from that portfolio (as well as giving the latest returns).

For one to understand how I could come up with such a crazy idea, one must first understand the goals, parameters, and motivations of the YMBC portfolio. It is a real live portfolio, a small inherited IRA I received from my father. As such, it must take an annual Required Minimum Distribution 'RMD' each year. I wanted to create a very easy to manage, diversified, sustainable, and income focused portfolio, so in effect, my father could be sending me a check every year from beyond the grave.

I, however, am not particularly risk averse. Short-term price volatility of the portfolio is not a primary concern; long-term sustainable cash flow is. While the majority of the rest of my assets tend to be invested in individual small cap value equities, more like the Search for Value portfolio, here I wanted something different. Here, I wanted a present from my dad, every year, for the rest of my life. A present I didn’t have to work too much to “earn”.

I decided to create a diversified portfolio of predominately pass-through securities utilizing 2x leveraged UBS ETNs.

Pass-through securities have tax advantages which allow them to throw off more income than the typical C-corp (see chart above). Historically, high dividend paying securities also exhibit outperformance:

(Note: Quintile 4 in this study was 8% - 12% yielding equities.)

I hoped to leverage this outperformance without experiencing 2x the volatility. Make no mistake - these high yield, pass-through securities exhibit all the volatility in price that the market usually does. They are probably most closely benchmarked against a small cap value index like the Russell 2000. They are not less risky than the market. They do, however, also throw off significant income, which itself shows less volatility, and I tried to create enough diversity that overall portfolio volatility would be more muted.

Here is a chart showing a pass-through centric portfolio designed by Trust and Fiduciary Management. These are the same people who brought investors the HIPS ETF.

Source: Trust and Fiduciary Management Services White Paper

The idea here is to accept market like price volatility (pink line above) in return for an ongoing and more stable flow of income (blue line above). The combination, the total return, is the yellow line. The YMBC portfolio was thus initiated in January 2014 with primary holdings: BDCL, MORL, SDYL, DVHL, and EFF. Smaller positions in BCRH, XES, YMLP, and SMHD were added over time, predominately from dividend reinvestment.

Holdings:

The YMBC porfolio’s current holdings are:

* This column is the price change since the position(s) were purchased, not total return. Source: Etrade and author calculations

In most cases, these investments have been held over multiple years. So, for instance, with BDCL, the price has gone down 11.7% on the average purchase (circled in red above). However, BDCL owners have also collected over 50% in dividends during those same 3.5 years. I thought presenting it this way, instead of as a total return, might be provoking enough that people would notice, and thus be more instructive. The portfolio is designed such that most gains come from the yield (see below), not price.

Source: Etrade account transaction history and authors calculations

As a matter of fact, we had a little mini-holiday to celebrate in Q2, 50% day. Sometime in April, the portfolio paid out 50% of the original investment in distributions alone. Happy Dance!

That doesn’t come without some price volatility, but in this case, component price volatility is our friend.

Portfolio Component Changes:

Source: Yahoo graphs

As you can see in the graph above, XES and MORL have been the two standouts this year.

XES, the oil field services ETF, has been declining. The reason seems pretty clear cut: the price of oil has declined about 15% YTD. The market fears that with oil prices low, there will be less drilling, and the recovery in US oilfield services may have been brought to a sharp halt. YMBC tries to reinvest dividends in whichever candidate seems cheapest at the time. This generally is the component which has seen the greatest decline in price recently. XES is a potential candidate for increased investment.

The climb of MORL (2x UBS mREIT ETN), on the other hand, makes less sense to me. After spiking immediately following the last election, the Treasury 2–10 spread resumed its relentless decline:

Source: St. Louis Fed

This is not a good situation for MORL (or the other spread bets in the portfolio for that matter). Panning out on the 2-10 spread and adding an S&P 500 chart below it we see some historical perspective.

At the end of the Q2, the 2-10 spread was at the lowest level it has been since immediately before the last Great Recession (upper graph is the 2–10 spread, lower graph is the S&P 500, grey areas are recessions, red lines note spread inversions and corresponding market crashes). Fortunately, so far, that spread hasn’t actually gone so far as to turn negative, a major sign of impending recession. However, it is something to be aware of and keep our eye on.

This time, the likely reason for the spread once again dipping to a notably low value seems fairly straightforward and forced. While the US Fed has raised the fed funds (short term) rates three times in the last year and is threatening a fourth before the year is up, foreign government rates continue to remain at much lower levels.

Source: Government Bond 10y - Countries - List

This causes foreign money to flow (green arrow) from where it doesn’t get paid much (Japan, Europe, etc.) to where it gets paid relatively well (the US). The US market has therefore become awash in foreign funds as money flows from overseas on to our shores looking for a home (US Treasuries, US based mortgage backed securities, US corporate bonds, etc.). This flow of money in turn holds down longer-term US market rates and supports our recovery. Short-term rates being forced up by US Fed actions, while market rates are being held down by international money flows, results in significant spread compression.

This spread compression is not a good situation for many YMBC portfolio holdings. Mortgage REITs, especially agency mREITs such as Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are especially susceptible. They have a large % of their portfolios in fixed rate mortgages while their borrowings are mostly short term and therefore variable. It is true they hedge their portfolios, and hedges help support current book value; however, hedges do not help you with reinvestment risk. During periods like now when the Fed is hiking short term rates, but international money flows are holding down longer-term rates (including 30-year and 15-year fixed rate mortgages), the income these mREITs can earn from new investments is likely to shrink. Maybe shrink to levels which will not support dividend payouts.

I also would not be surprised if many mREITs trading at or above book start issuing shares (ARMOUR Residential (ARR) did recently). Those whose external managers get incentivized primarily on a basis of percentage of assets under management (AUM) will be particularly keen to do so. This money is going to get reinvested to grow the AUM at smaller spreads than in the past. This could hasten the issue of future income potentially not covering dividends. Some will respond by leveraging up the portfolios and taking on more risk, while others will respond by actually cutting those dividends.

More risk, less reward - no thanks. Others may see the price of MORL going up and feel good; I see it going up with little reason and decided to sell.

The gain on MORL since purchased (12/20/2013) is something like 4% in price ($18.43 purchase, $19.12 sale) and 76% - 123% in dividends (vs. 45% combined for the S&P). It’s actually very hard to tell exactly since some of the dividends were reinvested back into MORL while others were invested in something else, and my broker does not provide total return (including dividends) by position. Here is what an investment in MORL on 12/20/2013 (initiation of the portfolio) would return with all dividends reinvested and with none:

Source: DRIP Returns Calculator | Dividend Channel

The YMBC portfolio’s actual return on this specific investment will be somewhere in between.

What I would like to point out, however, is the difference. Dividend reinvestment during this period produced a 123% total return vs. “only” a 76% return if you just took the cash and spent it. The primary reason for this difference is when you reinvest dividends regularly, you end up buying more shares when the price is low than when it is high. In the MORL case, this juiced returns an extra 47% over three and a half years. Most people are happy to make 47% in three and a half years. In this case, how you invested (choosing to reinvesting dividends), produced an extra 47% and was almost as important as what you invested in. The UBS 2x ETNs are very conducive to a dividend reinvestment strategy. A strategy which encourages you to buy low and sell high. A strategy which benefits from volatility.

Portfolio Performance:

Ironically, it is actually easier to tell what the overall portfolio returned than any one component. According to Etrade, the YMBC portfolio has had a total return of 44.1% since inception (January of 2014) vs. 21% for the Russell 2000. Since many might be first time readers of this series, I will show an Etrade graph recapping each yearly return:

2014:

2015:

2016:

2017:

What I hope you will see is some years of underperformance like 2015, but also some years of significant outperformance like 2016. The overall total return, 44.1%, more than doubles its Russell 2000 benchmark at 21%. By looking at the graphs, I think you can also visually deduce that the overall risk was not 2x the risk of holding the Russell 2000. This is the power of diversification combined with high dividends being reinvested regularly. This is despite the 2-10 spread, a major driver of income for the portfolio, falling from about 260 basis points to about 80 basis points during this period of time. The 2-10 spread declined about 70% during this period of time, yet the YMBC portfolio more than doubled the return of its index. It has been an increasingly unfavorable environment for spread bets over the last three years, yet this portfolio has outperformed.

The high yields from the YMBC portfolio, reinvested regularly, help break the cycle of investor psychology:

It encourages one to buy more during the green circle of opportunity and less in the red circle of risk. Buy low, sell high, is much easier to do when you have lots of dividends being thrown off.

Conclusion:

MORL is looking rather expensive given current 2-10 spread conditions and has been sold from the YMBC portfolio. However, the main purpose of this series of articles is not to suggest specific equities to buy or sell. Rather it is being used to illustrate different macro conditions, as well as the value of diversification, money management, and trading strategy. Hopefully, this is something investors find useful. In my mind, how we invest is just as important as what we invest in. Even a crazy portfolio like YMBC can produce positive results when combined with the right strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, EFF, SDYL, DVHL, BCRH, XES, YMLP, SMHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This portfolio contains a number of leveraged positions that may only be suitable for the speculative portion of one's portfolio. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I can not recommend this portfolio or for that matter any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.