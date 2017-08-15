In Utilities, Highest Gain Seen In Suburban Propane And Best Yield From Companhia Energética, Per August Forecasts

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield Utilities showed 20.93% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big Dogs again ruled the Utilities sector in August.

The utilities sector has 5 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented all 5.

SPH led the Utilities pack per analyst targeted price gains with 26% as estimated 8/10/17. CESDY was top dog by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Believed 7.5% To 26% Net Gains For Top Ten Utilities Dogs Come August 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Utilities dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above.) So, the yield-based dog forecast for Utilities as graded by Wall St. wizards was 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for August 2018 were:

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) was projected to net $260.18, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $183.56, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) was projected to net $150.72, based on dividends only, no target price estimate from analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 152% morethan the market as a whole.

Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) was projected to net $110.39, based on no estimates from analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 354% more than the market as a whole.

AmeriGas Partners (APU) was projected to net $108.37, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD.A) was projected to net $106.39, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NYLD.A.

Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) netted $102.79 based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 98% less than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD) was projected to net $96.98, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 87% more than the market as a whole.

Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY) was projected to net $96.05, based on no target price estimates, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGF) was projected to net $74.61 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 12.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 31% above the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 August Utilities Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Ten Top Dividend Utilities Stocks By Yield

Top ten Utilities Sector dogs selected 8/10/17 by yield represented four of five constituent industries. Top yielding stock, was tops of four Independent utility industry representatives, Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) [1]. The other three independents placed fifth, sixth, and eighth, Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY) & (OTCPK:HGKGF) [5] & [6], Companhia Energética de São Paulo (CESQSY) [8].

In second place was Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) [2], the tops of two regulated gas industry representatives in the top ten. The other one placed seventh, AmeriGas Partners (APU) [7].

Third and fourth top utilities by yield were the two regulated electric utility industry firms in the top ten, Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) [3], and Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) [4].

Finally, two diversified firms made the top ten Utilities by yield in ninth and tenth places, ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ENLAY) [9], and Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCY) [10]. They completed the top ten August Utilities dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Seven Utilities Dogs Showed 1.7% To 13.24% Upsides To August, 2018; (22) None Showed Downsides.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (23) A 2.2% Median Target Price Upside and (24) An 8% Net Gain From For August, 2018

Utilities top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 10, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 1.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 1.4% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no Dow-like overbought conditions for the Utilities top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimum for valid projection estimates. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 20.93% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Utilities Sector Stocks To August 2018

Ten top Utilities dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Utilities dogs selected 8/10/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of five industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (25) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Utilities Dogs Delivering 8.4% Vs. (26) 10.6% Net Gains by All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Utilities kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 20.93% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The ninth lowest priced Utilities top yield dog, Suburban Propane Partners (SPH), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.02%.

The five lowest-priced Utilities top yield dogs for August 10 were: Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCY); Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY); ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ENLAY); Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY), and Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY), with prices ranging from $3.29 to $8.97.

Five higher-priced Utilities dogs for August 10 were: Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGF) & (OTCPK:HGKGY); Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF); Suburban Propane Partners (SPH); AmeriGas Partners (APU), whose prices ranged from $9.55 to $43.78.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Utilities dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: hiveminer.co

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.