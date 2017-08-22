Monthly-Pay CEF Yields 9.6%, Sold At A Double-Digit Discount

AWP yields 9.6% and has maintained the same dividend payout for the last five years, with little impact on its NAV. It trades at a very attractive discount of 12.2%.

Low leverage, little exposure to preferred securities, no closet-indexing, and value-oriented management are some of the main factors that we look for in a REIT closed-end fund.

Property REITs are an Opportunistic Buy Today

We believe that Property REITs are opportunistic today. Despite the relatively negative market perception and the interest rate fears, we note that Property REITs have historically been strong outperformers returning close to 14% per annum during the last 30 years and currently sell at very attractive valuations.

The average FFO multiple compares well relative to the average P/E of broad equity indexes; the average dividend yield presents a sizable spread over the 10-year treasury, and the average price-to-NAV is historically low.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) is a publicly traded Closed-End Fund that invests in the global property sector, including REITs and other real estate related securities.

AWP was created in 2007 and has today a market cap in excess of around $600 million, but most importantly, it survived the great financial crisis which was a particularly difficult time for all real estate funds. As you can imagine, starting a REIT fund right before the financial crisis was very bad luck time-wise, but despite the difficult times that followed, AWP managed to remain relevant and has today a lot to offer.

After extensive review of the different fundamental metrics, we find that AWP fits particularly well with our REIT CEF investment criteria:

Global exposure Low leverage ratio Low preferred exposure No closet indexing Value oriented management Monthly high yield Double-digit discount to NAV

We believe that the combination of the above criteria has the potential to lead to a satisfying investment outcome. A 9.6% yield is never risk-free, and AWP certainly has its own set of risks (see risk section), but at the current market price, we are happy to include it in our portfolio, and we believe this is a great pick!

Global Exposure

Adding this REIT closed-end fund to our “Conservative REIT Portfolio” has one main benefit: it allows us to gain exposure to Foreign REITs and to mitigate the risk profile of our portfolio.

While most REIT CEFs are 100% allocated to the US market, AWP has a 59% foreign market exposure and is truly international in this sense.

Source: AWP

AWP provides an easy and cost-efficient way of gaining exposure to Foreign REITs without all the headaches that typically come with foreign investments (withholding taxes, elevated transaction cost, limited liquidity, etc.) Different foreign real estate markets do not perfectly correlate together and adding exposure to non-US markets may help us improve the risk/reward outcome of our portfolio.

Low Leverage Ratio

Many closed-end funds especially in the real estate sector use significant leverage. Leverage can add to returns during bull markets and help managers to justify their fees, but once the cycle reverses, this may lead to significant value destruction.

Given that Property REITs themselves already use substantial amounts of debt to finance their properties, we believe that leverage should remain low at the closed-end fund level.

Here is how AWP compares relative to other popular funds in terms of leverage:



Source: High Dividend Opportunities

Having experienced significant value destruction during the financial crisis, AWP is today relatively conservative with its capital structure. It only uses a mid-single digit leverage ratio which compares well to its peers which ratios often go up to 30%.

A 30% leverage ratio will lead to outperformance as long as markets go up, but the day when the trend changes, we will feel more comfortable holding a CEF with a 3% leverage ratio.

Low Exposure to "Preferred Stocks"

Property REIT CEFs are limited in numbers; there are not many. Unfortunately, most have an inherent weakness in that they hold preferred stocks of property REITs which are set to underperform during periods of rising interest rates. The vast majority of preferred shares are perpetual, which means that they may never be called. During periods of rising interest rates, the issuing company of the preferred share has no incentive to call them, as it may be more expensive to replace them in the future. This makes them highly vulnerable as interest rates increase, and they can see their prices fall significantly. A 1% rise in interest rate can theoretically result in at least 10% decrease in the price of a preferred stock. So, the impact of continuing rate increases by the U.S. Fed could be detrimental to preferred stock investors.

Therefore, when looking for the right REIT CEF, investors are, in our opinion, better off avoiding those which allocate a large portfolio of their holdings to preferred stocks. It is also important to note that looking at the long-term historical performance of REIT CEFs and comparing them does not help much. We have been in a stable/declining interest rate environment for several years now, and preferred stocks have outperformed during that period. Going forward, the rules have changed, and rising interest rates could play a big factor in determining which property REIT CEF will outperform going forward.

Here is how AWP compares with some of its peers in term of preferred stock exposure:



Source: High Dividend Opportunities

AWP has zero exposure to preferred securities while most of its peers hold 30-40% exposure. In times of increasing interest rates, we prefer AWP’s investment approach.

No Closet-Index Fund

The issue of most CEFs is that they hardly justify their fees. All actively managed funds proudly state that their objective is to outperform benchmarks, but when you dig closer to their holdings, you often end up finding a very similar portfolio structure relative to the underlying benchmarks.

This is because of conflicts of interest between the manager who wants to earn fees and the investor who wants to earn excess returns. To reduce the risk of investors pulling out their capital, managers often build portfolios that are fairly similar to benchmarks so that underperformance never becomes too high. This helps them to retain assets and earn higher fees at the expense of investors who would often be better off investing in index funds in the first place, rather than paying high fees.

Put differently, failing conventionally is often better than risking to fail unconventionally at Wall Street. We often see this with REIT CEFs having their largest positions being identical to benchmarks.

AWP is no closet-indexer. It is doing what it is paid to do, namely seek to outperform and provide high monthly payments to its shareholders. Its portfolio is reflective of this objective with significant differences relative to its benchmarks. While most benchmarks have a very high allocation to retail and relatively low exposure to residential, we find the opposite in the case of AWP:

Source: AWP

We find residential real estate attractive during times of market uncertainty, and given the currently low market sentiment for retail, we believe that the current portfolio allocation is better suitable for more conservative investors.

Finally, in terms of fees, we find AWP to fit in the mid-range compared to its peers. It is not excessively expensive, neither cheap with a 1.3% annual management fee charged to investors.

Value-oriented Management

From our experience, value REITs most often outperform growth REITs over long time periods, and so it is important for us that AWP follows a value-oriented approach. Looking at some of its top holdings, it is clear that AWP follows a somewhat contrarian approach with large positions in Colony NorthStar (CLNS), Kilroy (KRC), and Dalata Hotel (OTC:DLTTF).

Source: AWP

Looking even deeper at their other holdings, we find many positions which we are bullish on including CBL (CBL), WPG (WPG), DuPont (DFT), Klepierre (OTC:KLPEF), and to a lesser extent, even Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF):

Source: AWP

We generally prefer to see a diversified portfolio of WPG and Dream-type picks trading at reasonable valuations, rather than a portfolio trading at >20 times FFO.

Monthly High Yield

Here at HDO, we are mainly 'high-yield' investors with a focus on creating sustainable high income over time. In this sense, AWP may be a good fit for many of our members as it makes high monthly payments to shareholders.

The current dividend yield is about 9.6% and has been maintained for the last 5 years, with little impact on NAV. The dividend payout is in excess of 100% and includes some tax-advantaged "return of capital" or ROC as the CEF also pays out some of its capital gains to shareholders. As a reminder to our readers, ROC in the case of equity CEFs is non-destructive provided that it does not impact the "Net Asset Value" of the fund. This is clearly the case with AWP.

Double Digit Discount to NAV

It is very common for CEFs to trade at slight discounts to NAV due to fees, most often single digit discounts.

However, due to the currently negative REIT market sentiment, AWP trades at a 12.2% discount, a very elevated and very attractive discount. Given that AWP follows a value-oriented strategy targeting discounted securities, this extra 12.2% discount makes AWP a real value pick today.

Risks

While there is a lot to like about AWP, we need to also identify a few risk factors to consider. The first one is the historic track record. As stated earlier, AWP went public right before the financial crisis and as such, it suffered high underperformance ever since. This is certainly partly due to bad luck and timing, but it is fair to note that AWP has a mediocre track record, like most Property REIT CEFs, during the financial crisis of 2008.

In the aftermath of the crisis, AWP also benefited less from the recovery than many other CEFs as it used relatively little leverage and maintained a low exposure to preferred securities. That said, past results are NOT indicative of future performance. The market environment has drastically changed since the financial crisis, and we believe that AWP’s portfolio is well structured to perform relatively well in an increasing interest rate environment.

The second main key risk factor is the large dividend payout. AWP (intentionally) pays a dividend composed of recurrent cash flow + return of capital. It results in a sizable monthly payment (9.6% yield), but this may not always be the case in the future. It has been maintained for the last five years, but it could well be discontinued if AWP starts experiencing capital losses.

Generally, it is fair to say that you should never expect a >10% yield to be perfectly consistent. History indicates a stable payment policy, but don’t get surprised in case of a dividend cut if the property REIT space underperforms. Having said that, we believe we are in a midst of a strong bull market which we believe is likely to last for a long time. This comes at a time when the Property REIT sector is one of the cheapest high-yield sectors around.

Note on Return of Capital

Readers should note that Equity CEFs such as AWP are very different from "Fixed Income" CEFs, and Return of Capital (or ROC) for equity CEFs does not mean that it is bad or "destructive". Most equity CEFs pay a large part of their dividends in the form of ROC which are the result of capital gains on their underlying holdings. In a bull market, the fund manager may decide not to sell stocks that have greatly appreciated but instead use cash on his balance sheet to pay the distribution. In such cases, part of the distribution may be labeled as ROC for tax purposes and it is not destructive. ROC for tax purposes can actually be advantageous. Investors do not have to pay tax on the ROC portion of dividends received until they sell the security, because ROC usually results in a reduction of the investment cost basis rather than an immediate tax liability. In such cases, the tax liability is due only when the security is sold.

This is very different from "Fixed Income" CEFs where the investment income is predictable, and any ROC over and above income earned can be "destructive". For equity CEFs, our rule of thumb is that ROC is not destructive as long as the NAV is stable or continues to increase.

Final Thoughts

Investing capital is always about balancing expected returns with risk. All investments are affected by positives along with negative. In this sense, AWP has many favorable attributes such as low leverage, zero preferred exposure, value-orientation, and a high discount to NAV.

On the other hand, while the track record isn’t great if we take into account the impact of the financial crisis, going forward, we believe this CEF is set to outperform.

Overall, the sum of positives and negatives is very favorable here. AWP owns a diversified portfolio of Foreign REITs which provides great diversification benefits to US REIT investors, along with a sizable monthly dividend yield.

===

Disclosure: I am/we are long AWP, RQI, SKT, IRM, AHP, STOR, CBL, WPG, CLDT, AHT, EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.