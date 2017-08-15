Why Stocks Aren't Overvalued

There is talk among a growing number of observers that the market is in the midst of a “melt-up” or “bubble.” They believe that any additional upside in the stock market this year would almost certainly lead to a collapse due to over-extension coupled with unsustainably high P/E ratios.

The following comment from one of my readers encapsulates this belief: “The stock market has only been this expensive twice in US history; in the months leading up to the 1929 crash, and during the final months of the year 2000 tech mania bubble.”

Is the stock market in bubble territory as measured by valuation metrics? Pure fundamentalists and value investors would emphatically state “yes.” But the truth of the matter as always lies beyond a superficial reading of the statistics.

Valuation metrics for the leading large-cap tech stocks are in no way reminiscent of the overvaluation of the Internet bubble years. Nor, for that matter, have most Dow 30 shares become insanely overvalued. After years of P/E compression, the P/E ratios of many blue chip stocks are still quite low by historical standards. In fact, some of the biggest tech components of the Dow 30 index could still be described as fairly valued. The P/E ratio of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is currently 20.19, which is still well below levels of the previous bubble.

Another factor worth mentioning is comparative yields, with the 10-Year Treasury Yield being more or less on equal terms with the Dow 30 yield. The following graph compares T-bond yields with the Dow 30 yield going back to the year 2014. This indicator informs us that equities are still quite attractive when compared with Treasury bonds. By the time the bull market has reached its terminus, we should see the proverbial “alligator jaws” opened wide with T-bond yields far surpassing Dow yields. When Treasury yields significantly exceed stock yields, it serves as an open invitation to money managers and investors to eschew stocks in favor of the higher yielding instruments.

Here are a few more variables to consider:

Last May, value investor extraordinaire Warren Buffett told CNBC in an interview, “If you had zero interest rates and you knew you were going to have them forever, stocks should sell at, you know, 100 times earnings or 200 times earnings.” Buffett also told CNBC in a Feb. 27, 2017 interview that U.S. equity prices are still “on the cheap side,” adding, “We are not in a bubble territory.”

Also worth noting is that the Federal Reserve’s own Stock Valuation Model shows that the S&P 500 has been undervalued by around 60% lately using the US Treasury 10-year bond yield and 24.9% using a corporate bond yield composite. The Fed’s valuation tool complements Buffett’s assessment that stocks are relatively cheap compared to bonds. If the U.S. economy continues its trajectory of stable growth along with low unemployment and subdued inflation, it should eventually convince investors that rising stock prices can indeed coexist with high valuation multiples.

Forward earnings for the S&P 500 also suggest the market is fairly valued. They have also been a confirming and, to some extent, a leading indicator for the S&P 500 since at least the year 2000. S&P 500 forward earnings rose to yet another record high earlier this month.

As to the charge that the market is undergoing a “melt-up,” this is an erroneous application of that term. A classic melt-up is characterized by a runaway, almost straight-up and sustained market rally on high volume with widespread participation. The trajectory of the major indices since November can hardly be described as “melting up.” Rather, the market’s path has been measured and well-ordered, as the daily chart of the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) attests. This orderly movement of stock prices is typical of a market under the control of informed investors who are in no hurry to dispose of their holdings. It’s also atypical of widespread participation of uninformed retail traders whose disposition tends to be much more excitable, making aggregate stock prices prone to wild fluctuations.

Simply put, the belief among some pundits that there’s a bubble in equities is premature and overstated. Based on an assessment of the available evidence, the real melt-up phase of this bull market hasn’t even started yet. When it does arrive, it will announce its presence via runaway stock prices coupled with increased participation among legions of retail investors – investors who are still mainly on the sidelines.

Even institutional investors are surprisingly tempered in their usual optimism, as expressed in their collective 2017 forecasts. Melt-ups have a way of surprising even the bulls in how high they carry the market averages before peaking. For now, though, a combination of healthy paranoia and cautious optimism holds sway among investors, and this alone is enough to argue that the bull market still has legs.

