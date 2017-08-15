SANUWAVE Health's (SNWV) CEO Kevin Richardson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Sundstrom - CFO

Kevin Richardson - Chairman and CEO

Pete Stegagno - VP, Operations

André Mouton - VP, International Sales and Relations

Iulian Cioanta - VP, Research and Development

Analysts

Brian Marckx - Zacks Small-Cap Research

James Terwilliger - Paulson Investment Company, LLC

Operator

At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Lisa Sundstrom.

Lisa Sundstrom

Thank you. Good morning. We appreciate your interest in SANUWAVE and in today’s call. SANUWAVE will now provide an update of our most recent activities during the quarter as well as our second quarter 2017 annual financial results. Our quarterly report on Form 10-Q was filed with the SEC on August 14, 2017. If you would like to be added to the Company’s distribution list, please call SANUWAVE at 770-419-7525 or go to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.sanuwave.com.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference call by management will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of SANUWAVE. We encourage you to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, August 15, 2017. SANUWAVE undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

With that said, I’d like to turn the call over to our Chairman of the Board, Kevin Richardson.

Kevin Richardson

Thank you, Lisa. And thank you everyone for joining our call today. Today, we will update you on the many initiatives SANUWAVE is undertaking. We will also provide an update on where we stand in achieving our seven goals that we established at the beginning of 2017. Lisa will review the financials; Pete will update you on the FDA and our partnership with eKare; André will provide an update on the international growth opportunities; Iulian will provide an update on R&D, discuss some of the college and university partnerships and our new blog, SHOCK THIS. I will finish with concluding remarks.

We have seven goals for 2017 that we set at the beginning of the year. If we are successful in achieving these goals, it will set the stage for continued, sustainable, explosive growth in 2018 and beyond. We remain on track for all of these goals to review, they include FDA approval, which Pete will discuss; record international sales, which André will discuss; adding additional countries, again André will discuss this and I will follow up at the end; expanding our Board; expanding our science advisors; beginning new clinical work in areas where we see tangential growth; and then adding at least one non-medical partnership by year-end.

With that, let me turn it back to Lisa to review the financials.

Lisa Sundstrom

Thank you.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $110,000 a decrease of $92,000 or 45% from the prior year. Our revenues resulted primarily from sales in Europe, Asia and Asia-Pacific of our orthoPACE device and related applicators. The decrease in revenues of 2017 was due to lower sales of new orthoPACE devices and applicators in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions as compared to the prior year.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $438,000, a decrease of $38,000 or 8% from the prior year. The decrease in 2017 was a result of lower consulting expenses related to the de novo petitions submission to the FDA in July 2016 as well as lower travel expenditures. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $952,000, an increase of $362,000 or 61% from the prior year. The increase for 2017 was due to non-cash compensation expense related to stock options issued in 2017, and increase in our bad debt reserve related to our Korean distributor and tradeshow attendance in Europe and the related travel expenses.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $1.4 million compared with a net loss of $1.1 million in 2016, an increase in the net loss of $300,000 or 26%. The increase in net loss for 2017 was due to the non-cash compensation expense for stock options and the increase in bad debt reserve. This increase was partially offset by lower overall operating costs.

Looking at cash flows. As of June 30, 2017, we had cash on hand of $62,000 compared with $134,000 at December 31, 2016. Net cash used by operating activities was $517,000 for 2017 year-to-date compared with $1.7 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in 2017 in cash used for operations was primarily due to lower operating expenses in 2017.

We continue to project that our cash burn rate from operations will be approximately $125,000 to $225,000 per month in 2017 as we continue to expand our international market, prepare for the commercialization of dermaPACE and continue research and development of non-medical uses of our technology.

Now, let me turn the call to Pete Stegagno for regulatory update.

Pete Stegagno

Good morning, everyone. During our last call, we informed you about our ongoing communications with FDA pertaining to our de novo petition for Class II classification for the dermaPACE system in treating diabetic foot ulcers. Particularly, we have been devoting a large amount of effort in addressing the deficiency letter received from FDA last January. These types of letters are common and is the preferred method FDA uses to request additional information related to a submission.

We submitted our full responses to the agency on July 17th. The questions and related responses were in the gamut on providing clarification on submitted clinical and technical information, request for additional statistical analyses, request for additional technical information and associated validations, request for labeling clarification and changes, and information related to biocompatibility and cleaning validations. Just within the past week, we responded to another round of questions from the agency, responses to which were submitted to FDA over this past weekend.

Unlike other types of submissions such as PMAs or 510(k)s which are under strict timelines for decisions by FDA, de novo petitions do not carry any such decision timeline. With that said, we are anticipating a decision by FDA possibly by the end of Q3 with a higher probability of sometime in Q4. We remain optimistic as we believe that clearance for dermaPACE will allow the safe product with proven clinical benefits to enter the marketplace and set the stage for cost-effective wound healing solution.

Because of the amount of effort required by all hands to develop our responses, other clinical work has taken a backseat. We anticipate devoting greater resources in the coming few months for restarting new clinical initiatives involving scar studies, additional DFU studies and other indications.

On a different note, we recently announced our relationship with eKare and their product inSight. eKare’s inSight is new and exciting platform for the wound care industry, providing powerful 3D image capture and rendering by our artificial intelligence, allowing the clinicians to better understand a patient’s wound, thus improving the clinician’s ability to provide the optimal treatment. Additionally, inSight integrates the powerful data capture tool with cloud connectivity that can be adapted to maintain information related to the patient’s response to treatment.

SANUWAVE sees eKare’s technology as an important next step collaboration to progress wound care management to new level of effectiveness. We envision dermaPACE and inSight to be a would management suite capturing wound response data. With sufficient data, eKare’s powerful AI driven data management tools can help the clinician to individually check a patient’s wound management progress and provide options in conjunction with dermaPACE treatment. We see this collaboration in resulting wound evaluation and management tool as a logical progression in expanding our portfolio beyond the single device treatment for wounds.

With that said, I’ll turn it over André Mouton to provide an international business update.

André Mouton

Thanks, Pete. Good morning, everyone.

During our last call, we mentioned that we shall refine our sales basis and ensure that we do extensive due diligence per country for targeted distributors or JV partner selection. These steps are key for measuring exposure for our product and to thoughts and market adoption in specific country.

In fact, going to international market, we shifted our approach to the countries to ensure our designated distributors addressed both parts of our functionality; in other words, wound care and orthopedic. What we found is that no distributor can cover both indications that well, and especially key opinion leader access is very specific for wound care or for orthopedic. Certain geographical areas and countries are also not fit for our standard distribution model. The focus has changed to ensure whom we engage can cover a region or a relationship has to move to play for play engagement.

If we look at the existing markets, South Korea, where we have coverage via our distributor, has seen an increase in focus within the DFU and dermatology market. We expect steady growth from this market. We also have greater scope to share best practices for increased communication with all our other distributors. That’s why we can ensure we explore winning techniques that try for increased usage and potential trial selection and participation.

We mentioned during the last call that we had to reevaluate our current relationships in Europe. We are in discussion with some regional players for both orthopedic and wound care. Our orthopedic relationship is well-advanced and designated group is finalizing the testing period of equipment. We’re evaluating three potential regional wound care players currently as well.

Italy is very proactive and innovative with local market penetration. We have access to a key opinion leader study on leg ulcers with very promising results. This will be shared with international markets. We also had to change reimbursement for orthopedic treatment in Italy. This will affect our shock wave focus competitors. We have also started commercial discussions with our partner -- regarding the establishment of refurbishing in Italy to enhance our service delivery within the competitive European market.

Australia completed the critical VLU, Venous Leg Ulcers study and the paper has been accepted for publishing in the Wounds International Journal. Australia is a typical follow the FDA market and we expect a significant change in sales and exposure once we have the FDA approval.

The Canada relationship has been changed and ongoing efforts are underway to get momentum back and to get more sales initiative. We have engaged the services of specialized wound care nurse, and she is implementing the new roadmap for direct provider access for us.

When you look at the new markets which we mentioned, we have signed agreements with Taiwan. Finalization of registration process is ongoing, and we are expecting sales in the region of $3 million and more within the next five years from Taiwan. We have signed agreements with Indonesia with a wound care specialist group. We have now via relationship access to the national system in Indonesia which means that public and private sales can be fast tracked. Given the diabetes concerns with Indonesia, this relationship can be extremely beneficial for us with more than $5 million expected in sales for the next five years.

We have a signed agreement with Romania. This is a developing market and we are finalizing the registration documents with them.

We have signed referral agreement with Colombia. This will increase our access to clinical trials and usage within current wound care regimens in that country.

We are shifting focus for the Middle East, India and China, given the size and market potential. Ongoing due diligence to ensure the partners we engage can add benefit with quick market access and can afford an investment relationship.

We are in discussions with regional player within Southeast Asia for inclusion of their current wound care services that they do on behalf of companies and governments. This specific group also does distribution of equipments and can be a potential relationship partner for us. We are busy investigating it. In Brazil, we have ongoing discussions with potential wound care distribution.

Africa penetration will still be done via South Africa. Targeted distributors are moving as fast as they can for finalizing potential relationship and signing up as our distributors but they are handcuffed [ph] with an ever-changing regulation and potential reimbursement guidelines, given the increased nationalization from the South African government.

I will now turn it over to Iulian Cioanta to provide an update on our research and development area.

Iulian Cioanta

Thank you, André, and good morning, everyone.

At SANUWAVE, we continue to develop our intellectual property assets. And as of today, SANUWAVE has 71 patents or patent pending in its portfolio, covering the range of focused shock wave applications for medical and non-medical fields.

Our newest European patent EP 2451422 that was issued on October 12, 2016, covers new types applications that can be used for cardiology and vascular fields for treating infections and for tissues healing and repair. The patented applicator design has its reflector opening intersecting the focal line of an ellipse at a non-perpendicular angle, whereas the existing applicators use classic reflectors that intersect the focal line of an ellipse only at a perpendicular angle, 90 degrees. The new design allows extracorporeal usage of such applicators in elimination of cardiovascular occlusion and arteriosclerosis, regardless of vessel dimension. It provides a significant advantage compared to using intracorporeal for invasive catheter based devices especially for below the knee artery.

The patent also includes a reverse reflector design with multiple geometries and movable electrodes to generate simultaneously radio waves and focus shockwaves for a wide range of images. With this new design, the efficiency of surface treatment of cutaneous and subcutaneous disorders can increase significantly. The designated countries for this key European patent are Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, France and Italy. Since our last R&D update, our engineering team actively supported our FDA efforts and continued to improve the functionality and security of our existing products.

SANUWAVE is also investigating in future applications for our technology by continuing our collaboration with University of Georgia regarding bacterial killing, with Montana State University regarding destroying biofilm, and with Harvard University on the subject of stem cells application. This experimental work provides important indications [ph] in using our technology for both medical and non-medical applications.

Last but not least, as it is beneficial and needed that the medical personnel, patients, distributors et cetera to be more knowledgeable regarding SANUWAVE technology, we started our SHOCK THIS blog on SANUWAVE website. We publish entries to clarify a multitude of details from what shock waves are and how different they are from ultrasound producing SANUWAVE to the significant differences in between focused shock waves and different pressure waves known as radio waves, planar waves, and focused waves, soft waves which are multitude as shock waves and in reality, they are not. We invite one to take a look at our science corner and let us know any questions on my half, as it is our intention to continue the blog with more entries regarding the application of SANUWAVE based technologies in many medical and non-medical fields due to broad applicability.

That being said, I will return the discussion back to Kevin for concluding remarks.

Kevin Richardson

Thank you, Iulian. Second quarter was not great from a revenue standpoint. But, given our size, judging one quarter or one month would lead to wild swings in trying to project where we’re headed. In fact, we shipped a record in July, and we will be up dramatically Q3 2017 over Q3 2016, but we need to look at the long-term and look at the full year forecast, which we still feel confident will be up year-over-year.

I hope in the year or two, we can all look back and laugh at discussing whether we’re shipping a certain amount of devices in any given quarter, because the markets that we’re servicing are $1 billion markets, especially once we get FDA approval. We have safe product that works. I was reminded of this recently when meeting with Dr. Casiño [ph] in Italy. He presented a paper discussing how dermaPACE is the only product that can jumpstart healing when the healing is stalled out. We won’t replace all new technology but we will be additive and the market alone for this product is massive.

Let’s review our seven goals and where we stand. With regard to FDA, you heard Pete say it earlier, it could be as early as Q3, likely in Q4, I guess, you could also say early 2018, if things don’t go well.

International sales, André talked about adding new countries, and we are on track to meet our projections for the full year. As I said, we had a good July, and we are having a good second half to the year. We are seeing South Korea demand begin to pick up again as well.

New countries. We’ve added around four, five countries to-date; we will get to 7 to 10 by the end of the year. A lot of these are orthopedics. So, we are saving some of the wound opportunities for after we have the FDA and therefore it’s more valuable from a proposition standpoint. So, we’re building a backlog of discussions on the wound side. We do have one MoU with a company in one of the BRIC countries. It will be a joint venture with a sizable upfront payment. We have an MoU in place, we hope to announce in the next few weeks. The deal is substantial in value with an NPV, north of 20 million. We still need to finalize this. But it’s in process today.

From a Board standpoint, we added Britt Kaltoft. And given that a 100% of our revenue is international and we have MoUs ongoing in multiple countries, for background, Novo Nordisk is enormous. We are lucky to have her on the Board.

Our science advisor addition, Pat Sesto has already added value in the FDA response as he will be invaluable for us in dealing with the VA and the military contracts that we seek going forward.

Clinical work in posters and papers, you will see us make a big push towards the end of the year launching this one more study domestically. In fact, we have two studies going on in South Korea, as Iulian alluded to -- sorry, André alluded. In Australia, they finished the study on VLUs. Italy will probably publish a paper from Dr. Casiño. [Ph]

And then, finally, we are in beta test on the water filtration company in Europe. We are also working with Montana State on cleaning services. So, hopefully, we will have a non-medical application announced before the end of the year.

With all of that, you can see that we’ve been busy. The focus really has been on the FDA. The team has done a tremendous job answering lots of questions and finally get it to the finish line. We hope to get a response relatively soon.

With that, I will open it to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brian Marckx. You may now state your question.

Brian Marckx

Good morning, everyone. Kevin, I was going to lead with a different question until you mentioned an MoU with -- related to a BRIC country and you mentioned an NPV of 20 million. So, that peaked my interest. So, just hoping maybe you can provide a little bit more color on that.

Kevin Richardson

So, we’ve been reigniting our international efforts over the last 18 months. We’ve had lots of discussions with different countries. Step one was to reengage our existing distributors and get them back on track. And we’ve had good success there in a lot of countries. We’ve actually had lousy results in a few countries. So, it’s been a mixed bag but it’s helped educate us on what we can do in those countries and with new countries going forward.

As you know, we brought on André at the beginning of the year to help on the international effort as well, things like Indonesia and Taiwan coming on that’s $8 million of value coming to us over the next few years.

With regard to the BRICS countries, we’ve been very slow and deliberate in working with them, that Brazil, Russia, India and China. And part of the reason is they’re big, big countries; they’re very, quite frankly, difficult to navigate. So, finding and identifying the right partners is very important to us. And we’ve got a kind of backlog in each of those areas. So, we’re excited about kind of the folks we’re talking to. We’ve also realized that having the FDA approval increases our value in those countries by a factor of 2 to 10. Everyone waits for that and they’re willing to pay you more.

Specifically with Brazil, we’ve signed an MoU; it’s with a company that does a lot of wound care already in the country that we’re talking about. They have a sales force established. They have an agreement with a negative pressure wound company. They do addressing. So, they’re well-established. The agreement would be a joint venture of some kind where we’d split profit.

And as we mentioned on our prior call, in any international market, we have three approaches, a distribution agreement, a joint venture and exclusivity. This falls in the category of joint venture. We’ll be finalizing the terms over the next few weeks and hopefully soon enough announcing all the details behind it, but it’s big. That’s the only way to describe it. The way we’re envisioning this is we would supply product at cost and then we’d share in the profitability of the per treatment payments.

Brian Marckx

Okay. The $20 million figure. Can you -- anything more you can tell me about that relative to…

Kevin Richardson

Sure. I mean, all of those countries, Brian, are large populations. And so, if you did take the map on -- and again, India, China, Brazil, Russia, I mean, those are all 200 million 300 million 700 million, 1 billion people. They have diabetes rates that are similar, if not greater than the U.S. And so, you can back into a number of diabetic foot ulcer patients that exist. They do not have any product like this out there today. Amputations are a big part of what they’re dealing with and struggling with. And so, the math we’ve done is how we do we get this rolled out with very small penetration. I think we’re talking about 5% market share in those countries. And again, the profitability, the price point that we offer is lower than what the competitors have for negative pressure, for hyperbaric oxygen chambers, for surgical settings. So, we offer a better solution, a safer solution with similar if not better results. And so, we think we’ll have a decent penetration. So, that’s how we got to the NPV. For us, we get some upfront money, and that’s an important part to us, and then we’re splitting profits as we move forward.

Brian Marckx

Okay. On to the current results in Q2, can you tell me how much the 111,000, if any, relates to initial purchasing from new distribution agreements?

Kevin Richardson

The answer there is zero in the Q2. We would expect that the new announcement to kick in probably late Q3, more likely Q4. As we’ve explained in the past, when we sign a distribution agreement, it’s a six to nine-month process to really get them up and running. They have to go through a registration process in those countries. They identify KOLs. The usually do a little case work. The buy probably two devices to start. And then, in about six to nine months is when they start to see the ramp. And that’s exactly what we saw in Korea. We have seen it in other countries as well. So, that’s the process that takes place. So, it’s important. As we laid out our seven goals, it’s important to get these 7 to 10 countries in place this year, so that they fuel us in 2018 and 2019, and that’s the process André has been working.

Brian Marckx

Kevin, clearly, Q2, in terms of revenue, wasn’t a highlight, and you pointed that out. But that’s different than I think that what you thought was going to turn out, relative to when we talked on the Q1 call in May. And so, can you just kind of help us understand what I guess didn’t go right between May and through the end of June where Q2 turned out below expectations?

Kevin Richardson

Sure. I mean, again, any one device can swing us a large amount. And like I said, we had a record July. So, if we had wanted to push those aggressively to try to move them into June, we could have probably had an up revenue year -- a revenue quarter and beat your expectations. It’s just I don’t want to get in that game of playing the end of the quarter discount thing; it’s a dangerous, dangerous path to go down. It isn’t where we are at right now. We are talking about last year we did 45 devices. If we are correct on what we are doing and get the U.S. approval, some of the other things that we have in our pipeline, I mentioned earlier, we are going to look back and think about 45, and that’s going to be something we talk about in a month. And so, I don’t want to get caught up in this game of -- our size of company playing that game to make a quarterly number I think is -- once you go down that path, you can’t go back, and people know that. And so, we are not going to discount, we are not going to play that game. We are the only product out there and people pay premium for it. So, that I guess the answer is. Yes, they came in right after July and we had a record July. So, we are just not going to -- if people want to play games with us, it’s not going to happen.

Brian Marckx

Yes, okay. And so, not to harp on it, but the record revenue in 2017 implies that the second half is going to be about 4x, actually I think a little more than 4x what it was in the first half. And so, based on your comments, I assume that you believe that is -- that’s achievable, right?

Kevin Richardson

Yes, achievable. And again, we are sitting here with the record July, we’re having a good discussion internationally. We feel good about where we’re at. One of the issues that we’ll have to face, Brian, is -- and we haven’t had the issue yet, but as we start to ramp, one of the concerns we have internally, and if you want to see the look on people’s faces here at the offices turn white, if we got the approval like in early September for FDA, we’re [indiscernible]. Right now, we’ve been planning around December 1st, and the body language from the FDA indicates that it could happen sooner. That doesn’t mean it will, it will probably sit on some administrator’s desk for months and collect some dust. But, we’ll have a lot of work to do in the back half of this year to meet demand. Again, our forecast does not include anything domestically. And so, anything with the FDA coming sooner would be on top of that.

Brian Marckx

Okay. So, in terms of cash, clearly, you need to raise money. You’re able to extend the terms of the -- or extend the maturity date of HealthTronics note. Now was that somewhat of gating factor to be able to raise additional funds?

Kevin Richardson

Sure. I mean, HealthTronics is a great partner. If you think about it, they’ve extended now a few times. They understand that for us getting FDA is going to be the path for them getting full recovery. And so, they’ve been great partners and we appreciate everything they’re doing with us. I mean, we actually look forward to maybe even exploring some things in the neurological segment with them in the future too. Because I think they’d be a great partner from the distribution standpoint. They’ve got 3,000 neurologists that they work with. So, put that on the backburner for now, but that might be something we’re talking about in the future.

With regard to funding, we’ve done a lot with insiders that’s helped. We have this MoU that I discussed earlier that will help some of the funding in the near term. So, we’ve found a way, Brian, and we’ll continue to do that. Right now, we’re not looking at doing anything that would be massively dilutive or bringing on anything toxic or anything like that. That’s just -- we’re too close to the finish line on so many things. And if we can get this one BRIC MoU finalized, that elevates a lot of the stress.

Brian Marckx

So, the upfront payment related to the MoU would be significant enough, I guess significant enough to make -- to add to the cash balance, I guess is probably, maybe the best way to ask, and I don’t know…

Kevin Richardson

It’s bigger than a breadbox, smaller than an elephant, I guess. I don’t know…

Brian Marckx

Okay. And can you give us -- can you handicap the chances of the MoU closing, the contract closing?

Kevin Richardson

Brian, I don’t know. I mean, everything is good. They’ve gone through their audits; they’ve gone through their plant visits; they’ve gone through their doctor visits; they’ve seen procedures; they’ve witnessed them; they’ve seen reimbursement. So, it’s really just a matter of trying to figure out what the terms are, how we operate a joint venture in that country, and it’s a country where from a legal perspective we just have to watch ourselves. That’s all. So that’s going to be the gating item from a timing standpoint. All the other terms are pretty much agreed to. It really comes down to legally what do we do to set it up.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from James Terwilliger. You may now state your question.

James Terwilliger

Yes. Hey, Kevin, can you hear me?

Kevin Richardson

Yes. Hey, James.

James Terwilliger

Hi, guys. So, I think the tone regarding the FDA, sounds very, very confident. And I wanted to go back to I believe Pete’s comment. I wondered if you could expand a little bit more on what’s providing the confidence and conviction with your dialogue with the FDA? Pete, I wrote down in my notes, July 17th, have you responded to all the questions to the FDA, was that the right date, or did I write that down incorrectly?

Pete Stegagno

No. You got it correctly. We received the initial deficiency letter which was a letter of 33 items, some requests, some questions, some directions. And so, a lot of it hints on our R&D guys to go through and actually do some work in putting together all the information FDA was asking for, primarily in the software realm. So, it took a little bit of time to put that together, all the other stuff, we primarily had completed by March and April. So, we submitted responses to all 33 of the items on July 17th and then typically the black hole again. We didn’t anticipate too much coming back too soon but luckily I guess, we did receive a series of additional questions from FDA a week ago, a week yesterday.

And then, on top of that, Thursday or Friday, they were asking for even more information from us, and the type of information was talking about labeling and such. So, we are cautiously optimistic that this is progressing and is something that we’ll all be happy with.

James Terwilliger

So, you are going through the de novo approval ,but it seems like the dialogue is good in terms of the July 17th additional questions, so the dialogue with the FDA is good and…

Pete Stegagno

Yes.

James Terwilliger

And it’s a de novo, so they have as much time as they want but they’re asking questions on labeling, that’s good, the safety profile is good and your clinical data is good. This is unfair, but if you guys get approval, I think Kevin, you mentioned this, how prepared are you to launch?

Pete Stegagno

I mean, basically, if we get -- say, we got the letter today, we would actually have the ability to market today. We are not ready today. From a supply standpoint, we are in good shape with consoles. But there is a lot of leg work that needs to be done as far as getting everything ready for the U.S. market itself. And we have plans in place, and we anticipate to follow those plans over the course of -- as quickly as we can and with as much urgency as we can, to get this thing out there.

Kevin Richardson

James we’re going to use September and October to really get a lot of our things in place for and assume, call it December approval. We have a tracking code of reimbursement. We have a lot of materials from a marketing standpoint that we support our international distributors with. But the team, as you know is pretty lean right here. And so, there is certain hirings that we have slated for September and October that to bring on and help us as we launch. But luckily we know of some demand that would hit immediately, that we wouldn’t necessarily need a lot of prep work behind. But again as Pete said, if we got today, the ability to go to market, we’re not ready. So, we’re -- a lot of what we’re doing right now is getting prepared for success.

James Terwilliger

Yes. And at the same time, technology like this and the position that you’re in and the limited launch is probably best you can do with a company of your size, which is also probably the most capital efficient launch out there, especially where we’re are in the calendar. Looking at where we are in the calendar, we’ve said on this call, July is a record. Can you expand on that? Is it units, is it revenue or how should I think of record? And do you see maybe a slowdown in August just because of the seasonality in international markets and maybe a pickup again in September?

Kevin Richardson

You got it nailed. We look at devices right now. And again, we’ll stop with the whole talking about devices as we enter next year. But right now, it was a good device month for July; August, most of our markets, especially Europe, I mean, they literally do shut down, our distributors somewhere for the next two weeks. I’m not even sure we could get him if we wanted to. He is enjoying being European, I guess. In September, we do have a very good pipeline of activity that’s going to pick up again. So, you got it nailed. That’s really how we’re looking at Q3.

James Terwilliger

Okay. Thank you. And thanks for the update on the FDA. Thanks for taking my questions, guys.

Kevin Richardson

Thank you, James.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Okay. There appear to be no further questions at this time. I will turn the floor back over to Kevin Richardson.

Kevin Richardson

Great. I’d like to thank everyone for being on the call today. We will keep you updated as things progress. Whenever, as you know, if there is anything material, whether it’s an MoU or a good size distribution deal or anything with the FDA, we will most likely hold a mid-quarter conference call. I’m hopeful that I’m talking you before we talk about Q3. There is enough in the pipeline right now that -- that’s how we’ll handle it. Again, as always, if anyone has any questions, wants to come visit, wants to chat on the phone, please let us know and come on down. And then, also, I encourage people to go through the science portion of our site, read some of the blogs but also there is a lot of information on the Company and the technology there for those looking to get educated.

Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today’s conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines at this time, and have a great day.

