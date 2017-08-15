Is It Time To Buy P&G?

At the current stock price, though, you can find better places to put new money work right now.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) just hit a fresh 52-week high, which really shouldn’t surprise fans of dividend stocks.



A few weeks ago, I reminded readers of a timeless lesson: Simple works. As I hammer over and over again, I’m a big fan of owning "dull" businesses that sell things like beer, soda, coffee, and pipelines.



Procter & Gamble captures this idea perfectly. You'd be hard-pressed to find a U.S. household that doesn't have Pampers, Old Spice, Oral-B, or one of the many other P&G brands around somewhere. People tend to keep buying these products, regardless of bond yields or exchange rates.



That formula has paid off. P&G has delivered double-digit returns over decades, with shares nearing new all-time highs. I just can't say it enough: Owning "dull" companies that sell the basics works.



Question is, does P&G represent a compelling value after the recent run? Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend.



The Dividend - Is It Safe?



P&G sports one of the best dividend track records around.

The Cincinnati-based company has mailed out a check to shareholders every year since 1891. For perspective, inventions like the airplane and the lightbulb were still decades away.



That commitment to rewarding investors has turned P&G into a cash machine. Today, the company pays shareholders a 3% annual yield. If you include stock buybacks, the total shareholder yield jumps to 4.3%.



But is the payout still safe? Last year, P&G generated $9.4 billion in free cash flow, the most conservative measure of a company’s ability to fund its dividend. This means management pays out more than $0.90 in distributions for every dollar that comes in from the business.



Normally, that big number would keep me up at night. But when you’re talking about a mature, recession-proof operation like P&G, this high ratio is entirely appropriate. That said, it doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for a bad year or extra generous dividend hikes.



The Dividend - Can It Grow?



P&G faces stagnant growth and a number of other headwinds, but executives have a three part plan to drive earnings over the next few years.



First, trim the product portfolio. Management has looked the business up and down, searching for unprofitable product lines and divisions to cut. Over the past few years, P&G has gone from 170 brands down to 65.



Second, cut overhead. In the most recent annual report, the company disclosed that it employed 95,000 people, down 9.5% from 105,000 in the previous fiscal year. Over the next five years, management wants to cut another $10 billion in expenses out of the business.



Third, tighten up ad spending. Management has identified a number of savings opportunities, including reducing agency fees, improving the efficiency of in-store materials, beefing up direct to consumer programs, and eliminating media supply chain waste. These efforts have allowed executives to cut $100 million in annual ad spend while still boosting sales.



This philosophy of doing more with less has paid off. Over the past four years, management has reduced the total amount of shareholder capital invested in the business by $14.1 billion to $55.2 billion. And during that period, executives have boosted annual net income by 32% to $15.3 billion.



Analysts see that trend continuing. The Street expects earnings per share to grow at a mid-single digit clip over the next five years, according to numbers compiled by Reuters. Management will likely grow the distribution roughly in lock step.



The Dividend - What Is The Return?



At a price of $90.00 per share, we lock in a 4.3% current yield. Assuming this distribution increases by 5% each year, our total return hits the high-single digits. That is okay, but you can find better places to put new money to work right now.



That said, several catalysts could bump this stock from “meh” to screaming buy. Earlier this year, billionaire Nelson Peltz revealed a $3.5 billion stake in the consumer product giant. Some analysts believe Peltz is pushing for a breakup at P&G, which could really energize the business.



That said, it seems unlikely any hedge fund could force the shakeup of a $250 billion company. And so far, he hasn’t made much headway. I’m not holding my breath, but investors should watch him closely.



Bottom line: P&G represents a wonderful business. And if the recent price action means anything, it says selling the basics work. I’m just waiting for a bit of a pullback before putting new money to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.