Jbs SA's (JBSAF) CEO Wesley Batista on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jbs SA (OTC:JBSAF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan - Director, IR

Tarek Farahat - Chairman of the Board

Wesley Batista - CEO

André Nogueira - CEO & President, JBS USA

Analysts

Bryan Hunt - Wells Fargo Securities

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Lauren Torres - UBS Investment Bank

Pedro Leduc - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carla Casella - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Farha Aslam - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to JBS Conference Call. During this call, we'll present and analyze the results for the second quarter of 2017. As requested by JBS, this event is being recorded. The recording will be available this afternoon and can be accessed by following the instructions posted on the company's website.

Taking part on this call, we have Mr. Tarek Farahat, Chairman of the Board of JBS S.A. Mr. Wesley Batista, Global CEO of JBS; Mr. André Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA; Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni, President of Global Operations; and Mr. Jerry O'Callaghan, Investor Relations Officer.

Now I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Jerry O'Callaghan. Please go ahead, sir.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Thank you, ma'am. Welcome to you, one and all, for this call in English to discuss the results of the second quarter of 2017. Before we talk about the results, I'm going to hand you over to the Chairman of our Board, Tarek Farahat. He will have a word about recent events and corporate governance, and then we will hear from the CEO, Wesley Batista, before we get into the results. Tarek, please?

Tarek Farahat

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for being with us today. I would like to spend a few minutes just giving everyone an update on the administration's efforts in corporate governance compliance and quality. I'm going to go through a list of things that have been accomplished over the last couple of months, and there are bullet points in the presentation that was sent out.

The first one is basically my appointment as Chairman of the Board comes right after that is the appointment of Gilberto Xando as a Member of the Board of Directors of JBS S.A. We have also hired Marcel Fonseca as a Global Head of Compliance, and he's leading an effort to implement a corporate global compliance program for the company worldwide. We have put a name to that program, Always Do It Right. And together with this also, we have contracted White & Case LLP to support the implementation, and the construction and implementation of this compliance program. We're looking for a program that would be best-in-class.

Within the committees of the board, we have created a Governance Committee that looks at structure and other things related to governance. We have also created an Executive Committee. In addition to changes in the composition of existing committees, such as the related parties, audit, finance, risk management and sustainability committee.

We have also discussed with management and have announced the divestiture plan that would generate a cash for the company of BRL6 billion. The assets were the 19.4% share that JBS has in Vigor, Moy Park, cattle feeding and farms in the North.

We have also looked over and worked with management on the stabilization agreement between the company and the commercial banks, enabling the extension of short-term debt. That's a strong demonstration from the bank on the confidence they have in the company.

Moving to the area of quality. We have appointed Alfred Almanza as the Head of Global Food Safety and Quality, the Quality Assurance, huge step for us. He has 40 years of experience in the USDA. And again, that's in line with our strategy to provide products of superior quality in the market and with safety being one of our top priorities.

We have also concluded the sales of the Mercosul beef operation, and very recently, the announcement of the sale of the stake in Vigor and the cattle beef [ph] which is part of the divestiture program that we have. So all these have been some recent steps that were made in the last couple of months.

I just want to highlight here an important point, and that is the board is acting with diligence and in a well-informed manner. Our focus as a board here is serving the interests of JBS, and all, and I repeat, all of its shareholders. All decisions that have been made at the board have been made unanimously by all board members. So we think we're circling the right things and we basically think we're on the right track.

I'm going to hand over now to Wesley Batista to talk about the business and other related topics.

Wesley Batista

Thank you, Tarek. Good morning, all. Thank you for being with the call with us this morning. As you all know, this period was a challenging period for all of us and for our team members and for our company. Despite this challenging period, I'm very satisfied with the approach with all of our team members. You know, all of our team members have been upfront with anyone of these challenges. We have been able to act pretty quick, and we have been working very, very hard, like Tarek mentioned. We were able, in a couple of months, to accomplish many different things and a lot of things, and we were able to agree with the Brazilian banks on a stabilization agreement that this address the short-term debt of the company. So I'm pleased that we agree on this. We got this agreement with the Brazilian banks. Also our divestment plan is going very well.

As we plan to divest the Mercosul business, the Moy Park, the Five Rivers business and the minority business that JBS has in Vigor, we have already closed the Mercosul transaction. We already announced the agreement to divest this minority stake that JBS has in Vigor, and the Five Rivers and the Moy Park divestment is going well and is well advanced to get this done pretty quick.

Again, in spite all of that challenge, I'm very proud and I'm very satisfied to announce a very solid quarter. And for me, this definitely represents the capacity and the quality of our operation and our team members.

So we end up the second quarter with revenue of BRL41.7 billion. This is like a decline comparing to the same quarter last year in 2016. But this slight decline in revenue is mainly because the exchange rate in Brazil this quarter, the real is much stronger than last year. So the real appreciated almost 10% this quarter comparing to the same quarter last year. So in terms of volume, almost all of our business units increased volume during this period.

So our EBITDA came at BRL3.8 billion, 9% margin comparing to 6.6% margin last year, so pretty good improvement quarter-on-quarter. And almost all of our business units performed better this quarter comparing to the same quarter last year.

So our net income was BRL310 million. Important to mention that this net income was impacted by BRL1.3 billion in Forex variation. If we exclude the exchange rate variation, our net income was going to be BRL1.6 billion. So due to the fact that the real got weak in the second quarter comparing to the end of the first quarter, so this has BRL1.3 billion in impact. So without this, the -- again, the net income was going to be BRL1.6 billion.

So our leverage declined slightly. We got a slight decline in our leverage. Even though we closed the Plumrose acquisition in the second quarter, there was 710 -- BRL740 million. And on top of this BRL740 million, our debt, our net debt, again, was impacted by the depreciation of the real that impacted our net debt in reais term in about BRL2 billion. So if we put together the BRL2 billion, the impact on our debt in reais term plus the BRL740 million, the Plumrose acquisition, so we found these 2 impact -- these 2 items, we were able to reduce our leverage in the quarter even though it was slightly decline.

So I'm going to move to our business units here. As you all saw, PPC reported very solid, very strong results in -- for the second quarter, 18% margin. So the business performing well, did pretty well in the second quarter and is going in the direction to have a very, very second half -- very, very strong second half of this year, so we are confident that PPC is going to keep delivering very solid results.

So our pork business in the U.S. as well delivered a very solid result, almost 12% margin, and we are also very confident and very optimist that this business unit is going to deliver a very solid result for the second half of this year as well, and we are going to see a pretty strong third quarter in our pork business, like I mentioned, in PPC.

So our beef business in the U.S., we also performed very good, the performance of our U.S. Beef business unit. That includes Canada and Australia. So the margin was 5.9%, pretty solid result. And the good news is that the Beef business keep performing very, very well, and we are looking for even a stronger third quarter and even a stronger second half of this year comparing to the first half of this year. So very -- we are very bullish overall about how the results from our North American and Australia business units is going to come in the second half of this year.

So in Europe, Moy Park has been delivering very solid and very stable results, and we have a solid and a stable second quarter. And we believe Moy Park is going to keep delivering solid results.

So here in Brazil, moving to Brazil, the Seara business that you all probably are going to remember, in 2016, this business unit was delivering mid-double digits to margin. During '16, corn price in Brazil almost doubled the price, and you know, this hurt margins a lot in Seara during 2016. And definitely, Seara hit the bottom in terms of margin in the first quarter of this year, and it's recovering. We post 8% margin in the second quarter, and we are confident that the chicken, the pork and the packaged food business that is all part of the Seara business is back to a normalized margin level. When I say normalized margin level, I'm talking about double digits to margin. So we are confident that Seara -- we are going to post in this second half of this year double digits to margin, back to again, a more normalized margin level.

So moving to our Beef business in Brazil. We post 4% margin better comparing to the first quarter of this year, but it's still below the level that we want to see this business unit performing. We were -- this was the business unit inside -- of all of JBS business units around the world, this was the business unit that we got some impacted by the challenge that the company faced in the last 2, 3 months, and we run at less volume comparing to the amount of volume that we used to run in our Beef business in Brazil. But the good news that the business in the last week, sorry, in the last month or more is already back to running completely normal in terms of volume, in terms of all the plants is running full, and we are confident that also we are going to see a better second half of this year.

So overall, in a consolidated base, again, we are proud and we are very satisfied about our second quarter earnings. And looking forward, I'm very, very confident, looking how our North American and Australia and Europe and the Seara business and the Beef business in Brazil is performing, I'm very, very confident and I'm very bullish that we are going to have a very strong second half of this year. And we are also very confident, the amount of free cash flow that we are going to generate in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter and the amount -- solid results with a pretty strong amount of free cash flow. With the divestments that we are doing, I'm very confident that we are going to be able to deleverage our balance sheet actually faster than I think the market is expecting. You know, I am very confident that by the end of this year, we are going to be below 3.5x that I think is more and faster than I think the market is expecting, predicting.

I want to finalize before I hand it to Jerry. Like I mentioned, this was a challenging period for our company, all of our team members, and I want to thank each one of our customers, each one of our suppliers, each one of our partners, each one of the banks that support JBS and each one of the creditors, JBS creditors, and all of our shareholders for the support, for the confidence in our team, in our company, in our ability to keep delivering solid results and keep running this business and generating, creating value.

So -- and I want to finalize with a special thank you for each one of our team members because without this great, without this special team that we have inside of JBS, definitely we will not be able to keep -- to be here, talking with each one of you about a very solid earnings and results.

So I'm going to transfer to Jerry and thank you, all. Jerry?

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Yes. Thank you, Wesley. I'm going to briefly go through some more numbers, consolidated and in each business unit before we open for Q&A. And as I do that, I will make reference to the presentation we put on our website earlier this morning and page number so that it will help, so that we can be aligned in all of the page we're running.

Starting on Page 5. Just to talk a little bit more about the consolidated highlights for the quarter. We had BRL41.7 billion in net sales, down from BRL43.67 billion the corresponding quarter last year. That was a decline of 4.6%, but as Wesley mentioned and which is important to remember, seeing as the vast majority of our revenues are in US dollars, we had an appreciation of 9.2% of the Brazilian real at the time, which is basically responsible for this decline in revenues.

The gross profit came in at BRL6.2 billion. That's a gross profit margin of 14.8%, up from 12.1% in the corresponding period last year, an increase of almost 17% in the gross margin.

The EBITDA, Wesley mentioned also, came in at BRL2.8 billion. That's a 9% EBITDA margin, up from 6.6% in the corresponding period last year, practically a 30% increase in the EBITDA of the company year-over-year.

Our net income, we had a net income come in at BRL310 million, BRL12 per share. Again, we need to highlight the fact that net income was jeopardized because of the FX variation when we compare the FX at the end of the first quarter against the FX at the end of the second quarter in 2017. If we take into account the effects of the FX variation, we would have had net income in the region of BRL1.5 billion, BRL1.6 billion.

Operating cash flow came in at BRL900 million. I'm on Page 6 in our presentation. BRL900 million from operational -- operating activities in the quarter. And cash at the end of the quarter was at BRL11.3 billion. Cash -- fully available cash.

Leverage, as Wesley mentioned again, a slight decline in the period, which would've been greater were it not for the FX from 4.23x to 4.16x in the period.

Moving on to the debt profile on Page 7. As I mentioned, the vast majority of our debt is in US dollars, 93%. There's an average cost over the period of 5.66%. And the balance, 7% of our debt is in reais, with an average cost declining to 10.82%, the 7%. The breakdown by source, commercial banks are responsible for almost 2/3, 62% of our financing and the balance, 38% comes from the capital markets. By company, excuse me, 50% is at JBS USA, almost 39% at JBS S.A. and the balance at Seara here in Brazil. The profile's short term, long term, very similar to previous quarters, 70% of the long term, 30% in the short term. Always important to highlight that the majority of the short-term debt is the rolling trade finance we have in Brazil, which by nature, is short term, and so that always composes the vast majority of the company's short-term debt.

Moving to the business units. Briefly going through the results for the quarter in each one of the business units. Starting with Seara, which is our prepared foods, fresh poultry and pork products in Brazil. About 50% domestic, 50% exports, just to give you an idea. I'm on Page 9 of our presentation. We had a decline of 6.1% in revenues compared with the same quarter in 2016 from BRL4.6 billion to BRL4.32 billion. Very similar EBITDA margin, going from 8.3% to 8.2%, with an EBITDA decline from BRL382 million to BRL356 million. We had an increase in volumes in all of the segments of the domestic market. And basically, we had a reduction in export volumes, which was partially offset by an increase in sales prices. And again, we talked about the real appreciation affecting the comparison with the corresponding quarter the previous year. BRL3.21 was the average exchange rate to the U.S. dollar in the second quarter of 2017 against BRL3.51 to the U.S. dollar in the corresponding period the previous year.

Moving on to JBS Mercosul. Just to help you understand, we call it JBS Mercosul because it is as Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The divestiture that we announced was the business in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. So ongoing, we will continue to have this business unit focused upon our Beef business in Brazil, which is about 90% of the composition of what we call up until now, JBS Mercosul.

We had a decline of 14.2% in revenues from BRL7.2 billion to BRL6.2 billion in the corresponding quarters. Again, remember FX, about 40% of this business is in the export market and about 60% in the domestic market. EBITDA came in at BRL261 million against BRL457 million in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin declining from 6.3% to 4.2%. If we look at the first quarter in 2017, EBITDA came in at about 1%, so we saw strong recovery when we look at the first half of 2017.

Our USA Beef business, which includes Canada and Australia, and from now on, we are speaking in US dollars, we had a relevant increase in revenue going from $5.21 billion to $5.52 billion in revenues, almost 6% revenue increase in the corresponding quarters. EBITDA substantially increased from $27 million in EBITDA in 2016 to $324 million in this quarter in 2017. EBITDA margin going from 0.5% to almost 60%. We had an increase in domestic sales, boosted by price growth as well. Net revenue from exports grew due to an increase in volumes, and also prices were USA Pork in the export market in the period. Australia, although we had a decline in volume due to a lesser capital supply, which was partially offset by an increase in prices both in the domestic and in the export markets. This was the best EBITDA and EBITDA margin posted for the second quarter in the history of the company in this business unit.

Moving on to our pork business in North America. Revenue increases by almost 12% from $1.36 billion to $1.525 billion in the corresponding period. EBITDA margin was up also from 10% to 11.7%, EBITDA going from $137 million to $178 million. That's an increase of 30% when we compare the corresponding quarters. We had an increase in net revenue in the domestic market due to increase in volumes and in prices, and we saw strong growth in the export volumes of our North American Pork business.

We integrated Plumrose, the acquisition we made on the 1st of May. So when we look at this quarter, there are 2 months of the Plumrose revenue in the revenue for the second quarter of 2017. The improvement in EBITDA is attributed to a strong demand for pork, both domestically in the U.S. and also in the global market, particularly out of Asia.

Moving on to Pilgrim's Pride, our North American Poultry business, which includes Mexico and Puerto Rico. Pilgrim's announced their results early August, a very solid performance. Revenues from went from $2 billion to $2.5 billion, an increase of 11%. EBITDA margin climbed from $283 million to $421 million, with the EBITDA margin going from 13.9% to 18.7%. There was almost a 49% increase in EBITDA year-on-year. We saw an increase in net revenue due to the integration of GNP. Remember that GNP was integrated at the beginning of the year, just first week of 2017. So when we compare these quarters, there is the incremental revenue coming from GNP.

We saw growth in volumes and prices in Mexican market as well. EBITDA, obviously, was boosted by a reduction in production costs. The diversification of that PPC product portfolio allowed the company to capture opportunities in each one of its business units, positively contributing to the quarterly results.

Finally, JBS in Europe, basically our Poultry business in the U.K. and prepared and convenience products in the U.K. and Europe, we had an increase in net revenues by 7.4%. Remembering that these numbers are in pound sterling, we went from £365 million to £392 million in revenue. EBITDA, very similar quarter-on-quarter from £33.5 billion to £33.9 billion. EBITDA margin declined marginally from 9.2% margin in the second quarter 2016 to 8.7% to this quarter. Increase in net revenue was driven by underlying volume growth combined with favorable exchange rate movements. The increase in EBITDA was due to a positive operating performance as well as the company's focus on cost controls and synergy that were captured.

So with that, that completes our prepared comments in our presentation, and I would like to ask the operator now to open for Q&A. Thank you all very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Bryan Hunt, Wells Fargo.

Bryan Hunt

First, on the question. When you look at Australia, can you talk about where you are in that cattle cycle there? And when do you expect availability of capital to begin to increase on a year-over-year leases?

Wesley Batista

Bryan, sure. I'm going to ask André. Can you ask brines questions?

André Nogueira

Yes. So I'll start with this producing 10% less than last year, but we start to see now, start of the second part of the year, the production the last few weeks have been around 6% above the same time of last year. Something that will be the loss in production in Australia. The second part will be much better than the first part, so higher than the second part of last year. But in the total, I think it was a little bit less than last year or not to be less than 10% less, but to be 1% or 2% less than last year, and I think that is due to the production is going on right now. I think that's going to start to see next year more cattle [ph] available.

Bryan Hunt

Great. A couple of follow-ups. One, a lot was discussed earlier on the call on -- about compliance and governance changes worldwide. Can you talk about the incremental cost of implementing your compliance and governance plans?

Tarek Farahat

Hi, this is Tarek. Obviously, this is the -- a base of doing the business. So any cent that is spent there is required as a necessity. The company, over the years, has been built on aggressive acquisitions, and every unit has its own compliance program and internal audit program. What we're initiating here or what has been initiated is a corporate program that covers all business units, and we want to do it in the program is going to be done in a standard way across every business unit worldwide. I cannot give you a very specific answer on how much this is going to cost, but obviously, we are going to -- we have benchmarks and we have to follow best practices in terms of best value in the market for the states. But important for us here is the quality, so the quality of the service provider, so White & Case is an excellent name with great experience. The person that we have hired to report to the board, Marcel Fonseca, a lawyer with extensive experience. So these are the things we're looking at. And basically, the investment is going to be comparative to whatever it is exist in the market. We don't think we're going to pay more than any other company that has those corporate programs.

Bryan Hunt

Great. Can you tell us what the RP basket is at JBS under the outstanding? As well as given the asset players as for leverage production by the end of the year, have you had any discussions with the agencies about returning your credit ratings to the BB level? That's it for me. Thanks.

Wesley Batista

Maybe André could take the RP basket question. With regard to the rating agencies briefly, we've ongoing conversations, very constructive conversations with all the rating agencies, Bryan. We've got -- we were scheduling meetings for the coming days and weeks now that these earnings are out in order to continue that dialogue, and we believe that as we produce these results, we will return the company to the levels of rating where it was previously. André, I don't have an answer to the RP basket question. I don't know if you have it. If not, we can send it to Bryan after the call.

Bryan Hunt

You can follow-up with me. That would be great.

Operator

The next question comes from Carlos Laboy, HSBC.

Carlos Laboy

I have a two-part question. Can you update us on the board's commitment to an optimal NYSE listing and how timing is looking on that? On a related basis, can you also expand on your comment of professionalization of the management and whether it extends to all family members of the controlled group as well, especially if it would facilitate a successful listing?

Tarek Farahat

First of all, regarding the listing in the U.S., this is fantastic feedback also we're having -- we have in the market. This is obvious and logical. We have initiated that before. We got delayed because of all those recent events, so we continue to believe, I personally continue to believe, management continues to believe that this is the right mid and long term step that the company can do in order to create value for the shareholders. So it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. And the management with the support of the board is taking override measures in order to prepare the structure for taking that move.

Wesley Batista

Just one comment, Carlos, on this thought we, like Tarek obvious step for JBL. We believe that first half of next year, we can be prepared for a possible second half of next year doing the IPO like we're playing.

So this is a step and something that we did not change anything in our view and our objectives. Just to summarize on that, we got delayed but not derailed. So we will -- we plan to do it, and management has the focus and the support to do it. Sorry, on the second question, family members or not, the company looks at the right person for the right job. We have an excellent leadership team in place, leading the different business units. The committee that has been formed, which is the governance committee, is under the governance committee is the people's committee as well, and that includes a succession planning for key roles. It includes structure of the company. And again, I don't want to repeat what has been said, despite extremely challenging environment, the team in place has delivered very, very strong and solid results in the quarter that we just closed. If my memory doesn't fail me, I think the margin is the second highest margin that the company posted. So The team in place was confident or the team in place, and we believe that the steps we're taking in terms of improved governance and having the governance committee and executive committee, these are all steps that will build on the structure, we'll build on having the right succession planning in the key positions.

Operator

The next person comes from Lauren Torres, UBS.

Lauren Torres

I guess just to take advantage of Tarek and Wesley both on the line. Just curious to get your perspective on longer-term strategic direction of the company. In my mind, I guess, I'm just separating what's in front of you near term that the market environment in Brazil is still volatile. You have a shareholders meeting coming up in a couple of weeks. I guess, you're still focusing on some asset divestitures. But then we do hear about paying down your debt and IPO in JBS Foods. So once again, general question on how you think about just kind of managing the near-term volatility versus focusing on the long-term growth of the company? I think for long-term shareholders, just kind of renew that confidence and feel good that directionally, that's where the time is being spent. I'd be curious to get your perspective on that.

Tarek Farahat

I would let Wesley lead first, and then I will give you a couple of comments after that.

Wesley Batista

Look, Lauren, basically, strategically, mid and long term, we definitely see JBS having a structure, a corporate structure in line with the company's operation today. If you look JBS today, we are -- 80% of our business are outside of Brazil, and we are much more international company and a very diversified protein player. And we believe, moving to the direction that we plan to move, being lifted in the U.S. under U.S. rules, all these things accessing a broader investors base and overall is the right direction for the company to reflect who we are today, and this is mid and long term, our strategies. So I'm going to pass to Tarek to comment more on that.

Tarek Farahat

Moving on Wesley's point, I see basically in the short, midterm, which would lead to the long term three key pillars. One, which is establishing the stewardship and governance structure that we talked about earlier, and that will be also a key enabler for unlocking the value in the U.S. So that for us is a very, very important step. Management and the board is taking this very, very seriously and we're making some important advances there. The second pillar is the business one, and I'm going to divide is probably in two pieces. The first one, which was, what needed to be done yesterday and it has been accomplished is the stabilization agreement, and management has done an excellent job doing that, and we now have this agreement done with the banks.

Now as part of that, I like to think that sometimes, crisis is an opportunity you don't want to miss. So not missing the crisis as an opportunity, we have taken the decision to streamline our business, focused on where we can win, play where we can win. We have a big business in the U.S. I want to focus on that. North America, we want to focus on that. We want to focus on the core categories where we can expand the margin on how to win. We don't want to get dragged into price competition or anything. We want to operate at the higher tier whenever that is possible. And then eventually, by having that business focused on play where we can win, where we have a scale, where we represent, where we are a meaningful player in the market, that would enable us to create shareholder value when we go, hopefully, public soon in the U.S. The third pillar is, we're not going to go and start advertising ourselves through interviews and the press and stuff like that. We just want to do the work. We want management to do the work. And as a consequence of that, we can start rebuilding the image of the company. So I think the combination of excellent governance, good business choices, savvy competitive actions in the market will automatically result in a stronger image. So I'm looking at the current situation. Again, I want to reinforce that really it's -- the crisis represents for us an opportunity not to miss.

Operator

The next question comes from Pedro Leduc, JPMorgan.

Pedro Leduc

On [indiscernible] specific, I had a more question here. You mentioned in the release that domestic volumes declined slightly year-over-year, but that you also raised prices sequentially. And from a local feeling, it seems like you scaled down promotional activity a lot this quarter and raising prices at the same time. Should we think of this as specifically the second quarter, given all that has happened? Or is it really a shift in path for the second half of the year? Should we expect you to raise prices, to continue perhaps with lower market activity? Or should things go back to as they were?

Wesley Batista

No, basically, we are going to keep cooperating for the second half of this year like we did in the second quarter. So we are not going to be fighting in promotion activities. We believe we have a very strong and established business, a strong brand, and the results speak by itself. And we are going to keep focusing on margin and good execution and earning customers, preference and try -- trying to elevate.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Elevate.

Wesley Batista

Elevate our products through innovation through quality, and this is actually has been our strategy, and we are going to keep operating way with this strategy for the rest of the year and ongoing.

Pedro Leduc

And then volumes behaved along the quarter was particularly bad towards the end. Did it recover towards the end? Or did you not feel any shocks given the events that happen?

Wesley Batista

You know, we did not feel any impact or any meaningful impact regarding with what happened. Actually, we had a pretty strong month of June, the last month of the quarter. We have one of our best months in terms of volumes in Seara. And in our packaged food business, actually, volume went up this quarter comparing to the previous quarter. So we are not seeing any impact in our volumes in our packaged food business here in Brazil.

Pedro Leduc

Great. And If I may I have a follow-up on management quickly, so as Gilberto Xando joins the board at JBS as well. And of course, he is Vigor was just sold right. Should we expect him to perhaps take over more management positions at JBS's side of the board or for now he stays at the Vigor?

Wesley Batista

As you know, Xando is committed in Vigor. We agreed on the sale of Vigor and he's the CEO there for the last 5 years or so, and he's going to keep being focused on Vigor and we are not planning to change anything on the structure.

Operator

The next question comes from Carla Casella, JPMorgan.

Carla Casella

On the bank group extending, did the banks change at all? Or is it similar to what it was before?

Wesley Batista

No, it's the same. I don't know if I understood your question, but the same group that was before is the group of banks that is part of the stabilization agreement.

Carla Casella

Okay. Great. I just wondering if there were any new banks that joined in place of any that wanted to get out of that agreement.

Wesley Batista

No. No one got out of the agreement. And majority of the banks, not over, if I'm not wrong, over 93%, 94% of the banks got in the agreements, and banks that is -- represents small amount, that is the ones that are out of the agreement, but over 93% joined the agreement.

Carla Casella

That's great. Okay, great. And then can you talk about Australia, and I know there's some problems between Australia and China. Is that relationship and their shipping to China back to normal at this point?

Wesley Batista

André, can you answer Carla's question?

André Nogueira

Yes. Well, the impact was not critical. It's normal now. Even in that it was not -- they just tend to plan to -- do not have any relevant impact for the Australian operation.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. And then I know that hedging in the U.S. business have a big negative impact last year in the second quarter. Was there any material impact from hedging in this quarter, second quarter this year? Or can you say the any benefit or detriment to this year?

André Nogueira

No, it was negative or not positive. You can see on the balance sheet that relative to the positive side of the operations.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just one update, on JBS Five Rivers, how much of that of your U.S. Beef business now comes from Five Rivers? Has that changed materially?

André Nogueira

No. It was the same as before. Around 25% of the cattle that we buy, we buy from Five Rivers, and we will continue to buy from Five Rivers. If we sell the assets, we have a sale [ph] agreement, who is buying the assets, we continue to supply the cattle. So I don't expect that the ownership change or change any of the supply that we have today.

Carla Casella

That's great. How much is your business of Five Rivers? Is that the majority of the Fiver Rivers business?

André Nogueira

Yes, over 90% of the Fiver Rivers business sell to JBS because of the location of the feedlots.

Operator

Our next question comes from Farha Aslam, Stephens.

Farha Aslam

First one's on a strategic question about your divestitures, now that you're pretty far into the Moy Park and Five Rivers have a good ides of valuation, do you anticipate the need to divest any incremental businesses from those that you've already announced? Or can we consider whatever now is in JBS core without the need for divestitures?

Wesley Batista

Exactly, Farha, this is the asset that we're going to divest. We don't see a need to divest anything beyond to what we announced. And this is -- that's it. So we are going to divest Moy Park, Five Rivers, the minority stake in Vigor, and the Mercosul that we already closed. So that's it. We are not looking and we don't see a need to do anything beyond that.

Farha Aslam

That's very helpful. And then questions on U.S. Pork and U.S. Beef. You highlighted that your Pork results were very strong, and you anticipate that to continue. Two questions on that front, we have a lot of pork plants coming on in the U.S. and also Chinese hog prices have fallen, so our exports to China have dropped off. Could you share with us your confidence in U.S. Pork given the increase in U.S. production and the drop off in the exports to China?

André Nogueira

Farha, the confidence is if you look the growth of the hog production in the last 3 or 4 years, you see that what we are building in terms of production we continue to build now for next year is more than enough to offset any new capacity that the industry is [indiscernible]. So that's the first part, the part of the supply side. In the demand side, demand in U.S. has been very strong [indiscernible] develop the cattle even produce a more than last year. The cattle varies higher than last year [indiscernible] U.S. has regained a lot of the market share in all the major market for the U.S. pork and U.S. is extremely competitive. So I believe that as we produce more, we're going to continue to expand the U.S. market share. Again, if you go back 20 years ago, U.S. market share in the total export was close to 0. To date, U.S. market share is close to 35% and probably continue to grow because of this reflects in the competitors. Our growth in China this year is not great. China is 5 largest markets for U.S. this year, but we have been growing a lot in Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Colombia and other new markets that the U.S. will continue to gain market. So the margins are good and will continue to be good. Not only that, JBS has outperformed industry, all the major players because of the quality of the assets, because of the quality of the team, the accretion that we have that we put in place. So I'm confident in the industry and I'm confident in our capacity to perform better than the industry.

Farha Aslam

That's very helpful. And my last mission is on U.S. Beef. With increased production in Australia, how much pressure the anticipate on U.S Beef exports to the Asian market?

André Nogueira

For that, I think the most important is that the group demand in all the Asian countries are not replacing in Australian beef. The reality if you see lots of consumption in China at least these 10 years ago or even 6 years ago, and the consumption of beef now, it's about 1 million metric tons of imported beef. So we need the production from U.S. We did the production from Australia. We need the production from Brazil to supply the growth of the Asian market. And in reality if you look at some of the other Asian markets more mature like Japan and Korea that are import much more of the U.S. Beef again, Japan, the growth this year is 26% and very important, same amount of Australian beef. Australia got anything in Japan and replacing mass production. It's growth of consumption and we're replacing the mass production in Japan and the same thing in South Korea, that U.S. export much more to South Korea, and our strategy is not reduce in South Korea is because we're placing the mass production. So it's a combination of growth and the demand and replace the mass production. I think the same thing applies for China, not only grow from demand is replace a mass production. Something that we need all the U.S. beef, all the Australian beef and all the Brazilian beef should be able to supply the growth in the Asian markets. And on top of that, if you go back, the volume that Australia can export more and compare to the U.S., growth introduction, I think we need both to support the growth in the demand in the Asian markets.

Operator

Our next question comes from [indiscernible] Mizuho.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is related to the additional liabilities of the company, potentially [indiscernible] due to the investigation still underway. Just wondering if you could help us thinking in terms of timing and in terms of magnitude, when you think about the potential liquidating needs of the company, given these uncertainties, how do you think about some of these -- I think the most pressing ones are the DOJ, CVM fines. And potentially, if you could also give us an update on the insider trading case and what could potentially become a liability out of that?

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Basically, these are internal processes that we are not privy to. We have provided all the information in Brazil that we could. We've explained all of the activities that the company is being investigated under, and none of them are in any way different from the manner in which the company conducted its business prior to these recent events. And so we await the outcome from the CVM from the investigations of the CVM having provided all that information. With regard to North America, we have appointed legal counsel there representing the company. And again, this is an internal matter, which we are not privy to, the timing nor the size of this investigation. It's being conducted professionally by the representatives of the company.

Operator

This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to invite Mr. Wesley Batista to proceed with his closing statements. Please go ahead, sir.

Wesley Batista

Thank you. I would like to thank you all again for being in the call with us this morning. Like I mentioned, we are confident and we are proud about everything that we were able to accomplish in this challenging period. But looking forward, we are very confident the ability of our team to keep delivering or to deliver even stronger results in this coming quarters and in the second half of this year. I'd like to, again, to thank each one of our customers, each one of our suppliers, each one of our partners, each one of our shareholders, creditors and banks for the support, and I want a special thank for each one of our team members for everything that they have been doing and everything that they do for JBS. So with that, thank you very much. I would like to transfer to Tarek. Tarek?

Tarek Farahat

Thank you all for being part of the call. I just want to stress an important point here, which we, at the board, we continue to see management being focused entirely on the operation, deleveraging the balance sheet, establishing best-in-class corporate governance, and that's really what's going to pave the way to unleashing shareholder value and getting to the point that we talked about, which is being able to do the IPO in the U.S. So with that, I want to thank everyone for being on the call. And again, I want to reemphasize the thanks that also to all the partners and all the banks that supported the company at that point. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes JBS audio conference for today. Thank you very much for your participation, and have a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.