B&G Foods: How Safe Is This 6% Yield?

A dividend cut is not impossible, though, if the company choses to use its cash for other purposes.

The dividend yield is high, and dividend growth has been strong over the last few years.

B&G Foods (BGS) has seen its share price drop considerably over the last months, which has made the company's yield grow higher and higher. Right now the yield stands at almost six percent, and I believe that the dividend is reasonably safe for the foreseeable future.

B&G Foods has quite a history when it comes to the company's dividend payments:

BGS Dividend data by YCharts

The company slightly cut its dividend during the financial crisis but has raised its dividend considerably since. At $0.465 per share per quarter, B&G Foods' dividend is now more than twice as high as it was before the dividend cut. The dividend growth rate over the last four years has averaged 9.7%. That looks quite attractive, although the dividend cut during the last crisis is a blemish -- many other income stocks were able to get through those years without any dividend cuts.

BGS data by YCharts

Since B&G Foods' shares knew only one direction over the last year, it is not a surprise that the company's dividend yield has risen a lot over that time frame. The combination of declining share prices and increasing dividends sent the yield soaring:

BGS Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The trailing yield has risen to 5.7%, and the forward yield (based on a $0.465 payout) is even higher at 5.82%. The combination of a good dividend growth rate and a high dividend yield is attractive for investors -- as long as the dividend is reasonably safe. Let's see whether that is the case with B&G Foods.

BGS Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

With 67 million shares, B&G Foods' quarterly dividend payout is $31 million, which brings the company's annual dividend payout to roughly $125 million.

BGS Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Relative to the company's net earnings over the last years, that dividend payout looks unsustainable -- B&G Foods has not earned $125 million or more in any of the last few years. The company expects its profits to grow significantly though: For the current year the company sees net earnings of $140 million (adjusted), which would mean that the dividend would be covered by earnings going forward. The significant increase in B&G Foods' net earnings is based on the acquisition the company made recently (its spices and seasoning division as well as its Victoria product line). If B&G Foods manages to indeed earn as much as expected, the dividend payout ratio comes in at roughly 90%. This is a high payout ratio, but the company could continue to pay its current dividend going forward.

When we look at B&G Foods' cash flows, we see that the company produced operating cash flows of just $17 million in the second quarter -- much less than the dividend payout of $31 million. That operating cash flow number was impacted by big changes in the company's working capital, though. Adjusted for net changes in the company's assets and liabilities, B&G Foods would have produced $48 million of operating cash flows, which is about one and a half times as much as the quarterly dividend payout. We can thus say that the dividend payout does not look overly high relative to the underlying cash generation power of the company.

BGS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

As the company's share price has come down, B&G Foods' multiples have declined as well: The company's shares trade at just 15 times this year's earnings, and at 14.5 times next year's expected earnings. Based on the company's own guidance (EPS of $2.10 this year) shares are trading at 15.1 times this year's earnings, which seems inexpensive both relative to the broad market's valuation as well as relative to how the company was valued in the last few months.

Takeaway

B&G Foods offers a high dividend yield, with attractive dividend growth rates. Based on forward earnings estimates and adjusted cash flows, the dividend looks sustainable, but the payout ratios are rather high nevertheless. I don't think that a dividend cut is likely, but a dividend cut seems possible: If the company choses to use its cash flows for more acquisitions or to pay down debt, a dividend reduction is not impossible at all.

