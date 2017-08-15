Buy This REIT For The 10% Yield

The stock still sold off with the weak REIT sector and gave us the chance to buy more.

Investment Thesis: Global Net Lease's (GNL) payout ratio was 98.2% this quarter and we expect to improve more during 2017 and in 2018. We choose to buy now rather than wait till the end of 2018 and pay 40% more when the payout ratio will be substantially improved.

GNL had a good Q2-2017. We noted several strong positives during the quarter.

1) Dividend payout ratio sub 100%

Source: GNL Q2-2017 supplemental

GNL's payout ratio has consistently flirted with the 100% and last quarter ramped up to 102% (using AFFO) following the acquisition of ARC Global Trust II. Management had mentioned that the "free rent burnoff" would help in this quarter and dividend payout ratio came in at 98.1%.

2) Improving fundamental landscape

Payout ratio is a big point of contention among income investors. The rule in the community is that anything over 100% is to be shunned and people will pay 2 to 3 times the multiple for company with a sub 80% payout ratio. We do not have a fixed rule in this regard and will always focus on where the puck and the payout ratio are going rather than where they have been. That said, even for people who want a better coverage ratio, GNL will deliver.

Source: GNL investor presentation

GNL has 3 large assets that were on free-rent in Q1-2017. The ramp up from Q1-2017 till end of 2017 and further ramp up from end of 2017 to end of 2018 will add a lot of cash flow. This is just the free rent burn-off and was estimated using EUR-USD 1.07 and GBP-USD 1.25, both of which will prove very conservative in our opinion. In addition, CPI and contracted boosts are kicking in at different time points during the year and we expect coverage to improve materially by Q4-2018. Even running sub-optimal conditions, GNL's payout ratio improves substantially over 1 year.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

3) A rock solid portfolio and plenty of time to execute

The above estimates are ours and we believe in a fundamental backdrop where we have a weaker USD and mild to moderately rising interest rates. We also think that GNL's coverage will improve further as CPI and contracted rent increases will continue till 2022, where the first tranche of meaningful lease maturities are.

Further, in our opinion, GNL's tenant base is far superior to ANY triple-net lease play currently on the market.

4) A portfolio that is insulated from retail turmoil

GNL's portfolio may deserve a lower valuation due to the shorter history as a listed company compared Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). We think that is fair. However, the lack of retail exposure should neutralize most of that discount in the current environment.

5) New credit facility

GNL acquired a new credit facility subsequent to quarter end that extends their debt maturities significantly, and this allows them to borrow in different currencies (emphasis ours).

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 24, 2017, the Company closed a new five year credit facility comprised of a $500.0 million Senior Unsecured Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility and a €194.6 million Senior Unsecured Term Loan. Under the New Facility, the borrowing spread is based on corporate leverage ratios and ranges from 1.60% to 2.20% over LIBOR. The terms of the New Facility provide for a decrease in the interest rate if the company receives an investment grade rating. The Revolver provides for borrowings denominated in U.S. Dollars, Euros, British Pound Sterling, Canadian Dollars and Swiss Francs. Under the terms, up to $225.0 million in additional commitments may be added under the Revolver and/or the Term Loan facility, for a total of $950.0 million.

Post Q2-2017 selloff

While the positives reigned supreme to us and we see the stock as a deep value income play here, there was one distinct negative, at least as interpreted by the market, in Q2-2017.

As of June 30, 2017, we sold 0.8 million of Common Stock through the ATM Program and collected net proceeds of $18.3 million.

GNL sold a small amount of shares using the "At The Market" program. In the conference call that followed this exchange touched upon the share issuance and the rationale behind it (emphasis ours).

David Corak Okay, well that leads me into my next question, looks like you sold a thousand shares or so on the ATM. Just maybe you could walk through just thought process on the ATM usage this quarter and specifically how you think about your cost of capital relative to NAV, is there a point above or below NAV where it just doesn't or does make sense to issue? When you're looking at acquisitions are you strictly focused on an AFFO accretion, maybe just some color on how you balance those two items? Nick Radesca There is definitely a point at which it’s not accretive to raise equity capital. We believe at the levels that we raise that capital we can be accretive. However as you know this was dipping a toe into the pool, this was not a large amount of shares that were sold. And I think we discussed before that it was important for us to be able to show that we have access to equity markets. And at these levels we're not necessarily going to raise a lot of capital through equity issuance. David Corak It was important to the ratings agencies is that what you’re saying? Nick Radesca Yes.

Conclusion

GNL offers a great yield, which in our opinion is fully covered and has very little chance of being cut regardless of the high payout ratio. The portfolio tenants, geographic diversification, current valuation and lack of retail exposure make this a better buy than any triple net on the market. The ATM issuance was tiny, and if it helps them get an investment grade rating, it will be well worth it. We bought the dip and will add should it go lower. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate GNL a 7.0.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, GNL, SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is quite amused by the fact that people worry more about the payout ratio rather than what the firm is actually worth.