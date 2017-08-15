The Benefits Of Investing In REITs

Real Estate is a unique asset class that provides a balanced mix of total return and diversification benefits to a broader portfolio. The real estate market consists of large, illiquid private real estate and a tradable, more accessible public REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) market. Both public and private approaches allow investors access to real estate, but there are a number of important distinctions between them. For our purposes here, we will focus on public REITs. Previously categorized under the Financials sector, REITs spun out into their own, newly created GICS® (Global Industry Classification Standard) sector, in August 2016. Importantly, this new GICS sector generally has more liquidity, lower leverage, and has experienced better historical returns relative to the private real estate market and should therefore be considered an attractive option for many investors.

To qualify as a REIT, an entity must have the bulk of its assets and income connected to real estate investments, and it must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Because of these requirements, REITs provide a unique blend of total return that sits between stocks and bonds. Since the start of the modern REIT era in 1995, REITs have returned approximately 11%, outperforming both stocks and bonds on a total return basis. This return is comprised of roughly a 50/50 split between income, or dividends, and capital appreciation of the underlying assets. By comparison, equity returns have mainly been due to capital appreciation, and fixed income returns have been more reliant on income, or coupons. The unique combination of growth and required shareholder payouts that REITs provide may be attractive to total-return investors with an income-focus.

Along with their unique, income-oriented attributes, REITs may also help diversify a portfolio and lower overall portfolio risk. Over the past 20 years, REITs have had the second lowest correlation of any sector relative to the S&P 500. A lower correlation indicates better diversification benefits as when US stock prices rise (decline), REIT prices may not follow suit. In addition, REITs generated the second highest return among GICS sectors over the same period, producing an attractive risk/reward proposition.

In addition to strong historical performance, we believe there will continue to be opportunities for real estate investors going forward. The current REIT cycle that began in 2009 has been lengthy, but long and persistent economic cycles are common in real estate. To put the current cycle into context, the prior two cycles (1975-1989 and 1990-2007) each spanned well over a decade, with returns roughly in line with where we find ourselves today. Given the environment, rising interest rates are also worth considering. In these periods, REITs have historically been much more resilient, meaningfully outperforming fixed income over time.

Looking beyond the broad asset class reveals a number real estate property types that each responds differently to changes in interest rates. Free Standing and Health Care real estate, for example, may be more adversely affected by rising interest rates than others such as Lodging and Resorts, which may actually perform better.

In addition to the range of interest rate sensitivities across property types, there are also significant differences in betas. Beta is a popular measure of systematic risk, or price variability, relative to the broader market. A beta measure greater than one implies more volatility than the market whereas a measure less than one implies less volatility. REIT subsectors, such as Industrials and Hospitality, have relatively high betas, 1.47 and 1.31, respectively, as compared to Self Storage and Free Standing Retail, 0.81 and 0.70, respectively. Although they are all categorized as REITs, these varying stats are the result of each property type having unique businesses and underlying drivers. Recognition of the broad real estate cycle, property level dynamics, and overall resulting dispersion supports the value of an active approach.

Finally, we believe public REITs are conducive to active management as passive indices and style-based active managers are either underexposed and/or under-diversified. For example, an investor who chooses to gain exposure to real estate through the S&P 500 Index will have less than 3% allocated to real estate and only own 27 of the 228 publicly traded REITs. Those who choose instead to rely on a style-based active manager to dictate the appropriate allocation will consistently find that those managers are underweight to the real estate sector. This lack of exposure stretches across both large-and mid-cap managers as well as both growth and value investment styles. Even a dedicated allocation to passive real estate does not ensure exposure as only 154 of those 228 publicly traded REITs are covered in the MSCI US REIT Index. This shortfall ignores a number of investible REIT securities, creating opportunity for fundamental managers who have the experience and flexibility to look elsewhere. The consistent lack of real estate exposure provided through broad market indices, style-based approaches, and REIT indices reinforces the value an active, bottom-up manager can play.

Public REITs present a compelling risk/reward proposition to a broad portfolio. We encourage all real estate investors to consider an active approach to their exposure. Unlike the various alternatives, a dedicated allocation to an active manager can better navigate the different characteristics of each sub-sector and evaluate the entire universe of REIT opportunities.