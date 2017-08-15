Wal-Mart: Looking For Profitable Growth

Wal-Mart (WMT) is scheduled to report second quarter earnings on August 17, and investors are eager to see if Wal-Mart can continue to build on recent momentum. During its first quarter earnings release, Wal-Mart provided second quarter earnings guidance of $1.00 to $1.08 per share. On average, analysts are anticipating earnings per share of $1. 06. Shares are up 17% on the year, but further appreciation will depend on Wal-Mart's ability to grow earnings. Let's look and see where Wal-Mart might be able to grow earnings.

Can Wal-Mart Expand Margins?

Wal-Mart's gross margins have increased slightly over the last five years and have averaged 25% over the last decade. Wal-Mart is pressuring suppliers to bring the cost of goods sold down. However, suppliers are struggling to find profit growth as well, so it isn't certain that they will continue to foot the bill in the ongoing price war. Unilever's (UL)(UN) purchase of Dollar Shave Club may indicate that consumer packaged goods companies are ready to go direct to consumers in an attempt to avoid further margin compression. Wal-Mart represented 16% of P&G's (PG) sales last fiscal year, equating to $10.4 billion; it is clear that large consumer packaged goods companies could seriously harm Wal-Mart's profits by going to a direct to consumer model.

The chart below shows that Wal-Mart's EBIT margins have been trending down for some time. Recent investments in technological infrastructure and wage increases have been large contributors to the downward trend in EBIT margins. These increased costs will not likely decline in the near future, given the need to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and continual calls to increase the minimum wage.

Growth Through Market Share

With no clear path to expanding margins, Wal-Mart will have to increase sales volume in order to find profit growth. After decades of steady growth, Wal-Mart revenues started to flatten out, in part due to the sheer size of the company. Wal-Mart generated $485.9 billion in sales during its most recent fiscal year, which ended on January 27, 2017.

Wal-Mart sold $172 billion in groceries in the U.S. market during its previous fiscal year, representing 35% of total revenue. Amazon's pending acquisition of Whole Foods represents a major threat to over a third of Wal-Mart's revenue, which could put downward pressure on a business segment that is notorious for low margins. Additionally, discount grocers Aldi and Lidl are also looking to take a share of the U.S. grocery market.

Wal-Mart has attempted to overcome these competitive pressures by acquiring a series of online retailers: Jet.com, Bonobos, Moosejaw, and ModCloth have all been acquired since the beginning of 2016. E-commerce innovator Marc Lore joined the company after the Jet.com purchase, and he now leads the North America e-commerce effort for Wal-Mart. In just over a year, Lore has championed significant changes to Wal-Mart's e-commerce strategies. For example, Wal-Mart has begun testing employee deliveries on their way home. The move looks to leverage the more than 4,000 stores it has in the U.S. In addition, the company has established @WalmartLabs to drive digital innovation. Wal-Mart is also testing a new store format that looks to incorporate digital technology into the shopping experience. These investments make it clear that Wal-Mart is trying to adapt to evolving consumer expectations, but it remains to be seen if the changes will drive bottom line growth.

Wal-Mart is struggling to grow sales in international markets, with revenues declining from $123.4 billion in fiscal 2016 to $116.1 billion in fiscal 2017. The reported decline was largely attributed to $17.1 billion in exchange rate fluctuations. In contrast, Amazon was able to grow international sales in absolute terms, going from $35.4 billion in 2015 to $44 billion in 2016. Wal-Mart found it difficult to crack the online market in China and decided to partner with China's number two online retailer JD.com (JD).

There is some concern that Wal-Mart's revenue growth is coming from focusing on low margin business: Its return on capital has declined by almost 2% over the last five years. While ROIC is still a healthy 11.3%, investors should keep a close eye on the number to see if it stabilizes or continues to drift downward.

Valuation is Key

Wal-Mart can still generate attractive returns for investors, despite earnings growth headwinds. Wal-Mart shares trade at a reasonable 12x price to free cash flow, and the forward dividend yield of 2.5% gives some margin of error for investors. While the current valuation appears attractive, even long-term investors should be aware that Wal-Mart is not immune to the destruction of capital that has been experienced by other retailers in recent years. Any deterioration in margins during the second quarter could be a sign of trouble ahead.

Conclusion

Wal-Mart is the world's largest retailer, and it is investing heavily to maintain the title. The problem for shareholders is that earnings growth will become very difficult to come by, given pressures on margins and increased competition. The shares are currently fairly valued, but Wal-Mart must demonstrate that it can maintain margins in a highly competitive market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.