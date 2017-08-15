GMO's Stark Warning: 'S&P 500: Just Say No'

Additionally, there are links to a bull case and some (more) charts from me.

GMO is out with a note on the S&P that reads like the warning label on a pack of cigarettes.

I've said this before and I'll say it again: I don't think I can remember a time when more professional money managers and strategists have been so keen on helping "the little guy" avert a potential disaster.

I'm not a big believer in the idea that people who get paid large sums of money to analyze markets and allocate assets are in the business of exercising benign paternalism. Generally speaking, I doubt much has changed since the pre-crisis years in terms of the extent to which the "pros" care about "average Joe."

Sure, you want to make correct calls if you're a money manager because you want to increase your AUM and you want to make correct calls if you're an analyst because that helps you keep your job, but as far as caring about the fate of money you aren't managing (if you're a PM) or people who aren't your clients (if you're an analyst), well, you probably don't care.

But "this time" seems to be "different" - so to speak.

The valuation warnings have morphed into a veritable cacophony of late and the shrieking emanates from all corners of the professional world: hedge funds (see "The Billionaire Bears Club"), sellside desks (just pick a Heisenberg article), and institutional investors.

Well, the latest warning comes from GMO and specifically from James Montier.

GMO just released a white paper that, as I put it earlier today, reads like the warning label on the side of a cigarette pack. Have a look at the title:

There's really no way to spin the analysis in the 12 pages that comprise that note, but just in case anyone was inclined to try, here's the intro:

Shouldn’t we agree with Trustee Smith and throw in the towel, index all of our equity exposure to the S&P 500, and call it a day? If our goal is compounding capital for the long term, which it is, we would not just say “No,” but something akin to “Hell no!”

That is verbatim.

One notable problem GMO flags is the rather stark difference in the decomposition of S&P (SPY) returns historically versus what we've seen since 2010. Have a look:

As GMO notes:

[Since 2010] earnings and dividends have grown as one would expect, but P/E and margin expansion have significantly contributed to returns with multiple expansion actually providing the biggest boost of the four.

You'll recall that I've mentioned this before. There's a counterargument here, and for those interested, this is it as articulated by Citi's Tobias Levkovich:

Another cautious outlook claim captures the P/E ratio’s ascent since early 2013 and thus investors are overpaying for stocks now. The numbers are correct, at first blush – P/E multiples have climbed, but so much depends on the starting point. In early 2010, the P/E ratio was 14x-15x and it dipped to 11x-12x in 2011 (see Figure 2) as investors feared another financial crisis given that European periphery sovereign debt (Greece, Italy, etc.) plunged in value. The vivid memories of subprime credit’s contagion in 2007-08 generated deep worry that another recession was on the horizon and stock multiples fell. When Mario Draghi promised to do “whatever it takes” in the summer of 2012 and the US resolved its fiscal cliff in January 2013, the anxiety subsided and the market caught up to its earnings line in 2013 (shown in Figure 3). In late 2015/early 2016, valuation slid once again with the collapse in oil prices causing another scare regarding future economic trends. Note that we do not deny forward multiples have spiked of late (since the election) on some expectations for more pro-business outcomes, but things may not be as worrisome on this issue.

Draw your own conclusions there, but suffice to say the piece linked above has a plausible argument from Citi's Matt King to explain why what Tobias thinks he sees isn't what Tobias is actually seeing.

Getting back to GMO, here's a bit on Shiller P/Es:

A simple perspective, which we believe to be useful, is a Shiller (or Graham and Dodd or Cyclically Adjusted) P/E. This represents a straightforward way of normalizing earnings from their current value to something that approximates trend by using a 10-year moving average of earnings.2 Exhibit 4 plots this series. As even a cursory glance at the chart reveals, this is the third most expensive market in history. The only times we have seen more expensive US equity markets were 1929 and 1999. Strangely enough, we do not hear many exhortations to buy US equities because it is just like 1929 or 1999.

I don't want to steal too much of GMO's thunder because they've put together a very well-reasoned piece which I've done you the favor of uploading to Scribd (see here for full note), but suffice to say this is their conclusion:

Using our framework, you need to believe that growth in earnings and dividends are going to be significantly higher than what they have been historically. This argument and others seem like an enormous stretch to us. Earnings and the dividends from earnings have their roots in the growth of the economy, and it certainly does not appear as though the US economy is going to be rocketing back to the type of growth that we saw in the 60s and mid-90s. But if extraordinary fundamental growth is what you are relying upon to justify owning your S&P 500 index fund today, well…good luck to you.

Yes, "good luck to you," and as you'll quickly discover if you read the whole note, GMO thinks you're going to need all the "luck" you can get.

The especially unnerving thing about all of this is that comes just as this is getting set to be unwound:

(Bloomberg)

If you can't see the scale, the number there on the right is $14 trillion - with a "t."

And because there are still folks who like to pretend like there's no connection to equities, here's the only chart you need (note: this cuts off at the election):

But that's well-worn territory.

The point in mentioning it again, is that if GMO is correct (and they pretty obviously are) in their valuation critique and if the proximate cause of the multiple rerating is central bank liquidity, well then if you're long now (or worse, just getting long now), you're not only buying into a market that's the third most expensive in history, you're buying into it at a time when the magic carpet that got us to where we are is about to be pulled from beneath us starting, in all likelihood, in September.

Coming full circle, I am continually amazed at the number of professional investors who are going out of their way to warn anyone who will listen that we're witnessing what amounts to a speculative mania.

Sure, some of the pros are still bullish. That's why I gave you the link to the Citi piece by Levkovich.

But I guess the overarching point here (again) is that you kind of have to ask yourself what it is you think you know that all of these professionals don't.

If you can answer that question, then great. If not, well then that raises some other questions, now doesn't it?

