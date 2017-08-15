Canadian High Quality Names Are Trading At Absurd Valuations

On average, the 6 highest quality energy producers in Canada are down 25% over the last 6-months.

But quality is no longer quality in the eyes of investors as trading multiples have compressed materially since last year.

Welcome to the neglected edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Over the weekend, we wrote a report on Raging River (RRX.TO, OTC:RRENF). Unsurprisingly, the stock fell to its lowest level in 3-years.

At this valuation, Raging River is expected to generate C$330 million in DACF leaving it trading at less than 5.6x EV/DACF.

The pain doesn't just end with Raging River. Let's look at other high quality producers like Seven Generation Energy (VII.TO), Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO), Vermillion Energy (VET.TO), Tourmaline (TOU.TO), and Arc Resources (ARX.TO).

To say that these stocks are neglected might be underestimating the lack of enthusiasm we are seeing in Canadian energy stocks.

Historically, a good barometer of sentiment is by watching the big 6. These producers have led the rest of the energy stocks with cult stocks like Peyto receiving a lot of fanfare, while investor favorites like Raging River traded at a big premium to everyone else.

That's not the case we are seeing this year. Investors are dumping quality not because quality is bad, or there were issues, but merely because the sentiment surrounding energy is so awful.

To put into perspective, these 6 producers generate some of the highest cash flow margins in the business, and are not being bid up whatsoever in the last 6-months.

Arc Resources - CF margins of 51%.

Seven Generation - CF margins of 49%.

Raging River - CF margins of 64%.

Peyto - CF margins of 76%.

Tourmaline - CF margins of 68%.

Vermillion - CF margins of 49%.

A testament to sentiment...

You talk about a multiple compression, this has got to be one of the worst compressions we have seen in recent memory.

Investors are simply not willing to pay for "quality" and as a result, these stocks are trading at levels not seen since oil prices were sub $40/bbl and natural gas was below $2/MMBtu.

For investors interested in how we are thinking about energy positioning, we think you should give HFI Research a try. Come and join the 200+ members that have already joined the service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRENF, PEYUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Raging River and Peyto through RRX.TO and PEY.TO.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.