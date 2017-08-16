The U.S. Needs To Concentrate On Raw Materials Markets

Commodities are an asset class like no other. Raw materials production occurs in specific locations of the world where they are common in the crust of the earth or where the soil and climate support their cultivation. While supply is a local affair, consumption is ubiquitous as staples are required to build infrastructure or feed the population of the world.

The commodities business is global, but for many years most of the transactions flowed through financial hubs in New York, Chicago, London, Tokyo, and a few other cities around the world. Over past decades, commodities business flourished in the United States. When laws were changed to allow banks to participate in the business, major institutions got involved in the raw materials business as part of their financing activities. Banks like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and others not only became involved in trading derivative instruments that replicate the price action in commodities markets, but they invested in infrastructure like production, pipelines, storage and warehouse facilities, as well as other elements of the business. However, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the Dodd Frank Act and objections by Washington DC caused regulations to increase, and most financial institutions exited the raw materials business except for their participation in derivatives. The capital charges imposed on banks by regulators became too onerous to remain in the physical commodities arena.

When the banks entered the business in the 1990s, it forced many smaller merchants out of the commodities market as they found it hard to compete with institutions with massive amounts of capital. When the banks exited, it left a void on the merchant side, and the business moved to unregulated areas of the world like Switzerland, Hong Kong, and other cities that are out of the reach of regulators. The U.S. has been a big loser in the international commodities business in many significant ways as a result of events over recent years. However, the dollar remains the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities transactions around the world.

The dollar is still the benchmark for pricing

Perhaps the last vestige of U.S. influence in the raw materials markets around the world is the fact that most commodities use the dollar as their benchmark pricing mechanism. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world because it has a long history as the world’s most stable foreign exchange instrument. Central banks all over the world hold dollars as one of their main foreign exchange assets.

The dollar tends to have a negative correlation with commodities prices. A strong dollar is one factor that tends to push raw material prices lower. During periods of dollar weakness, commodities become less expensive in other currency terms which encourage demand and tend to lead to higher prices. While the dollar remains a central pillar when it comes to commodities transactions all over the world, the business of trading physical raw materials has departed from U.S. shores over recent years.

Commodities merchants have moved away from U.S. shores

The business of trading physical commodities has changed since the 1980s. Technological advances in communication and price dissemination have created an environment where producers and consumers around the globe know where prices are at all times. There was a time where the commodities merchant had two roles in the raw material markets. They provided financing and logistical services for those producing and consuming raw materials and they were often the only source of valuation and pricing for the commodities. It was not too long ago that a producer on one side of the world and an end user on the other did not have access to the latest price data. Commodities merchants flourished as they were the price makers, bringing producers and consumers together and standing in the middle of transactions for a profit. However, today while the well-capitalized merchants still add value when it comes to financing and logistics, everyone knows where the price is on a second-to-second basis thanks to futures markets and other data services that update prices.

In the United States and abroad, many commodities merchants went out of business as banks took over. With massive balance sheets and the availability of cheap capital, the financial institutions provided financing, hedging, and even logistical services to the producers and consumers of the world. At the same time, they were able to access the profitable business of servicing investors, traders, and speculators in the volatile world of commodities. Seeing the flow of buying and selling put the banks in a dominant position in raw material markets when it came to projecting the future path of least resistance for prices. Moreover, the banks had the ability to invest in and control many elements of commodities trading on the physical side. Owning pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants, and other aspects of the business only enhanced the position of those institutions and created the opportunity for considerable profits.

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and after the introduction of Dodd-Frank legislation, the vast majority of financial institutions departed the business, selling their ownership stakes in physical commodities infrastructure to entities that operated away from the shores of the United States. While some of the commodities businesses, particularly on the agricultural side, remain in the United States with companies like Cargill, ADM, and very few others, the vast majority are operating out of Switzerland and Asia these days. Today, the most influential commodities traders and merchant companies, like Glencore and others, are doing business far from the eyes and control of regulators and the government of the United States. The U.S. has been a big loser when it comes to the departure of the raw materials business. The loss of tax revenues is only a small part of the problem as understanding commodities flows around the world is a critical intelligence imperative.

Production is a local affair

The United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and an influential exporter of wheat. As such, buying and selling activities in these grain markets that are staple foodstuffs for the U.S. and the world remains on the radar of the U.S. government and its intelligence agencies. However, when it comes to many other commodities, the departure of the merchant business has hurt the ability to monitor raw material flows. Chile is the leading producer of copper in the world, and China is the biggest consumer. The West African nations of Ghana and the Ivory Coast are responsible for more than 60% of the world’s cocoa production each year. Brazil is a major producer of metals, minerals, and agricultural commodities. Russia is also a leading producer of energy and a myriad of other commodities. When it comes to China, the world’s number one consumer is also an influential producer of raw materials. In past decades, the presence of the commodities merchant business on U.S. shores allowed for the monitoring of raw materials flows around the world. These days, with the merchant business in other countries, the task of collecting that data has become more difficult, if not impossible.

Commerce and regulators need to encourage raw material business for national security

When President Trump was running for office last year, he railed against the increased regulation that was choking business in the United States. The President believes that energy independence for the country goes hand-hand with deregulation. When it comes to the other commodities businesses, it appears that there will be some revamping of the Dodd Frank legislation, although the administration has found it impossible to accomplish any legislative initiatives. It will be up to the regulators themselves, appointed by the President to institute changes that create an environment that will bring some of the commodities merchant business back to the shores of the United States.

In the United States, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission is the regulator that oversees the futures markets. The Dodd-Frank Act expanded the agencies purview when it comes to all aspects of the markets, even on the physical side. The recently confirmed Chairman, J. Christopher Giancarlo, has been an advocate for an approach to regulation that encourages business to flourish. The Chairman comes from a derivatives background and understands the importance of changing the regulatory environment to attract business back to the United States. As an example, while the SEC has rejected the new and flourishing digital currency market dismissing it as too volatile and easily manipulated, the CFTC under the Chairman has embraced the new market and opened a Financial Tech Lab to study and find ways to support and intelligently regulate the market. That approach is an example of his willingness to enhance businesses in the United States rather than over-regulating them to a point where they wind up in other jurisdictions. Since the United States is a dominant agricultural producer in the world, the Agriculture Committees of the House and Senate oversee the activities of the CFTC. Recently the President appointed three new commissioners to the regulator, and all come from agricultural backgrounds. My caution to all of them is that they better bone-up on the other commodities business including metals, minerals, energy, and soft commodities as bringing merchant business back to the United States is a matter of national security.

During my days running several commodities businesses for a major U.S. and international commodities merchant company in the late 1980s and early 1990s, I was often contacted by intelligence agencies including the FBI and CIA who were always looking for information and data about raw material flows from country to country around the world. When modeling economic and political conditions around the world, whether it be in Russia, China, African or Middle Eastern countries or anywhere, these agencies depend on data that is likely not available today to the extent it was three decades ago. Therefore, it is a national security imperative for the United States to create an atmosphere where commodities merchants can once again flourish and attract business back to U.S. shores. The CFTC is the agency that can make this happen, and it is my hope that Chairman Giancarlo will be an effective leader and guide the new commissioners in this direction broadening their horizons from just an agricultural orientation to the commodities business.

Moreover, if the President ever plans to fulfill his campaign pledge of rebuilding infrastructure in the United States, it will require lots of raw materials.

Successful infrastructure rebuilding requires a serious approach to commodities

Iron ore is the primary ingredient in steel. Copper and base metals are staple building block commodities when it comes to construction projects. Energy powers building and there are other minerals and raw materials that will be required to rebuild the roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and other parts of the infrastructure of the United States over the coming years. President Trump has put infrastructure rebuilding high on his list of initiatives as it will create jobs providing fiscal stimulus to the economy and bring the nation into the twenty-first century. There appears to be bipartisan support for infrastructure rebuilding that will require lots of staple raw materials. The U.S. will become a major consumer of many raw materials in the years to come to accomplish the President’s goals. Given the departure of many commodities business from the U.S., it is likely the nation will become a customer of entities spread around the world to source the materials needed for massive construction projects. While it is impossible to control where these commodities are produced, it is possible to control the hub of trading when it comes to sourcing and distribution. It is in the best interest of the United States to create an atmosphere where commodities merchant business has support from the government and regulators and can thrive.

There are three reasons why the CFTC and other agencies need to concentrate on raw materials markets and bringing them back to the U.S. shores right now. First, it is a national security imperative that intelligence agencies have access to data about the flows of commodities around the globe for analysis and projections about current and future economic and political events. Second, in a world where the population continues to grow on an exponential basis, the demand side of the equation for raw materials is increasing. The potential for tax revenue and sourcing of raw materials will be beneficial for the U.S. Finally, the biggest infrastructure rebuilding project since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s will require many raw materials. It is in the best interest of the United States to source those commodities from companies that operate domestically rather than abroad wherever possible.

China has developed a dominant position in the raw materials sector over past decades and now it is time for the United States to re-establish itself as a world leader.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.