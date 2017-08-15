Deep Down's (DPDW) CEO Ron Smith on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQX:DPDW) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Ron Smith – Chief Executive Officer

Gene Butler – Executive Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Walter Schenker – MAZ Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deep Down Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the floor over to Ron Smith, CEO. Please go ahead sir.

Ron Smith

Thank you and welcome to the second quarter investor conference call. The agenda for this call will be the following. I’ll ask Gene to discuss the second quarter financials. Then, I’ll discuss some current operational aspects of the business today, then, we’ll turn it over for Q&A and finally we will conclude the call.

Gene, would you tell us about the second quarter financials?

Gene Butler

Yes, great, thank you, Ron. A detailed disclaimer related to our forward-looking statements is included in our press release, which has been filed with the SEC. It is also available on our website at deepdowninc.com or upon request. A reconciliation of excluded items and non-GAAP financial measures is also included in our press release and on our website.

Revenues for the second quarter 2017 were $5.4 million resulting a net income of $476,000, or $0.03 earnings per share, compared to revenues of $6 million resulting in a net loss of $542,000 for the same quarter last year. The decrease in revenues for 2017 was primarily the result of fewer projects in process.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2017 was $2.7 million, or 50% of revenues, compared to $1.9 million, or 33% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2016. The $722,000 increase in gross profit, or 17% increase in gross profit percentage, was due to a larger portion of higher margin service work in 2017 and resolution of an outstanding customer issue.

SG&A expense decreased by $155,000 in the second quarter of 2017 compared to second quarter of 2016. This was due to reductions in rent expenses, professional fees, stock based compensation that was finally offset by marginal increase with amortizing expense. Modified EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $904,000 compared to $28,000 modified EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2016.

Modified EBITDA for the year-to-date 2017 was $1.4 million compared to modified EBITDA loss of approximately $1 million in 2016. The company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and has a strong cash balance. The company is currently operating at on a bank facility and that’s not the one at this time. We are continuing our commitments to buyback up to $2 million of our stock and as of June year-to-date 2017 we have purchased over 1 million shares since commencing the buyback program.

I will turn it back to Ron now. Thank you.

Ron Smith

Thanks, Gene, for that explanation of the financials for the second quarter. I will discuss some of the operational aspects of the second quarter and some of the current work. Using the sales by customer report for 2017 Q2, our recognized revenue for the following categories are as follows. Operators had 93% of those projects. The OEMs had 6% and the installers had 1%. Using the same sales by customer report for the same time last year 2016 Q2, our recognized revenue for the following categories are as follows.

Operators had 87% of those projects, the OEM had 7% and the installers had 6%. Using the same sales by customer report for 2017 year-to-date, our recognized revenue for the following categories are: operators 93%, OEMs 5% and installers 2%. This is up from 79%, 10% and 11% from last year. This is again the absolute highest percentage of operator revenue in the history of the Company for the year and the quarter. This is where we absolutely want to be.

Now, we need to provide more service for the installers, as both provide our installation work for the operators and support the installation of that hardware with those off installers. So regarding the profitability for Q2 and the year, we are very pleased to be profitable again for the third quarter in a row and especially the first two quarters of the year in these tough times for our industry. What is very rare for the first two quarters is that most of the revenue was service related by two super operators consisting of about 75% of our revenue. We have some good service jobs.

Our team working in Korea has just returned and without a scratch. Well done DDI service team. I am reviewing the overall project PowerPoint for the client and as we speak and I am extremely impressed on what our client, our engineering department and our service group was able to accomplish on this project, get all and the valves of the drydock in a Korean shipyard. In that large batch of bend stiffener latchers from last quarter, well, we are currently still waiting on the client approval documentation to deliver the project.

The fab shop always needs more work. So, we’re finishing up our own offshore offs 55 baskets, so we won’t have to ramp others any longer and provide more rental income when we choose to build more. These baskets are looking good and will be DNV approved once they completed raft test and are inspected. It should be a great addition to our service rental fleet. Our backlog has reduced to around 11 million, but with many potential projects, major effects are being made to bring more work into the house. And Charles and I just returned from an intense trip to Ghana and Nigeria in West Africa covering our major clients for which we hope to duplicate more of the work we do using their used regional and local content.

As Gene said, our balance sheet still remains very strong. So today, we have plenty of money in the bank and after buying back more than a million shares of company’s stock, so we’re getting closer to completing our increase basin that we increased to 2 million in our buyback program. So we’re getting closer to [indiscernible]. Regarding our cost reduction program, we’re ramping this up as we speak.

Regarding our carousels, RFQs, for both sales and rental efforts continue. Thanks for quite on this front at the moment, but we’re using our 3500 and our manufacturing process. So this allows us to run it and we still have folks to sell and rent it. The legal work is almost completed. We have only the Hawker suite remaining.

We are focused on getting new work and have several good jobs pending and have LOI in place [indiscernible] and we have three opportunities to sell some of our spare umbilicals. We have had no recordable incidents and our safety record still remain stellar. We have not had a recordable incident going on a ford gear knock on wood as also and always I would encourage any of you to contact us by email and then we can set up a call to answer any questions or discus any topics you might have.

So that’s all I have for now, and I’d like to open it up for Q&A. Are there any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from the line of Walter Schenker with MAZ Partners.

Walter Schenker

Sure, I have two questions. Hi, guys.

Ron Smith

Hey, Walter.

Gene Butler

Hi, Walter.

Walter Schenker

First question, I noticed in the quarter looking at the balance sheet, at least there's a million dollar increase in CapEx. What does that referred to?

Gene Butler

We always try to range between 5% and 10% of our annual revenues in CapEx. This year half way, we are a little further ahead than last year, but where some of these items are is we have been increasing some of our installation weight equipment in order to do some things and some deeper water. We are building some equipment to support the Texas A&M Ocean engineering ex-price team. So these are some assets to support our effort to help them with the $7 million purchase price.

And see there are several, the offs 55 baskets that we’re building in order to carry our equipment to these super major to offshore platforms. And there’s basically several of these pieces of equipment. We have a piece of subsea equipment to install underwater banding clamps with an ROV that we have been building. So, it’s basically that kind of equipment used to support our rental fleet going forward.

Walter Schenker

Okay, thank you. You briefly touched on the fact that we have made no further progress on the carousels. Is that because the prior people who at least that expressed interest, obviously no one ever stepped up in order to check no longer of interest, so you're tired of telling us not having it come through?

Ron Smith

One of our best leads was to send at south of the border and that’s still the possibility. There’s a possibility and we still have not been told that they have made the decision on that. I can’t believe that’s taken them so long to do this, but we are – we know that we haven’t lost that work. I believe that the trip that we just took from West Africa is going to be a leading possibility for those carousels, if we can talk to these operators and to building umbilicals using local content and having them stored there little at a time and using their existing smaller vessels to install them.

So there is a possibility there. The people down way south in this type of umbilical installation type of business, we haven’t heard that they bought anything else and a couple of months ago in OTC they said, they’re still trying to get the AFE – you guys have been heard it for a while that one thing we have that lost any of the opportunities based on price or the design, I think it’s a product of this slow business…

Gene Butler

So our people having gone away that’s just nobody…

Ron Smith

That’s right. So we got it poised, but I also believe that our friends adhere that are working on expanding their umbilical capabilities will need it and I am still hoping for that. I would love it because that’s going to put a bunch of cash back in the bank and we could sell these. And the nice thing is they’re both ready to go. And VP is starting to make noise about what’s going on in the future and I have to believe that they’re going to be ready to go in larger umblicals again in this next round. So I am thinking that when the time goes, we will be ready.

Walter Schenker

Okay, and just one last question in previous calls you’d made reference to looking at some possible opportunities away from our traditional oil service customers for similar type applications. Are we making any progress there?

Ron Smith

Not as much as I’d hoped. We were hoping that with the new election and with the new energy commissioners, we might be able to get as some of this alternate stuff. We have not lost the opportunities there, but if that is in possibly the areas of hydro thermal power where we use our infrastructure to help provide the power grid and the installation of that equipment. So I think it’s going to be a while off. But what is still some of these alternative things are offshore marine security and new service based security in using our ROV/monitoring technologies. So, yes, that actually is coming along very nicely. And I am hope to be able to announce some POs on that this next quarter.

Walter Schenker

Great. That was my last question. Just further comment as a shareholder, I am very pleased. You’d been active in the buyback. Obviously, with the stock trading at two thirds of book value and the cash to return on buying back stock is accretive to all of us. So keep buying, Gene. Thank you.

Gene Butler

All right, thanks, Walter.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the floor back over to Ron Smith for any closing comments.

Ron Smith

Well, I just wanted to let you guys know that we’re very pleased to be holding on to the work that we have got while we’re coming out of the slow time. It seems that once the business is increasing a bit, what we’re hoping to get more of the – more market share still – where people use of us taking care and supporting that equipment and fixing their stuff. So, right now, we’ve got to concentrate on that and we’re very pleased with that. So, we thank you all for hanging in there and we’ll talk to you all next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Gene Butler

All right, thank you.

Operator

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.