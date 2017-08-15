Tesla Ownership: Significant Developments

Keeping an eye on the ownership structure of a company may be helpful, but it is important to understand the full picture.

Three major institutional investors have combined sold more than 10 million shares in just three months leading up to June 30.

Large institutional investors just filed their Form 13F's for 2Q17, and the picture is not pretty for Tesla bulls.

I had previously highlighted the heavy institutional buying in Tesla (TSLA) in 1Q17 in a recent article, Tesla Ownership: T. Rowe Price Sells, What's Next? Specifically, I pointed out two major facts:

The top 10 institutional investors in Tesla had added a net 3.0 million shares in 1Q17, even though Joshua Spencer of T. Rowe Price, a longtime Tesla shareholder, had sold his stake following a more than 100% run in the stock in just six months. I also pointed out that this number excluded the very large purchase of 8.2 million shares by the Chinese internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which may play an important role as Tesla grows, and potentially builds a Gigafactory, in China. Despite Mr. Spencer's large sale in 1Q17, the various T. Rowe Price mutual funds and institutional separate accounts had still owned 10.8 million shares, or ~$3 billion, in Tesla, as of March 31.

As I explained before, within 45 days after the end of each calendar quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a Form 13F with the Securities Exchange Commission. Since today is August 15, we can now see the positioning of large institutional investors as of June 30:

Source: NASDAQ TSLA Institutional Holdings

The following are my observations.

T. Rowe Price Continued To Sell Heavily in 2Q17

One of the largest asset management firms that has been a long-time Tesla shareholder, T. Rowe Price (TROW), sold nearly half of its holdings into the approximately 30% rise in the stock price throughout 2Q17. This is a significant development that should give a pause to any investor who is betting on a further appreciation in Tesla stock. Unfortunately, it is not possible for us to discern exactly why T. Rowe Price decided to sell half of its shares within just three months by looking at the regulatory filing, but this is a significant development nonetheless.

Fidelity Joined The Sell Sell Sell Party

In my last article on the topic, I had also pointed out that Tesla's another long-time investor, Fidelity, had bought 2.4 million shares in 1Q17, or more than twice as many shares as T. Rowe Price had sold. Fidelity's positioning in Tesla also changed direction in a somewhat significant way in 2Q17. As the table above shows, Fidelity mutual funds and institutional separate accounts have in total sold 3.1 million shares during the most recent quarter, but remained as the company's top shareholder as of June 30.

Morgan Stanley Sold Heavily As Well

As of March 31, Morgan Stanley had nearly 3.6 million shares in Tesla stock, but since then, the firm has reduced its stake by more than 60% to 1.4 million shares. This represents a drop of more than half of a billion dollars in Morgan Stanley's stake in Tesla.

The Recent Major Drop In Share Price Had Not Occurred Until July

It's important to note that the net sale of more than 10.5 million shares, or an estimated ~$3.5 billion, happened in 2Q17, before the ~15% drop in TSLA in just three days following the 2Q17 Vehicle Production and Deliveries press release on July 3.

TSLA data by YCharts

Subsequently, as the following graph shows, Tesla's share price has rebounded significantly following the 2Q17 earnings release, which included several positive developments as I discussed in my recent article, Tesla Q2: Bulls Win, What's Next?

TSLA data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Three of Tesla's top institutional shareholders sold a combined ~10.5 million shares, or an estimated ~$3.5 billion, in 2Q17. With hindsight 2020, this may have played out very well for them, if they bought back these shares following the 15% drop in the first week of July. I doubt, however, that this was the case, since the three institutional shareholders I discussed above do not normally change their positions so significantly in such a short period.

Keeping an eye on the ownership structure of a company may be helpful, but it is important to research and understand the full fundamental picture rather than be blindsided by one data point. Readers should note that I remain bullish on the company and I note, again, that for every seller, there is always buyer.

