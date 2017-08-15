Tencent Holdings: The Growth Is Not Over Yet

I am highly bullish on this company and am considering going long before the end of this year.

Moreover, the growth in price for this company has continuously been backed by solid growth in earnings.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) has had quite the run up over the past five years, having seen growth to the tune of roughly 140% since 2014:

What I really like about this company is that the growth in price has not simply been speculation-based, as is often the case with many companies that are in a rapid growth phase. There has been solid growth in earnings relative to the company’s P/E ratio to support this company’s valuation:

An “all-in-one” social media experience

Tencent Holdings dominates the Chinese market as far as social media are concerned. And, as a matter of fact, they do it better than the West.

For instance, Tencent’s WeChat not only functions as a messaging app, but its location feature is also used in a similar manner to Tinder for online dating purposes (minus the swiping). Moreover, WeChat is also quite popular when it comes to sharing blogs/posts from external websites, something that would typically be done across several social networks such as Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), etc, back home. WeChat also allows users to pay for goods or pay other users through its payment system.

In this regard, WeChat has achieved the type of success that eludes social media companies in the West – they have become an “all-in-one platform” for social media. Moreover, while Tencent Holdings is ultimately not prioritising international growth, its strength in its key market is indisputable.

As Jack Ma of Alibaba put it:

“If we fight in the ocean, we lose. If we fight in the river, we win.”

Looking Ahead

Tencent’s growth in the social media space has been quite impressive. According to the firm’s First Quarter Results, revenues of RMB49,552 million marked a 55% increase over that of the same quarter last year, while the operating profit of RMB19,272 million marked a 44% increase over the same period last year.

Notably, the company has started to see online gaming and online/media advertising as one of its main vehicles for revenue growth, with the former having seen growth in revenues of 34%, and the latter seeing growth of 47% in online advertising and 20% for media advertising.

The company has been able to focus its efforts on getting active users to subscribe to paid services, and efforts in this regard have proven very successful. For instance, Tencent Holdings has seen 224% year-on-year revenue growth as a result of growth in payment and cloud services. Moreover, digital content revenue has continued to increase, with in-house productions such as Candle in the Tomb and Country Romance 9 having proven quite popular among its audience, and resulting in video subscriptions having more than tripled year-on-year.

Notably, social network revenues grew by 56% year-on-year to RMB12,297 million. What is particularly compelling about Tencent’s strategy is that social network revenues have continued to increase even as the number of MAUs (monthly active user accounts) decreased by 2% year-on-year to 861 million. The reason for this is that the company has managed to monetise their platforms in a way that companies such as Facebook (FB) have not been able to – they have integrated a wide variety of services under its platform in a way that virtually eliminates competition from other platforms. If you are a business that wants to advertise online in the West, Facebook or Google is the social network of choice. However, for payment services, they have not been able to compete with the likes of Apple Pay (AAPL) or PayPal (PYPL). However, Tencent’s strength is being able to integrate a wide variety of services under its platform, in a way that eliminates the need for the user to seek out alternative platforms.

Conclusion

If there is one company that has the potential to become the next Apple of China in terms of its growth story, it is Tencent Holdings. The company has mastered its social media offering down to a tee, and has virtually eliminated the competition through becoming an all-in-one platform.

In this regard, I am highly bullish on the prospects for this company and am considering going long myself before this year is out.

