Buying Opportunity In Priceline Stock

Priceline stock is well positioned for attractive returns when considering profitability, growth prospects, and valuation.

But management is usually too conservative when it comes to guidance.

Priceline stock is down by nearly 10% after earnings on disappointing guidance for the third quarter of 2017.

Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2017 on August 8. Both sales and earnings came in above expectations, but forward guidance was a disappointment. In this context, Priceline stock suffered a considerable pullback, and it’s currently trading 10% below its highs of the last year.

But that’s no reason to panic. On the contrary, chances are that the short-term uncertainty in Priceline stock is creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Strong Performance And Weak Guidance



Looking at Priceline’s performance for the second quarter of 2016, it’s hard to find any weaknesses. Both revenue and earnings grew vigorously, and operational metrics are all moving moving in the right direction across the board.



Priceline produced $3.02 billion in revenue during the second quarter, an increase of 18% versus the same quarter in the prior year, and beating Wall Street expectations by $30 million. Adjusted net earnings per share amounted to $15.14, an impressive annual increase of 20% and outperforming expectations by $0.94 per share.



Priceline is aggressively investing in marketing and advertising, but profitability remains healthy and growing. Gross profit increased 24% year-over-year in constant currency terms and 21% in U.S. dollars. Adjusted EBITDA was $974 million during the quarter, growing 20% versus the second quarter in 2016 and amounting to nearly 42% of revenue.



Gross travel bookings reached $20.8 billion during the quarter, growing by 16% in U.S. dollars and increasing 19% on a constant-currency basis. The company’s accommodation business booked 170 million nights during the quarter, an increase of 21% versus the same quarter in the prior year.



Priceline’s main platform, Booking.com, added approximately 150,000 properties during the quarter. The platform ended the quarter with over 1.3 million properties, an annual growth rate of 39% and offering approximately 26.1 million potentially bookable rooms. This massive scale in over 220 countries is a key strategic asset for Priceline, since customers gravitate towards the biggest platforms in search for more choices and better deals.



On the other hand, guidance for the third quarter of 2017 was a major disappointment. Management is expecting gross travel bookings to increase by 11% to 16% versus the third quarter of 2016, and gross profit growth is estimated to be in the range of 15.5% to 20.5%. Management is anticipating adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $31.7 to $33.4 per share during the coming earnings release.

This guidance range is admittedly wide, so it doesn’t offer a lot of precision. Regardless of that, the numbers are implying a considerable deceleration in growth, and this lackluster guidance is arguably the main reason why Priceline stock is under selling pressure.

Is Management Being Too Conservative?



One key aspect to consider is that Priceline generally offers conservative guidance numbers. The following table shows both adjusted earnings per share guidance and reported earnings for Priceline over the last four quarters. The company consistently reports earnings above the high end of its guidance range, so the trend is quite clear.



3Q 2016 4Q 2116 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 EPS Guidance $28.3 - $29.8 $12.2 - $12.8 $8.26 - $8.65 $13.3 - $14 Reported EPS $31.18 $14.21 $9.88 $15.14

Data Source: SEC filings.

Priceline didn’t provide many specific details about the reasons behind modest guidance for the third quarter of 2017. Management simply said that growth tends to slow down as the business gains size over time, and year-over-year comparisons versus the third quarter of 2016 will be particularly challenging due remarkably strong performance in 2016.

From the earnings conference call:

Now, for Q3 guidance. Our guidance assumes that our growth rates will decelerate, mainly due to the size of our business and consistent with long-term trends. Our guidance also reflects a difficult comp because our room night growth accelerated in the third and fourth quarters of last year.



If history is any valid guide, chances are that management is playing it safe and erring on the side of caution when it comes to setting expectations for the coming earnings release.



The Big Picture





Wall Street analysts are currently expecting Priceline to make $74.2 in earnings per share during 2017 and $86.45 per share in 2018. Under these assumptions, the stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 25.1 for 2017 and 21.6 for 2018.

By comparison, the average company in the S&P 500 index trades at a forward price to earnings ratio around 20.4 versus earnings estimates for the full year 2017.

Priceline is a market leader in a remarkably promising growth sector, the company generates spectacular profitability, and financial soundness is unquestionable. Considering these factors, Priceline can easily justify a modest valuation premium versus the average company in the S&P 500.

The average growth rate in earnings per share over the past five years stands at 19.05%. On a forward-looking basis, analysts are expecting Priceline to deliver annual increase of 17.58% in earnings per share over the coming five years. Even expecting some kind of deceleration in growth, the company is still positioned for solid performance in the middle term.



When looking at the big picture, Priceline looks like an attractive play based on profitability, growth, and valuation.



The Bottom Line





Based on the company's history, there is a good chance that Priceline management is being too conservative when it comes to earnings guidance for the third quarter. In any case, a deceleration in growth is already incorporated into valuation, and Priceline stock looks well positioned for attractive returns going forward. All things considered, the recent pullback in Priceline stock could be a buying opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCLN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.