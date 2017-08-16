Nvidia: AMD Vega Does Not Bring The Pain

Once upon a time I was a short. I wrote in an article that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was overvalued: I was wrong - very wrong. I've seen the light and I'm long again in Nvidia, the company that I've been in and out of since it IPO'ed.



When I looked at Nvidia with my "short" eyes, I saw a company that looked very overvalued. Possibly it still is for this time period, but once its growth prospects are factored in and contrasted with how AMD is simply not bringing the heat with Vega, things only look better for Nvidia. I could inform you all about datacenter, automotive, and self-driving cars which Nvidia is currently working on, but you already know all of that. However, do you know about AMD Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Vega?

AMD Vega

I like AMD, and I've made a lot of money investing and trading in it - from long stock to covered calls, buying and selling puts, and speculative calls. Heck, I even looked at warrants. Yet, while I really like the company as a trading vehicle (along with the long-term prospects), I just can't get behind Vega as an investor. As a gamer the Vega 56 is decent, but just that - decent.

By this point, the AMD longs are howling in protest. I picture AMD shirts being ripped off Hulk-Hogan style. Vega is not going to be the chip that brings the pain to Nvdia. It simply does not cut it performance-wise, given the die space and memory costs. Even if AMD is sandbagging and holding back performance via magic bullet drivers, it can't fight the economic fight versus Nvidia. Here is why:

Vega die space is 486mm versus the Nvidia 1080 at 314mm. This puts Vega at 54.7%, bigger than a 1080. Yet, the Vega 64 is slightly slower to slightly faster than the much smaller 1080. Bigger die size means less yields per wafer. Less yields = less margins. If you have a wafer and are going to try to fit 486mm GPUs into it, you will get X amount. Of this, a higher percent will be defective, as compared to using a smaller 314mm chip that, due to its small nature (and less transistors), will result in better yields. Vegas HBM2 memory is more expensive than the Nvidia 1080s GDDR5X. (This adds to cost.) Assuming AMD improves performance of Vega via driver updates over time, this will grab Nvidia' attention. Nvidia can easily cut prices on the GeForce GTX 1080 to compete against AMD due to its 16 months of yield improvements and smaller die size. AMD (given its larger die size and expensive memory) will not be able to cut prices in order to adapt. Nvidia has the economic advantage. Power, power, and power. Vega burns through energy compared to a 1080. Read any review and you will notice the differences. This directly impacts the consumer in energy costs, noise, and heat. Per ExtremeTech:



" Unfortunately, GPU comparisons aren’t just about raw performance. Power consumption matters as well, and this is where the RX Vega family really falls down. AMD has pushed Vega right to the edge and the increase in power consumption is significant. "

Which means you need an ample power supply (PSU) to power Vega.





Vega is not the "Poor Volta" chip; it is not the destroyer of worlds. If anything, it is a very late chip that runs hot.

Mining

Some random guy posted that Vega will mine at 70-100 mega hash a second. However, Ryan Shrout, editor of PC Perspective, said that, "Nothing has changed [mining wise] from Vega FE."

Since last night, reports are coming out that Vega mines in the mid-30s range. Thus, Shrout was correct. Miners will not be embracing Vega due to its power costs to mega hash rate.

A Sea Change - Artificial Intelligence

Sometimes in life we see products hit the market and our gut instinct kicks in and broadcasts - this changes everything. The first time I saw 3D acceleration was on a Voodoo 2 by 3DFX. This was the future!

Fast forward, and the next big thing is AI. AI has a degree of mystery and hype in it, but given the sheer amount of money flowing into AI, it is here to stay. Nvidia is arguably at the forefront of this. Looking forward, we are at the cusp of a sea change - perhaps even a generational change, much like how the smartphone changed life for everyone. What will the world look like in 10 years concerning AI? How about 20? Nvidia is one of the few companies I actually want to invest in for the long haul.

Earnings

If you want a breakdown of the numbers, plenty of people have covered that in detail. What strikes me the most is just how good the numbers remained in every division of the company. Looking at crypto sales, the mining market has pulled back from the manic levels, but is still going strong.

For gamers, the Vega 56 looks pretty decent overall, but as an investor it is not going to bring in much profit. The die space is too big and HBM2 memory is too expensive. The Vega 64 does not bring the pain to Nvidia.

Takeaway

AMD is back... sorta. The launch of Vega brought AMD a low-margin part that it can use to wrestle better in the compute and professional rendering markets. From the benchmarks I've seen, it looks pretty nice for this in some arenas. Will various industries adopt it? Sure... some will.

With Vega being released, we have increased our holding in NVDA, while maintaining our AMD position. Vega does not pose a massive danger to Nvidia. We have sold covered calls against our AMD stock to further reduce our cost average. We will wait for EPYC hype around October and respond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.