Dream Global's (DUNDF) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Michael Cooper – Chief Responsible Officer

Pauline Alimchandani – Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Analysts

Dean Wilkinson – CIBC

Jeremy Aidem – Investment Partners

Sam Damiani – TD Securities

Mark Rothschild – Canaccord

Brett Reiss – Janney Montgomery Scott

Michael Cooper

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to our second quarter conference call. Before we start, I would like take a minute to recognize Tom Schwartz, it’s terribly sad to hear he was passing. He was one of the early leaders in this industry. He built cap rate with his team from nothing to a leading company in the industry. He expanded his business into a new REIT in Ireland and most recent cap rate into Netherlands.

He has been a very good manager and quite imaginative with his business, much more than that I’ve had a pleasure knowing Tom for last 20 years, and spending time with him frequently. He always was interested in everyone, had good things to say about everyone, and I think, he cared deeply about all of us. He’s been a gentleman and professional. Our industry will miss him and I will miss him.

Today, I’m with the Chief Financial Officer, newly appointed Executive Vice President, Pauline Alimchandani. Pauline will provide you with an update on the business, and then I’d like to provide some comments on our strategy and context as that how I see the business. Pauline?

Pauline Alimchandani

Thank you, Michael, and good afternoon. Despite generating earnings per share of only $0.02 in the second quarter, there were many notable accomplishments during and subsequent to quarter-end, with respect to approvals both in Toronto and Western Canada, growth of our asset management business through Dream Global REIT, and sales and our sales launches at future Condominium projects.

As it was expected, we generated very little income in the second quarter, as a result of low levels of sales in occupancy volumes in our land and condominium segments. However, we are confident that we are on track to deliver solid financial results in 2017. In terms of our outlook for this year, we expect to achieve approximately 950 lot sales, 33 acre sales, 350 housing occupancies and 50 condominium unit occupancies, which compares to only a 158 lot sales, 77 housing occupancies and two condo unit occupancies achieved year-to-date.

Most of our third and fourth quarter expected sales are already committed. Despite lower than average lot and condo sales in 2017 relative to historical years, we expect to generate net income before taxes of approximately $85 million this year, based on these metrics in our recurring income sources, which is still a typical-year profitability considering the company’s historical average performance over the last 10-year.

We anticipate our lot sales and condominium volumes to increase further in future years, as we are currently in the planning stages to start developing new master-planned communities in Western Canada and several large residential/mixed-use development projects in Toronto and Ottawa.

We are pleased in our growth in recurring income sources. In the six months ended June 30, recurring income from asset management, our equity investments in the publicly-listed funds, and our investment in recreational properties was $36 million, up 20% from the comparative prior year period.

In the second quarter at the overall corporate structure of the company was also simplified with the elimination of the non-controlling interest. As a result of the share exchange transaction, which occurred on May 19, 2017 which is fully described in our MD&A and financial statements, as of this date, Dream effectively owned 100% of Dream Asset Management Corp. Accordingly the non-controlling interest amount was eliminated on our balance sheet and within our financial statement.

The transaction was reflected through a decrease in retain earnings, in order to eliminate the existing non-controlling interest amount on the balance sheet and recognize that the Subordinate Voting Shares that were issued at the closing price on May 19. Despite all the puts and takes within our statement of changes in equity, Dream’s total equity remained unaffected by the transaction. Our basic share count increased by 31.5 million shares, as a result of the transaction, while our fully diluted share count was not impacted.

I will now briefly sum up our Q2 results at the high level. Our land and housing division together generated negative $3.2 million of margin. Excluding the sale of 4 acres to our Dream Wilson of Brighton Retail Marketplace partnerships in the prior year, our net margin however, would have increased $0.4 million relative to 2016 with the first half in both years being low volume period.

We generated nominal growth margins from our condo division in Q2, as a result of minimal inventory being available for occupancy this period. Net margin of negative $1.1 million was incurred in the quarter, as a result of the fixed overhead to run the division. Our asset management division produced $9.3 million of revenue, and $7.1 million margin in Q2, which was in line with our expectations.

Results are not directly comparable with the prior year, as $20.8 million of fees, where earned last year with relation to the completion of certain development milestone, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period. We recognize $3.7 million of income from the distributions from REIT in the second quarter. This excluded $1.4 million of distributions received on Dream Alternatives, which is treated as an equity accounted investment.

In terms of an overall year-to-date overview, net margin from our land has been relatively flat year-to-date, down from $23.6 million in the prior year. In the first half of this year, we have sold 158 lots, which is up from 94 lots from the prior year. However, we have not realized any acre sales versus 176 undeveloped acre sales in the prior year, which generated margin of $26.8 million.

Excluding the prior year undeveloped acre sales, our results are relatively stable period-over-period. We continue to be on track to obtain 950 lot sales and 33 acre sales in 2017 with backlog of 680 lot and 26 acres either sold or committed as of today, in addition to the sales that have already been realized year-to-date.

Year-to-date, the housing division has operated at breakeven. As we have now moved through the majority of our order inventory and our bringing new product to market. We are really – realizing 14% gross margins on our new housing product, which has been designed and developed in line with our revised operating model.

We expect to earn a positive margin in both the third and fourth quarters of this year, as our volumes increased meaningfully in the latter half of 2017, which will also include the delivery of our first ever affordable housing project consisting of the 76 in Regina.

Net margins from the condo division including all our equity accounted investments was negative $3.6 million in the first half of 2017 versus positive $21.8 million in the prior year allow again results that are not directly comparable as there have been no projects in occupancy during the period versus our Canary project being occupancy last year. Although the year-to-date results may appear negative, due to lack of occupancy activity, results are in line with our expectations given the availability that we have.

As you June 30, our condominium projects consisted 1,362 units, 544 at Dream share of what 55% were in construction and 30% were in pre-construction of these 93% are sold up-to-date. The Southwood is our 108 unit project of which we own 50%, which is the only project expected to occupy this year and this project is currently 96% sold out. Through projects, we directly invest or manage. We currently have a pipeline of approximately 830 residential units in our inventory and our pipeline through to GTA and Ottawa.

This quarter we have enhanced our disclosure in our MD&A to provide further details into the condo mixed-use pipeline that our development team has been actively working on. Over the last year, we have increased our investments in Toronto namely with the acquisition of Lakeshore East and Port Credit together with Dream Alternatives as their partner.

Dream Office REIT is also expected to become more lever to development with irreplaceable core locations in downtown Toronto in which we have increased our equity ownership interest to over 10% REIT. With their existing investments in the Distillery, Canary and other Toronto partnership projects, we now have a sizable pipeline of projects.

We have also commenced infrastructure work within our Zibi project in Ottawa, which will comprise another 2,000 plus units. We have a strong team to support our urban development initiatives and community building which will be led by Dan Marinovic, our Chief Development Officer.

In our retail division, we continue to make progress on our active development projects in Western Canada. At the end of the quarter, we had approximately 0.5 million square feet of active project under construction with committed lease of approximately 70% and weighted average lease term of over 14 years. We expect to earn a development yield of approximately 7.5% on these projects, based on the estimated stabilized net operating income at completion and the total estimated cost of development including land and excluding any rental revenue earned during the development phase.

As of the end of the quarter, Dream’s active retail project under construction were recorded on our balance sheet at $99.7 million with our estimated value based on the expected completion dates in 2018 to 2020 at 153.4 million at our share using cap rates in the range of 6% and 6.25% which we believe are conservative.

In terms of notable tendencies in July 2017, Save-On-Foods opened their 34,000 square foot store in our South Kensington development, the first location for the grocer in Saskatoon. Our shops in South Kensington retail development, which comprises over 72,000 square feet upon completion have committed leases for approximately 89% of the GLA and it’s expected to be completed in 2018.

With respect to asset management, total fees from asset management were $20.5 million year-to-date, down from $35 million in the prior year, as I previously mentioned, the decrease over prior year was due to the recognition of $20.8 million of development management fees recognized in 2016, which were not recurring to same magnitude this year.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Dream Global closed that are $900 million portfolio of 135 office and light industrial properties located in the Netherlands, alongside an equity offering of $300 million and a European debt offering of $548 million. Including this transaction, our asset management platform in Germany, Austria, and Belgium, and the Netherlands now includes approximately $5 billion assets, including those held by Dream Global REIT and our third-party institutional investors.

We expect growth from our asset management business to be driven by increasing fees from Dream Global REIT and our development management business in general. We expect growth in these areas will more than offset any decreases in base fees from Dream Alternatives from a lower growth asset value, due to recent income property sales and portfolio repositioning activities within that trust.

Our G&A were $6.2 million year-to-date, down from $8.5 million in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease was largely attributable to the operational enhancement program that was executed in October 2016. In terms of other items in the second quarter, we repurchase shares under our normal course issuer bid and reached our maximum buyback amount of 3.2 million shares.

Year-to-date, we have utilized $22.2 million of capital to repurchase shares on the normal course issuer bid at an average price of $6.84 per share. Our liquidity position remain strong, as of the end of the quarter, we had up to a $102 million of undrawn credit availability on operating line, providing us with ample access liquidity even before considering our unencumbered assets.

At the end of the quarter, our debt to total asset ratio was 33.6% up slightly from 31.7% at December 31 that remains at conservative position. The total fair value of the unit held by Dream in the publicly listed funds collectively Dream Office REIT, Dream Global REIT and Dream Alternative was $257 million, representing approximately one-third of the company’s total market cap, including Dream Global REIT deferred trust units are total investment in the publicly listed funds with almost $275 million, an increase from $180 million in the prior year, both as a result of price appreciation, and our increased equity investments in Dream Office REIT and Dream Alternatives year-over-year.

As that August of 11, we own 9.1 million units in Dream Office, or 11% of the company; 7.7 million units Dream Alternatives, or 11% of the trust; and 3 million of Dream Global approximately 2% of the units outstanding. Overall, it’s been a productive six months for our business and business is in solid financial shape with many opportunities for growth.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back over to Michael.

Michael Cooper

Thank you, Pauline. We’re always active for 2017, that turning ought to be a more active year than many. Now we view our business consisting of development and recurring income. When we develop, we develop our sales, which is condominiums, lots, and houses, or we can develop to create income properties.

So far we’ve generate income from retail properties both in our Western Canada communities and Toronto projects. We have recently commence our first commercial building on Irelands and we’ve also completed construction leasing of our first rental building, the rental apartment building in Coopertown and Saskatoon.

We intend grow both activities in urban development is well in our Toronto and Ottawa, as more projects incorporate residential and commercial uses. In Toronto, we have more commercial opportunities in Distillery and for the first time, one of our business – one of our buildings will have commercial usage in retail that like to be office. In Ottawa, Zibi project is expected at 1.2 million square feet, on office and industrial when it’s buildout.

As you’ve seen from pension fund private real estate operators and REIT’s, developments is a major requirement to driver returns and have access to best-in-class properties. Dream has historical build $500 million per year developments, we had a very successful couple years driving at development performance. Our land developments are gaining market share, our houses are producing higher margins, our condominiums are more efficient, and becoming more profitable.

With the shift to include more development of income properties primarily to hold, we’re creating excellent assets that have superior yield and improved in the overall quality of our business. Our recurring income is derived from our income properties, which have grown to be about $250 million, but it will be increasing rapidly. Our investments in units of the REITs, and that, there’s a management contracts, which produce about $60 million of income, and which we value over $600 million. Arapahoe Basin that in our record year and as great prospect going forward to expand trade by 35%. Our renewable power is very consistent and creates income every year.

And in our recurring income, I would include the land and housing income from our large ongoing developments that produce cash every year, mixed income makes up our base business. In 2017, our REIT will generate a total return of about 18%, compared to the total return on the index of about 3%. Our retail developments including the Distillery are making more of a contribution to our yield, and our development of generating the returns performed about number of years ago when we started.

Our base land and housing businesses had margins compressed as volumes are down, levy to governments have increased and it’s been difficult to pass through the increased costs. So we think we’re below the long-term average of what the business has and will produce. So overall we believe that for our base business, we will see increasing earnings in a meaningful way going forward.

Now our business consist of our base business plus one-time event that happen all the time. I focus my attention on generating net asset value per share both immediately and over the longer-term. I’ll also focus on making sure we have adequate liquidity to manage through any economic challenge wherever they may come from.

The best source of the liquidity is profits, and it’s mainly within this context of generating liquidity that I look at profits. I don’t look at profits as the metric to value business, but free cash is very valuable. In the last two years, we had significant one-time events with the reorganization with Dream Office contract, the completion of the first phase of the Pan Am Games and the sale of lands the Province of Alberta for the construction of the Ring Road.

This year we are in the process of preparing many sites for future one-time games. But due to general timing and the slowdown in Western Canada, we expect 2017 to be our top earnings, because we have virtually no condominium closings or other special events and we’re still experiencing housing to start our markets that are 60% below peak volumes.

Even though housing starts to have an increase in our markets, our lots sales and housing start will increase substantially based on an increase in our market share, we have brought on the Brighton neighborhood in Saskatoon, Vista Crossing in Crossfield, which is just where the Calgary and Eastbrook in Regina.

Eastbrook is replacing the recently completed Harbour Landing and Brighton is replacing Stonebridge. So we really just replace communities that are finishing. We are hopeful that we will be able to add Coopertown in Regina next year, the long way to Providence in Calgary, a land in Beaumont and a Village in Saskatoon in the next couple of years, which will all represent net additional activity. These new developments are expected to add significant profit to our base land and housing business. And if we start to see increases and housing starts and prices in the cities we operate we will have tremendous operating leverage.

We have added substantial lands in Toronto last year, and we’ve already sold out Block 16 of the Canary District and we hope to have Block 12 to ready to market later this year. We have also recently approved – recently received approval from the development of 890,000 square feet at the Distillery District. We also manage investment for the Alternatives Trust and we’ve had excellent progress with the 100% sales in two other projects in downtown Toronto. We are very pleased with the value creation and the development expertise continually being demonstrated by our development team. None of these developments will add to our property over the next two years but they will add profit shortly thereafter.

Turning to our involvement with public entities, Dream Alternatives Trust lends hold income properties primarily for redevelopment has renewable power for development and yield and it becoming a major investor in significant sites like the Imperial Oil site in Port Credit, which has 73 acres on the water, the Victory Silo site on the water in downturn Toronto, 4011 Church, IV and many more. We took over our legacy portfolio, which has taken three years to unwind. We expect the September to substantially repatriate it all the capital and we invested most of it as two transactions are expected to close in September.

In retrospect, all these assets performed as we had expected and the new investments that have performed better than the old assets and better than our expectations. Other than the co-owned assets – office assets that required a significant amount of capital to slow occupancy loss and have recently benefits to all the share – for bit of a loss but those assets were the most damaging. With a fresh start and an unlimited real estate mandate that provides us with a much footprint for development, we own 11%. We generate management fees and our ownership has a yield.

I would relate you with that is very profitable and allows us to create more fantastic development whether it’s stretching Dream Unlimited’s balance sheet and liquidity. Over time we expect to own more of that. Dream Global had a breakthrough year as it has grown in two more countries in Europe, increased AFFO by 10%, completed its first unsecured debt issue, attracted equity and debt capital in Europe, has grown its excellent management team and has reached critical mass is one of the large – new entrants in the region since the global financial crisis.

I believe that Dream Unlimited is in a position to continue to grow, Dream Global moderately but also to grow our management business in Europe for instance at a faster pace.

At Dream Global and elsewhere, we will continue to demonstrate our management abilities and grow our relationship with financial partners. The institutional business is a difficult to business enter so we expect it to take a few years before we have a meaningful presence. Dream Office has undergone a complete makeover as we have sold assets that we don’t believe are easy to keep hold or we don’t believe that we can make better and concentrate our holding on assets that we believe will improve with time either from intensification, redevelopment or repositioning.

The units outstanding have decreased by 27% in the last year and Dream Unlimited and its affiliates controlled 13%. We believe that investing in Dream Office provides current deal and exceptional assets that are well positioned to become more valuable.

Dream Industrial was in favorite sector. And over the last six months we made a push to bring everything Dream Unlimited can to help grow the business profitably. We’ve offered to sell the industrial buildings we are building in our existing communities when finished. We have 130,000 square feet of approved projects. And we have commenced construction at the first 82,000.

We hope that within 18 months, we’ll have some properties available for the Industrial REIT. We also made progress with CP on our joint venture and have a business plan approved for a 5.5 acre site in Vancouver. And as we progress, we hope to be in a position to offer our equity interest to the Industrial REIT.

We are also looking expansion in the U.S. and acquisition in Canada, finance that capital recycling. We believe that the REIT has performed well and has good assets and good prospects. And we’d like to see the business to grow profitably again.

We also expect to continue to reduce the shares outstanding of Dream Unlimited. Effectively want to run our Western Canadian land and housing business. And our development business, so we can reinvest the current capital to continue to grow, basically believe the capital that we have invested in land and housing is efficient to fund the business and we do not require more capital for these activities.

As profits are available, we want to invest those in our income properties that which we like to hold longer term, invest units – in units of DAT, in units of Dream Office, buyback stock in Dream Unlimited and reduce our debt-to-gross book value. I’d like to spend a minute putting into context our activities and how I think we create value.

Pauline is planning on $85 million of pretax earnings or $63 million after-tax. The income is from recurring sources and represents a baseline of business. For this analysis, I will assume that we use 200,000 acres land creating this profit. The land is on our book, an average of book $50,000 per acre. When it’s all approved the market value of the land will increase. So for this purpose, let’s assume after approval the lands with $150,000 per acre. As a result when we use 200,000 acres, a 100,000 per acre relate to the value that’s been created in prior periods, due achieve in zoning approvals.

Based on the $85 million of pretax, just using up 200 acres of land, reflects $20 million of prior period value creation. So this year we expect to generate $65 million from activities in 2017 after accounting for land and fair value. In addition to the current income, we’ve added tremendous value that will be realized with the income statement of future dates and are not reflected in our balance either. This year we’ve achieved approval for 150 acres in Regina, which add value to that land. Beaumont annexed 371 acres just south of Edmonton that we own and we expected the Beaumont municipal plan will be approved this year and then we can pick in our application for local area restructure plan.

As a result of the annexation municipal plan, our development timeline is fast-approaching and becomes more certain adding substantial value to these lands. We’ve achieved approval at the Distillery for 890,000 square feet our share 445,000 square feet is a book value of $11 million and approved it with well over $60 million. We’ve also made gains in the value of our asset management business and added value through using up our entire normal course issuer bid.

Isolating only the value creation of these five advance adds $200 million to the value of our business. Adding in the base income of profit made only in the current year, it comes out to about $250 million of added value or income on a company with a market cap of $800,000. In addition, over the next 24 months, we expect to make progress on the zoning of 650 acres in providence, about 100 acres in Willows, which is a luxury golf development Saskatoon, the 1,150 acre Holmwood suburban village in Saskatoon various commercial sites out-west the Imperial Oil site and complete the infrastructure at least one building at Zibi, all of which will crystallize value. I only isolated five items in about $200 million of value so far this year and its only August, we expect to have more successes this year.

In addition, as I listed above we have items in the works that will add similar values over each of the next few years. We also simplified our organization structure and help Dundee Corp sell 15 million shares. We attracted great new institutions and had orders for twice the stock that was available for sale. The sale price of stock was above market and the stock has performed well since. Dream is up 8% this year against the broader market that is basically flat, however based on what we’ve accomplished, we’ve added value to the company well in access of the increase in the stock price. And I believe that we are trading at the biggest discount of our short history in a public company.

We hope that when we are able to recognize the sale of loss in houses that are in process, investors will recognize the turnaround in Western Canada and particularly our increased market share. We also are thinking – through how we can present business in a simpler form and hope that today’s comments help. As we get some of the things we are working on completed. We will focus our effort on seeing investors and making sure that we are on the radar and now we can show what happen to our business in a relatively short period of time.

I’m very pleased with the company today. Notwithstanding what is happened to Western Canada, our business is more valuable than ever before, the hidden asset, which drives our continued value creation is our management team, our team with Pauline, Dan, Jason, Josh, Jane and many, many others are helping us run the business better than ever before.

We will continue to generate value from our enormous existing asset base and we will continue to find existing and valuable new opportunities. We’d be happy to answer your questions now.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we have a question from Dean Wilkinson with CIBC. You may begin.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks, afternoon. Michael, Pauline.

Pauline Alimchandani

Hi, good afternoon.

Dean Wilkinson

You had a whole lot of activity in the quarter on stuffs, it’s behind the scenes that does create value as we go-forward but just turning to the lot sales that you’ve got booked, how should we expect that 680 to come in over the next two quarters?

Michael Cooper

It’s mostly the fourth quarter.

Dean Wilkinson

Mostly, Q4, okay. And how do the pricing on that or the deal that you’ve got lined up compared to how you did in the quarter of the 116 per lot?

Michael Cooper

The revenue per lot?

Dean Wilkinson

Yeah.

Michael Cooper

Yeah. I am not sure on the mix, but I don’t think it’s on the line on a lot by lot basis like Saskatoon lots will be the same and Regina lots will be same, but I don’t know the mix.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay.

Michael Cooper

But I need to use those numbers is probably realistic.

Dean Wilkinson

Use those numbers is realistic.

Pauline Alimchandani

120 to 130 a lot, I think, is signed for an average.

Dean Wilkinson

120 to 130, okay. So, I guess, is last year also we sort of saw a dip and then a recovery. Is there a bit of a seasonality in giving some concessions for lot sales in Q2 or is it…

Michael Cooper

No.

Dean Wilkinson

Just more mix related?

Michael Cooper

No, no. Let’s go through it a little bit slower. I think that basically the winters in Canada are harsh.

Dean Wilkinson

True that…

Michael Cooper

And we don’t have a lot of time to build. We’re really back loaded to the fourth quarter because that’s going to be asphalt down and have our approvals. So what you can see is in the first half of the year, we can’t get a lot of approvals then we do the work and then we don’t get the sales until the fourth quarter. A lot of the other sales that we get in the first and second quarters as they are out of existing inventory, so I would say generally that is the pattern.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay.

Michael Cooper

Does that make sense?

Dean Wilkinson

Yeah, absolutely, totally does – yeah, got that. And then Pauline for the acquisition fee that would be associated with the DRG activity in Q3? Have you quantified that?

Michael Cooper

900 million times 0.035…

Dean Wilkinson

900.035, okay…

Michael Cooper

Sorry, no, times 0.035…

Pauline Alimchandani

So, they’re into the – they did $1.2 billion of acquisitions this year, so they’re...

Michael Cooper

Yeah.

Pauline Alimchandani

0.5%...

Michael Cooper

It’s 4.4 million.

Dean Wilkinson

4.4, okay, and we have been taken that cash for units or hasn’t been decided yet?

Michael Cooper

We already have a lot of units that are deferred and actually there is anything that we agree with that I know of that allows us to take units with cash.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, that will be cash. And does that cash component Pauline fall under the expectation you have for the 85 million free tax or would that be on top of that?

Pauline Alimchandani

No, that’s in that number.

Dean Wilkinson

It does.

Pauline Alimchandani

No, that’s in that number.

Dean Wilkinson

That’s in that number, okay. Perfect, and then last one for me just – I guess sort of the selling costs around the land component through Q2 was obviously high because there weren’t any of the transaction is closing. Would it be fair to say that in Q3 and more correctly in Q4 that the margin contribution there is going to be sort of outsized because you’ve effectively pre-funded a lot of the selling costs?

Michael Cooper

Oh, that’s a great question. We don’t look at it that way. We’re more focused on what the gross margin is for the whole year. I think we’re looking at about 38%. But you’re right, if we’re looking 38% for the whole year then the second half of the year would be slightly higher.

Dean Wilkinson

It’s going to be higher than that. Okay, it just catches up over the whole time. Okay, that’s it. I will hand it back. Thanks.

Michael Cooper

Thanks a lot, Dean.

Jeremy Aidem

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking my call. I am just wondering about the income earned from contracts with publicly listed funds that went up about 40% in 2017 versus 2016, but the book value of those contracts hasn’t changed. I was wondering why that is?

Michael Cooper

The book value of the contract is based on purchase price paid for and that’s just the Alternatives Trust contract, the rest of them are on the books for zero. I am not familiar with why the income – I guess would probably be some acquisition fees, but I didn’t know was that much of a difference.

Jeremy Aidem

Yeah, it says 8.7 million in 2016 to 12.5 million in 2017.

Pauline Alimchandani

Purchase additional – so we purchase additional units in Dream Office REIT, which would be adding to the investment income earned on that.

Jeremy Aidem

Got it, okay. Thank you for that, that’s kind of what I thought, but I just wanted to confirm. And just one other question, on the negative land margin, you sold almost 160 lots for about $20 million of revenue and the margins were still slightly negative. So does that mean that you had $20 million of fixed overhead costs during the first six month of the year?

Michael Cooper

No that would include land – land cost as well. So, $20 million of revenue…

Jeremy Aidem

Right.

Michael Cooper

What that means is we would have original land cost plus servicing, marketing, sales and G&A that is more than that. But one of the things I wouldn’t point out is with condo land, we often have like cost for market is going to expand when they need to get expand and then we have an income in other period. So…

Pauline Alimchandani

Yeah, so our total fixed overhead and marketing costs for the first six months of the year would have been about $7.8 million.

Jeremy Aidem

Okay, $7.8 million for those fixed overhead costs and what is – what are the additional – what’s the gap between the $20 million and the $7.8 million, what are those other costs?

Pauline Alimchandani

Great, so, between revenue and gross margin is the actual cost of the land and between gross margin and net margin is all the fixed overhead and SG&A costs that we incur. So, the overall net margin captures all our costs and the gross margin captures the direct costs, which will be the land cost.

Jeremy Aidem

Okay, thank you very much for that.

Pauline Alimchandani

You’re welcome.

Sam Damiani

Thanks good afternoon. Just as we look into 2018, I wonder if you could just briefly go through the four key markets in Western. Give us your thoughts us to where the directional lot sales could occur and maybe just where you’re thinking market share is now and versus maybe five years ago?

Michael Cooper

Okay, in Saskatoon our market share is I mean for 20 years it’s probably been averaging 50% and it’s got down to lower level maybe five years ago. This year I think we’re well above it. And I think that’s going to continue because Brighton has been a tremendous success. In Regina, we’re probably a little lower than average, but we have got a lot more land coming on to and we will get back up to a much bigger market share probably by 2019 maybe in 2018, but we’re going to end up with a lot happening in Regina. So I think our market share is going to increase there.

Sam Damiani

So is that because Eastbrook really kicks up by 2019 or…

Michael Cooper

No, the Eastbrook really replaces Harbour Landing…

Sam Damiani

Yeah.

Michael Cooper

And we expect to start Cooper Town. When we do that we have two significant developments at one, which we haven’t had for ten or fifteen years.

Sam Damiani

That’s true. Okay…

Michael Cooper

What we kind of get earlier was – we’ve done a lot – we’ve got a lot of approval that’s fantastic, but most of it just replaces what we otherwise had over the next two years, we’re adding in Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon and Regina. So, we’re going to have a lot more going on. For 2018, we expect to do – we haven’t done our full business plan, but we do expect to do better next year. Let’s say at this point we’re comfortable with what we have in the pipeline. We think we could be a couple hundred higher…

Sam Damiani

Right.

Michael Cooper

A couple hundred lots higher.

Sam Damiani

Right, right. Does that include anything Providence coming in 2018 or is that sort of…

Michael Cooper

Yeah, we – it’s pathetic, but Providence has been in the budget for next year for fifteen years, and as everybody agree at this time we mean it. There’s a – well the change and how the city is dealing with applications that went account on July 31, and we’re very excited about it. We’ve had a lot of reasons why we’re positive, but so we think it’s coming soon. If it doesn’t come, we actually have other places we think we can make it up.

Sam Damiani

So 2018 for Providence is very possible.

Michael Cooper

We believe at this time more than any time in the last fifteen years.

Sam Damiani

Okay.

Michael Cooper

Look this is the hard part about the business, but that road is under construction 24 hours a day. It costs very little for Calgary to expand to where we are. We’re 15 years behind when it should have been developed and there is a lot of momentum buildings.

Sam Damiani

Okay, I appreciate that. But just looking at on the condo side, a couple of questions on the Distillery, that approval obtained post-quarter end. Is that reflected in the table on Page 23 on the MD&A, or should we add another 600 units to the Distillery?

Pauline Alimchandani

No, it is reflected in that table.

Sam Damiani

Okay, thank you for clarifying that. And then we view the first two towers are selling and it looks like pretty well. I wonder if you could just give us your thoughts us to the potential piece of future condo sales at that site?

Michael Cooper

It’s interesting because there’s a lot of other commercial opportunities. We’re going through a major – we’ve just had the construction loan approved. That site is busy now, it is going to get really busy, if you don’t mind Sam, I’d really prefer to deal with that in the third quarter, when we will have a lot more information.

Sam Damiani

I will make a note to ask then.

Michael Cooper

I will tell you about it even if you don’t ask.

Sam Damiani

And just on the earnings guidance, that was very helpful obviously are you baking in any fair value gains in the latter half of the year.

Pauline Alimchandani

Nothing significant.

Sam Damiani

Okay thanks, I’ll turn it back.

Michael Cooper

Thanks Sam.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks good afternoon.

Michael Cooper

Hi Mark.

Mark Rothschild

Hi, can you give a little more detail on any income or how much we should expect in the second half of the year, either from the Broadview Hotel or from the condo project at Southwood.

Michael Cooper

That’s great, I think the Broadview Hotel if I had to bet would be, it has been open for three weeks. But if I had to bet on a number or probably settle in on it, it will probably be about $900,000.

Mark Rothschild

Southwood, what’s that number.

Michael Cooper

Southwood to be $5 million. But I’ll tell you one, that may not have in your numbers on Avoca [ph] we’ve got it full up with storage. And we started to see in our income numbers some real value and I think, we’ll be looking at an annualized rate of $1.5 million this year and probably $3.5 million next year.

Mark Rothschild

Which project is that I am sorry.

Michael Cooper

Avoca, [ph] it is not a project it is just a piece of land that, we’re dealing with the city on.

Mark Rothschild

Oh, the Avoca [ph] I am sorry, yes, yes, I got that and then just on Coopertown I’m not sure if you said, how many lots do you think you could sell in 2018 and what would be the annual pace that you’d expect in that project.

Michael Cooper

We’ve actually, we think we are going to have approval in early 2018 but we’re not looking to have any sales until 2019, we’re probably looking at 200 a year.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, one thing you spoke about was owning more of some of the other listed companies that Dream Unlimited manages whether it’s DAT or Dream Office can you quantify how much you’d like to invest in these companies over the next year and also talk a little bit about the share buyback of Dream Unlimited, which I don’t know if there even is outstanding right now. But you spoke about the shares, never being cheaper. So if you can put that all in context.

Michael Cooper

So let me start with, NCIB We used it up in May. And we’re not allowed to put it in place again until I think it’s a September 23. When I change my units, my shares it’s changed somewhat’s in the float. So we don’t have a calculation yet.

For how much we’ll be able to buy, we should have that in the next few weeks, and we got to get approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange. So we can’t buy anymore, we bought as many as were allowed and September 23 we’ll have a new one. I think we’ll be active over the year. I don’t know exactly how much but I think, also equal probably the same amount we’d like to buy next year or in the next 12 months.

What I am saying is, was as we cater to Western Canada Land and Housing and another place we want to put it into buying back some stock investing in DAT and Dream Office but I think we have invested over 100 million in stock last year. I don’t think we’ll be anywhere near as aggressive but maybe 50 million. 50 million or 60 million in the next 12-months including Dream Unlimited buyback.

Mark Rothschild

And is there any consideration of what are the thoughts now on a dividend at Dream Unlimited.

Michael Cooper

I think with the stock where it is, that’s really not in the plan for a couple of years.

Mark Rothschild

Okay maybe just lastly.

Michael Cooper

With that what I mean, and I don’t I think we can do better either invest in the money strategically, where we think we’re going to be generating value over the next 20 years or using it to buy back stock. I don’t see it being used to pay a dividend now.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, I understand and then just lastly, you made a comment and maybe this would somewhat in jest and I’m not sure about what the guidance and numbers are for this think, Pauline is planning, is that you saying you think the numbers are aggressive, conservative or with that maybe just in jest.

Michael Cooper

If Pauline said it’s so it is so. And that is serious.

Mark Rothschild

So you’re not going to answer the question.

Michael Cooper

I did, a 100% confident that, that it is 100%.

Pauline Alimchandani

85 million a good number of Mark.

Mark Rothschild

Thank you very much.

Michael Cooper

So just to be clear Mark, I was referring to Pauline in that role in her elevated status coming back from maternity leave, that she’s got the puck.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great thanks.

Pauline Alimchandani

Thank you.

Brett Reiss

Hi Michael, hi Pauline.

Pauline Alimchandani

Good afternoon.

Brett Reiss

Yeah, hi, could you just share with me your thoughts on the, what is the supply side of the Toronto condo market look like to you over the next two years. Are there any clouds that concern you, and the same question on the demand side. What does the demand side look like, are there any metrics or clouds that concern you there.

Michael Cooper

Yeah I’ll give you the best we got, but it’s really hard. On the supply side, the rules are changing, so much what we’re seeing is approved density has gone up in value because people are concerned about getting approvals. So I think that with all the changes the governments are making they made some changes to the municipal laws. They’re making some changes to planning laws. I think there is a concern that the supply may not be sufficient.

So I don’t think the issue is too much supply, I actually think the issue is it’s so hard to get approvals that. If there’s – there could be more of a shortage like there’s been the last few years. The demand side is much harder to figure out, because what we’re seeing is Toronto is getting an increasing percentage of immigrants, people need a place to live the real demand for places to live is huge, rents have gone up a lot.

The issue that we struggle with is it, interest rates are going up and what kind of shocks can they be to demand, I don’t think the issue is supply. I think if there is, if something would happen that’s not positive for condos, I think it is on the demand side not the supply side, and I would say that what we’re seeing on condo launches as recently as last week or three weeks ago the demand is quite good.

Brett Reiss

Right and it is your modus of operation to mitigate risk that you don’t put shovel in the ground unless a great percentage of the units are pre-sold.

Michael Cooper

Yeah, like we have launched a couple of projects this year, they’re all 100% sold and I think one of the three projects construction is started.

Brett Reiss

Great

Michael Cooper

And keep in mind, when a Canadian buys a condo they have to sign agreements, put up deposits they have to be approved by the bank every single condo has to be approved. Our regulators have changed the rules on mortgages four or five times plus the, that’s the CMHC our insurance, the regulators have been pretty tough on the banks. It’s a very thorough process. And people are personally liable when they sign. So I know in this day sometimes people can walk from a condo, here a presale has a lot of meaning.

Brett Reiss

Right, right now the block of your stock that Dundee Corp sold a short while ago, has it surfaced publicly who the buyers of those blocks were.

Michael Cooper

No, I know who it is because I met with them, but it was long-term large institutions in Canada but none of them are over 10%. So we don’t have that info.

Brett Reiss

Great thank you very much for taking my questions and continue the good work.

Michael Cooper

Thanks Brett, it has been many years.

Brett Reiss

Yes it has.

Sam Damiani

Just on the development side, you’ve got a new working relationship with your Dream Industrial in a way on the development side. Can you be more specific in terms of industrial projects, that are expected to be constructed in the next year or so that could be offered to that REIT.

Michael Cooper

Yeah we’ve got some site in Saskatchewan, we’ve got one in Harbour Landing that’s right by the airport and it’s really flexed industrially. We stared construction of the first 60,000 square feet. We’ve got some leases in place. And we also similarly in Saskatoon have a site just south of the airport. So that between the two of them it is almost 130,000 square feet, at which time we got leases to start. Hopefully in 2018, Industrial REIT will have the option of buying something, if they want to.

Sam Damiani

And as you mentioned earlier on the CP joint venture there’s a development, industrial development in Vancouver, that also could be offered to industrial?

Michael Cooper

Yeah what happened is we’ve got a business plan approved for a 5.5 acre industrial site in the city of Vancouver and it’s still a long process but we would love to be able to offer that to Dream Industrial in the next year or 18 months.

Sam Damiani

Great thank you.

Michael Cooper

Thanks.

Michael Cooper

Thank you operator. Thank you everybody for your time and looking forward to providing a further update in the third quarter. Thank you.

