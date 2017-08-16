Preferred Stock IPO: New Invesco Mortgage Capital Preferred Stock, But Is There A Better Option?

More and more, companies issue fixed-to-floating securities, and the public seems to like it. Investors take advantage of possessing these stocks as they are protected from higher interest rates. When holding an issue with fixed-to-floating dividend rate, your yield to worst is your YTC. If rates go higher, when the call date comes it will probably be hard for the company to finance itself on a lower coupon payment, so the holder of the stocks will get a higher yield. Vice versa - if rates go lower, when the call date comes the company will refinance at a lower coupon rate and the holder of the fixed-to-floating stocks will get as much as his YTC.

The banks are not the only ones to issue fixed-to-floating securities. REITs, shippings, oil companies, utilities and others also provide the investors with these kinds of stocks.

Some of the latest fixed-to-floating issues are VLY-B (5.50% Fixed To Floating From Valley National Bancorp), NLY-F, TWO-B, PMT-B (Preferred Stock IPO: 8% From PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust), GLOP-A, NS-B and TNP-E.

The new issue

The total gross proceeds from the new issue are $250M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below.

The most noticeable feature of Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) 7.50% Series C Fixed to Floating Cumulative preferred stock (NYSE:IVR-C) is that it is a fixed-to-floating security, meaning that the preferred stock pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.50% before 09/27/2027 and then switches to paying floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.289%. The new issue has no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 09/27/2027.

Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.(NYSE:IVR) is a real estate investment trust (or REIT) that acquires, finances and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.



Our portfolio consists of Residential mortgage-backed securities for which a U.S. Government agency or a federally chartered corporation guarantees payment of principal and interest - commonly referred to as Agency RMBS;

Residential mortgage-backed securities that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency - commonly referred to as Non-agency RMBS;

Commercial mortgage-backed securities - commonly referred to as CMBS; and

Residential and commercial mortgage loans.

You can find some price and profitability information for the company in the chart below.

The company's operating cash flow is constant. The dividend paid by IVR is decreasing from $3.49 in 2010 to $1.60 in 2016, which is almost three times lower. With the market price of $17.09 the current yield of IVR is 9.36%. As long as the company can pay $1.60 stock dividend yearly ($178.52M yearly), what is the risk on the $41.61M all preferred stocks dividend that are senior?

In addition, with more than $1.9B market capitalization, IVR takes place as a middle cap REIT.

Capital structure

As of 08/08/2017 the company had a total debt of $3.59B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank junior to all the outstanding debt and pari passu with the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $295M ($140M worth of Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:IVR-A) and $155M worth of Series B Fixed to Floating Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:IVR-B)).

The Invesco Mortgage Capital family

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with other securities issued by Invesco Mortgage Capital. As I pointed out above, IVR has two more issues: IVR-A and IVR-B. As IVR-A pays a fixed dividend rate, more suitable for comparison is IVR-B. More information about IVR-B could be found in the table below.

IVR-B is currently paying a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.75% until it's call date - 12/27/2024 - when if not being redeemed it switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.71%. The yield to worst, which is YTC, is 7.68%. While we expect IVR-A to start trading on par, IVR-B seems to be a little better of an investment option. However, IVR-B's call date is after 7 years and IVR-C's call date occurs in 10 years. Furthermore, the difference in "LIBOR+" element makes the analysis more complicated. Still, we don't know what the future will bring to us, and from today's point of view, IVR-B looks like the better of the two.

Sector comparison

The image contains all preferred stocks issued in the REIT - Diversified sector (according to Finviz.com) by their current yield. Important notice is that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate. From the data displayed above, a statement could be made that IVR finances itself on a rate that is suitable for a company from this sector. An exception is the preferred stocks by VNO, PSB, and NNN, which are some of the biggest companies in the sector with investment grade rating BBB for PSB and BBB- for VNO and NNN.

Fixed-to-floating preferred stocks issued by REITs



In the chart above, with current yields of 8.06% and 7.96% and almost 7 years to call, PMT-A and PMT-B seem more tempting. Here's some additional information about these issues:

All fixed-to-floating preferred stocks

This image contains all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks paying a dividend. Right away we can see more than 2% spread between the financial preferreds and the preferreds issued by REITs and oil-related companies.

Special considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of IVR-C of $250M, it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. If the average monthly volume of IVR-C after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

A new issue in the current market environment can be of use to evaluate if similar stocks are priced fairly. In this article, I gave you a brief overview of Invesco Mortgage Capital's new preferred stock issue, IVR-C. Fundamentally IVR looks well, so you might want to consider IVR-C for your portfolio. Bear in mind, however, that your return with a 10-year investment horizon is capped at 7.50%. As I showed you already, there are some fixed-to-floating securities that I like better than IVR-C from the investment standpoint. As PMT is similar to IVR, I would also consider having PMT-A and PMT-B, for example.

