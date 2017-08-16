Pandora Names New CEO - Stability Ahead

Pandora (NYSE:P) shares rose after the close on August 14th in the wake of an announcement that Roger Lynch has been tapped to be the new CEO of the music streaming service. Lynch will also take a seat on Pandora's Board of Directors.

Lynch moves over from Sling TV, a streaming service from Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) that concentrates on an a la carte form of streaming video entertainment. With Sling TV, Lynch was able to into the growing number of consumers tempted to "cut the cord" but still yearning for some traditional television viewing options. His forte seems to be focusing on a strategic opportunity and translating that focus into a service that can generate revenue.

Lynch will make a nice fit with the vision that SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has for Pandora after it agreed to invest $480 million for a sizable stake in the streaming service. SiriusXM holds three board seats at Pandora and controls 16% of the stock.

Pandora investors would be wise to look at the SiriusXM story as it relates to Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LMCB) becoming a massive stakeholder in the satellite radio company. In many ways, the SiriusXM investment into Pandora is not unlike the Liberty Media play on SiriusXM several years ago.

What analysts see with Pandora is a company that tried to hard to fight a difficult fight in the highly popular yet not so profitable world of music streaming. SiriusXM, and by extension Liberty Media, see ad-supported streaming as the niche that Pandora should stake a claim to, while at the same time capitalizing on being "partnered" with SiriusXM.

In my opinion, the next year will include testing the waters for synergies while Pandora sets the stage for running leaner and meaner under the leadership of Lynch. Should the strategies align, SiriusXM, or even Liberty media itself, could make a play toward consolidation in the longer term that could ultimately result in spin-offs.

Some investors see Pandora as an individual play, while others look toward the players involved and see strategic possibilities that can play out over time. There is a stand-still period in the deal between SiriusXM and Pandora that is healthy and allows Pandora to maintain some autonomy. Regardless of the long-term play, Pandora does need to prove itself as a standalone company and demonstrate that the road to profits is possible.

The connected car will play a major role in how consumers get content. SiriusXM has its claws deep into the automotive industry, and that could provide an assist to Pandora as it tries to carve out its piece of the auto entertainment pie.

Broadcast radio is worth billions and thrives off of an advertising-based model. Streamed audio content can do the same but be even better. Because a service like Pandora can "know" who is listening, it can target ads to consumers who are geared toward that specific consumer. Pandora could fill the gap between the chatty DJs and long advertising breaks we see in terrestrial radio and the commercial free offerings of SiriusXM, Spotify, and others.

In my opinion, there is a reason that the Street responded well to the announcement of Lynch as CEO. That reason is that Lynch has demonstrated an ability to find the focus that a company needs and then maximize the potential by removing the noise that distracts from that focus.

Pandora is now a much more stable company. Some elements of the risk side of the equation have been removed. The downside is that the near term will carry some volatility as the company reshapes itself. I do not want to say that Pandora is totally range-bound for the next few quarters, but realistically speaking, the near-term upside does have its limits. The bottom line is that Pandora is maturing, and that process does not happen overnight. Savvy investors will let this "pop-on-the-news" event pass and then build a position in this company over time as the story unfolds. That stability, in and of itself, has value.

My biggest confidence factor in Pandora at the moment is the presence of SiriusXM and Liberty Media. If Lynch can execute his vision and add to the overall confidence, it could be an interesting year for this equity. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Pandora. I have positions in several Liberty Media entities.