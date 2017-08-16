Preferred Stock IPO: Another Mortgage Preferred Stock, This Time From Cherry Hill

The new issue

The total gross proceeds from the new issue are $55M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) 8.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:CHMI-A) pays fixed dividend at a rate of 8.20%. The new preferred stock carries no S&P rating and is callable as of 8/17/2022. Currently, the new issue trades on Grey market, until starting trading on the NYSE, under the symbol CHMMP at a price of $24.84, which translates into a current yield of 8.25%. However, dividends paid by this preferred stock issued by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also NOT eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This results in lower "qualified equivalent" yield of 6.88%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company

From CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation [NYSE:CHMI] is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is externally managed and advised by Cherry Hill Mortgage Management, LLC.

You can find some price and dividend information for the company in the charts below.

Source: www.tradingview.com

Source: Fastgraphs.net

The dividend paid by CHMI is regular and steady. For 2016 the common stock has paid $1.96 yearly. With the market price of $18.48, the current yield of CHMI is 10.61%. As an absolute value, this means $24.90M yearly dividend. For comparison, the dividend of CHMI-A will be $4.50M yearly.

In addition, CHMI is one of the smallest Residential REIT companies with market capitalization of a little more than $235M.

Financial Highlights



In the next two charts, you can see some information about the company's investment portfolio composition and repurchase agreements.

Source: CHMI Second-Quarter 2017 Presentation

Source: CHMI Second Quarter 2017 Presentation

Family

There aren't any other preferred stocks issued by CHMI.

Sector comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The image contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Residential sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) by their current yield. Important notice is that none of this preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate.

It's clear to see the difference between the American Homes 4 Rent's (NYSE:AMH) preferred stocks and the others. While being one of the strongest companies in the sector, this should not surprise us. You may also want to see a very interesting article about the AMH preferred stocks (The Most Interesting Preferred Stock Has No Interest Rate Risk).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The chart above displays all preferred stocks and baby bonds, issued by mREIT by their nominal yield and current yield. From the data displayed, a statement could be made that CHMI finances itself on a rate that is suitable for a company from this sector.

The latest preferred stock IPOs are NLY-F, TWO-B and PMT-B. Here is some information about them.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

All three issues are fixed to floating preferred stocks, have no S&P rating and all three currently trade close to PAR. Furthermore, all three pay a non-qualified dividend.

NLY-F has the lowest yield to call (which is its yield to worst) of 7.09% and its call date is closer to CHMI-A call date. With 8% nominal yield PMT -B is similar with CHMI-A from that perspective. PMT-B call date steps on two years later and as a fixed-to-floating security has some protection from rising rates with a spread of 5.99% over three-month LIBOR if it's not called after then. TWO-B has the latest call date when it is not called will pay a spread of 5.352%.

As a conclusion, we cannot make a sustainable comparison of CHMI-A and NLY, TWO-B or PMT-B as they carry different characteristics.

Special considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of CHMI-A of about $55M it cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index.



Conclusion

In this article, I gave you a brief overview of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's first preferred stock - CHMI-A.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.